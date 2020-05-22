Cicero se prepara para una nueva era comercial/Cicero prepares for new commercial era

Cicero,Illinois (NED).– La pandemia por el COVID-19 ha logrado cambiar la vida de y en todo el mundo, Cicero no es la excepción. Este esta semana líderes del pueblo de Cicero, representantes influyentes de la comunidad y del colegio Morton College, tuvieron una reunión cibernética con miembros de la Cámara de Comercio de Cicero y medios de comunicación, entre estos EL DIA Newspaper.

Ashley Swint, instructora adjunta de negocios en Morton College y experta en enseñanza de Negocios y Mercadeo, así como Vanessa Parris, directora de corporaciones en Morton College; Ismael Vargas, director de Licencias para Negocios en Cicero y Ray Hanania portavoz del gobierno de Cicero ofrecieron una conferencia de prensa para activar una campaña de apoyo a los dueños de negocios pequeños del área creando nuevas herramientas de trabajo que ayuden a incrementar sus ventas y de esta forma el progreso de su economía.

En la reunión los dirigentes dieron varias sugerencias que podrían ayudar al manejo económico y de progreso a los dueños de negocios. En la nueva forma de mantenernos a distancia por largo tiempo los líderes aconsejan realizar un directorio y una campaña pública de apoyo a los pequeños negocios, los cuales son realmente vulnerables en este momento.

Ashley Swint y Vanessa Parris aconsejan cursos de internet para dueños de negocios que aún no se familiarizan con computación, las páginas sociales y sobre todo con la web. Para ello en Morton College comenzarán a dar clases fáciles y sencillas para aprender a manejar su negocio. Otro opción es contratar empleados que conozcan o manejen con facilidad la internet y las páginas sociales o bien contratar los servicios de diseñadores de páginas web. Todas o en cualquier forma va a ser la nueva forma de vida para la humanidad y nadie se puede quedar atrás.

Cicero como muchos otros pueblos y ciudades ha comenzado a levantar las alas para reabrir y continuar su forma de vida y economía, por lo que los propietarios de negocios podrán comenzar a hacer estos cambios beneficios para las tiendas de abarrotes, tiendas de ropa, salones de belleza y barberías, oficinas dentales, médicas, terapia física, asilos, incluyendo restaurantes. Ahora las personas comenzaran a realizar sus citas por internet y los negociantes a programar citas para que no se hagan acumulaciones de personas.

La pandemia del Coronavirus vino a cambiar todo incluyendo la forma de ayudar a los nuevos negocios que necesitan de permisos para operar y que personas como Ismael Vargas están a la vanguardia para ayudar a los nuevos negocios y sus propietarios.

Por lo pronto la Cámara de Comercio de Cicero ya comenzo a dar este innovador servicio. Los miembros de la cámara pueden ponerse en contacto con Gerardo López a gelosan@gmail.com para que anuncie su negocio en la página web de la organización. Mande en color digital el logo, nombre de negocio, dirección, su página web, su correo electrónico, teléfono y dos (2) oraciones con la descripción de su negocio en inglés y español (que no exceda de 60 palabras).

Cicero prepares for a new commercial era

Cicero,Illinois (NED).– The COVID-19 pandemic has changed lives around the world, and Cicero is no exception. This week Cicero town leaders, influential community representatives and Morton College, held a cyber meeting with members of the Cicero Chamber of Commerce and media, including EL Dia Newspaper.

Ashley Swint, associate business instructor at Morton College and expert in teaching business and marketing, as well as Vanessa Parris, director of corporations at Morton College; Ismael Vargas, director of business licensing in Cicero; and Ray Hanania, Cicero government spokesperson, held a press conference to activate a campaign to support area small business owners by creating new tools to help increase their sales and thus the progress of their economy.

At the meeting the leaders gave several suggestions that could help the economic management and progress of business owners. In the new way to keep us at a distance for a long time, the leaders advise a directory and a public campaign to support small businesses, which are really vulnerable at this time.

Ashley Swint and Vanessa Parris advise internet courses for business owners who are not yet familiar with computers, social networking sites and the web. They will start giving easy and simple classes at Morton College to learn how to run their business. Another option is to hire employees who are familiar with the internet and social media pages or hire the services of web designers. All or any form will be the new way of life for mankind and no one can be left behind.

Cicero like many other towns and cities has begun to lift its restrictions to reopen and continue its way of life and economy, so business owners will be able to begin making these changes benefiting grocery stores, clothing stores, beauty and barber shops, dental offices, medical offices, physical therapy, nursing homes, including restaurants. Now people will start making their appointments online and business owners will start scheduling appointments so that there will be no backlog of people.

The Coronavirus pandemic came to change everything including how to help new businesses that need permits to operate and that people like Ismael Vargas are at the forefront to help new businesses and their owners.

The Cicero Chamber of Commerce has already begun to provide this innovative service. Chamber members can contact Gerardo Lopez at gelosan@gmail.com to advertise their business on the organization's website. Send in digital color the logo, business name, address, your website, your email, phone number and two (2) sentences with the description of your business in English and Spanish (not to exceed 60 words).