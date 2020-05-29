Diveheart le pide al público que participe en la "recolección pandémica"/Diveheart Asks The Public to Participate in Its "Pandemic Pickup" Initiative

Downers Grove, Illinois (NED).– La pandemia de COVID-19 ha mantenido a muchas personas en el interior. Ahora que el clima se está volviendo más cálido, una organización sin fines de lucro local que ayuda a los niños, veteranos y otras personas con discapacidades a través de la terapia de buceo bajo el agua, está brindando a las personas la oportunidad de disfrutar del aire libre y ayudar al medio ambiente.

Diveheart, una organización sin fines de lucro 501 (c) 3 con sede en Downers Grove, Illinois, está regalando bolsas de limpieza de nylon Diveheart Environmental GRATUITAS durante el tiempo que duren como parte de su Iniciativa de "Recolección de pandemia". Diveheart espera que a medida que el clima sea más agradable en todo el país y que las personas salgan a caminar en sus comunidades, participen en este proyecto especial.

El fundador y presidente de Diveheart, Jim Elliott, explicó que la idea de regalar estas bolsas de nylon surgió de la Directora Ejecutiva de Diveheart, Tinamarie Hernández, mientras tomaban un descanso de "salud mental" en su comunidad.

"Notamos toda la basura en el camino por el que estábamos caminando y decidimos usar una de nuestras bolsas de buceo de malla de nylon para comenzar a recoger la basura", agregó.

Hernández agregó: "Recoger basura en el vecindario ayudará al medio ambiente, ayudará a promover el ejercicio al aire libre, creará buena voluntad con los vecinos y dará un buen ejemplo y promoverá una mejor salud mental".

Muy pronto, los vecinos notaron el buen trabajo que Diveheart estaba haciendo en la comunidad y preguntaron cómo podían obtener una bolsa para sus caminatas. Ahora Diveheart está enviando las bolsas de limpieza ambiental GRATIS a todo el país. Los gastos de envío no están incluidos, pero Diveheart tiene muchas bolsas gratuitas que están felices de enviar a cualquier persona que desee ayudar a limpiar el medio ambiente en su comunidad.

Diveheart es bien conocido por ayudar a veteranos, niños y otras personas con discapacidades a través de sus clases de terapia de buceo y experiencias de buceo. La mayoría de los programas de Diveheart operan en piscinas comunitarias de todo el país, pero Diveheart también lleva a buzos adaptativos a viajes de buceo que cambian la vida a lugares como Florida y Cozumel, México.



Diveheart Asks The Public to Participate in Its "Pandemic Pickup" Initiative



Downers Grove, Illinois (NED).– The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people indoors. Now that the weather is getting warmer, a local nonprofit that helps children, veterans and others with disabilities through scuba therapy underwater, is giving people a chance to enjoy the outdoors and help the environment.

Diveheart, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization based in Downers Grove, Illinois, is giving away FREE Diveheart Environmental nylon clean up bags for as long as they last as part of its "Pandemic Pickup" Initiative. Diveheart is hoping that as the weather gets nicer around the country and people are out taking walks in their communities, they will participate in this special project.

Diveheart Founder and President Jim Elliott explained that the idea of giving away these nylon bags came from Diveheart Executive Director Tinamarie Hernandez as they took a "mental health" break walking in their community.

"We were noticing all the trash on the path we were walking on and decided to use one of our nylon mesh dive bags to start picking up garbage," he added.

Hernandez added: "Picking up trash in the neighborhood will help the environment, help promote outdoor exercise, build goodwill with neighbors and set a good example and promote better mental health."

Pretty soon, neighbors were noticing the good work that Diveheart was doing in the community and they inquired how they could get a bag for their walks. Now Diveheart is sending the FREE environmental cleanup bags all over the country. Postage is not included, but Diveheart has plenty of free bags that they are happy to send to anyone who would like to help clean up the environment in their community.

Diveheart is well known for helping veterans, children and others with disabilities through its scuba therapy classes and scuba diving experiences. Most of Diveheart's programs operate in community pools around the country, but Diveheart also takes adaptive divers on life-changing scuba adventure trips to places like Florida and Cozumel, Mexico.