Cámaras de Comercio  Suburbanas tienen foros cibernéticos con empresas locales/Suburban Chambers of Commerce has cyber forums with local companies

Buscan formas de recuperación económica y reapertura de negocios

Condado de Cook, Illinois (NED).– A medida que muchas empresas continúan enfrentando incertidumbre sobre su futuro, cuatro cámaras locales intervienen para ofrecer apoyo, información y tranquilidad. En las últimas 2 semanas, la Cámara de Oak Park / River Forest, la Corporación de Desarrollo de Berwyn, la Cámara de Comercio y Desarrollo de Forest Park y la Cámara de Comercio e Industria de West Suburban se unieron para ofrecer una serie de conversaciones con varias industrias comerciales para comprender el Restore Illinois fases, compartir recursos, comprender los esfuerzos locales y estatales y ayudar a construir una comunidad durante un momento difícil.

"Aunque las llamadas están dirigidas a los dueños de negocios, ha sido tranquilizador ver a los funcionarios electos y los líderes de la comunidad saltar para comprender qué necesidades tienen nuestros negocios", señaló Laurie Kokenes, Directora Ejecutiva de la Cámara de Comercio y Desarrollo de Forest Park.

Hasta la fecha, ha habido siete reuniones virtuales con siete industrias comerciales diferentes (restaurantes, bares, servicios de belleza, venta minorista, atención médica, gimnasios y oficinas). Cada reunión tuvo un promedio de 25 propietarios de negocios de comunidades en los suburbios occidentales. Las discusiones abarcaron desde cuestiones de recursos humanos, configuración del espacio físico, disponibilidad de EPP hasta decisiones financieras y consideraciones que los empleadores deberán tomar tanto de inmediato como en el futuro cercano.

"Escuchar a los dueños de negocios en todo el condado de Cook y los suburbios del oeste es fundamental para reabrir de manera segura y rápida", dijo Suzi Wirtz, OIM, presidente y CEO de WSCCI. "Nuestros socios de la Cámara tomaron la iniciativa de convocar reuniones virtuales para escuchar, aprender y compartir con los municipios locales el resultado de estas reuniones. En adelante, mantendremos estas conversaciones en marcha, ya que hemos visto de primera mano el inmenso valor que están proporcionando. a la comunidad empresarial ".

Liz Holt, directora ejecutiva de la Cámara de Comercio de Oak Park y River Forest, compartió: “Nuestra mayor fortaleza en nuestra comunidad de pequeñas empresas es la voluntad de unirnos y trabajar juntos para superar este momento sin precedentes. Esta serie ha hecho precisamente eso: las empresas se unieron y las ideas y la información de abastecimiento colectivo para cada sector para usar ahora. Cada Cámara está comprometida a ayudar a todas las empresas a sobrevivir, y esta serie ha sido un paso crítico en esa dirección ".

A medida que las cámaras piensan en el futuro de su comunidad empresarial y sus organizaciones, está claro que la colaboración entre empresas, ciudades y cámaras será esencial. “Según los comentarios de las llamadas, se realizará una segunda ronda de llamadas en las próximas semanas. "No sabemos cómo será el futuro de nuestra economía local, pero una cosa es segura: recordaremos estos tiempos sabiendo que hicimos todo lo posible para ser una fuente para nuestras pequeñas empresas y organizaciones", dijo. Erika Corona-Owens, Directora de Servicios de Cámara para la Corporación de Desarrollo de Berwyn.

Condado de Cook, Illinois (NED).– As many businesses continue to face uncertainty about their future, four local chambers step in to offer support, information and reassurance. Over the past 2 weeks, the Oak Park/River Forest Chamber, Berwyn Development Corporation, Forest Park Chamber of Commerce & Development and West Suburban Chamber of Commerce & Industry teamed up to offer a series of conversations with various business industries to understand the Restore Illinois phases, share resources, understand local and state efforts and to help build community during a difficult time.

“Although the calls are geared towards business owners, it has been reassuring to see elected officials and community leaders jump on to understand what needs our businesses have,” noted Laurie Kokenes, Executive Director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce & Development.

To date, there have been seven virtual meetings with seven different business industries (Restaurants, Bars, Beauty Services, Retail, Health Care, Gyms and Offices.) Each meeting had an average of 25 business owners from communities throughout the western suburbs. Discussions ranged from HR issues, physical space configuration, PPE availability to financial decisions and considerations employers will need to make both immediately and in the near future.

"Hearing from business owners throughout Cook County and the western suburbs is critical to reopening safely and swiftly," said Suzi Wirtz, IOM, President & CEO of the WSCCI. "Our Chamber partners took the lead in convening virtual meetings to listen, learn and share with local municipalities the outcome of these meetings. Going forward, we will keep these conversations going, since we’ve seen first-hand the immense value they are providing to the business community."

Liz Holt, Executive Director of the Oak Park and River Forest Chamber of Commerce shared, “Our biggest strength in our small business community is a willingness to come together and work together to get through this unprecedented time. This Series has done just that - businesses coming together and crowd-sourcing ideas and information for each sector to use now. Each Chamber is committed to helping every business survive, and this series has been a critical step in that direction.”

As the chambers think about the future of their business community and their organizations, it is clear that collaboration between businesses, cities and chambers will be essential. “Based on feedback from the calls, a second round of calls will occur in the weeks to come. “We do not know what the future looks like for our local economy, but one thing is certain, we will look back on these times knowing that we did as much as we could to be a source for our small businesses and organizations,” said Erika Corona-Owens, Director of Chamber Services for the Berwyn Development Corporation.