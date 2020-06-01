Arrestan en Cicero alrededor de 60 personas / Around 60 people arrested in Cicero

2 personas muertas

Foto NBC Chicago

Cicero, Illinois (NED).-- La policía de Cicero arrestó al menos a 60 personas y se confirmó la muerte de dos personas, están trabajando duro para proteger a nuestra comunidad, dijo el portavoz del gobierno de Cicero, Ray Hanania.

La ciudad de Cicero cuenta con más de 100 agentes de policía en la calle que protegen a nuestros residentes y la comunidad con la asistencia de aproximadamente 120 policías estatales y del condado.

Los únicos disparos han sido por estos agitadores y saqueadores externos que no son residentes de Cicero y que han entrado en Cicero desde Chicago y otras áreas ...

Tampoco estamos imponiendo un toque de queda porque eso requeriría recursos y personal para hacer cumplir.

Una vez más, instamos a todos a permanecer en sus hogares y no confrontar a ninguno de estos forasteros. Deje que la policía haga su trabajo para proteger a nuestras familias, personas mayores, niños, empresas, hogares y escuelas ...



Los empleados de negocios han estado fuera de sus tiendas con palos, les hemos instado a que también permanezcan adentro y permitan que la policía se encargue de los agitadores externos.

No emitiremos un toque de queda ... el toque de queda actual es a las 10 pm para los niños de 16 años y menores ... no creemos que un toque de queda sirva de nada ... en cambio, estamos instando al público a estar vigilante y permanecer en sus hogares ... evite cualquier escenas en las que parece que grandes grupos de personas se están congregando y llame al 911 y dejen que la policía los confronte.



No se ponga en peligro su vida al confrontar a estos agitadores que vienen de fuera y han llegado a Cicero y a otros suburbios después de ser rechazados por el cierre del centro de Chicago ...

Los agitadores dispararon al menos a dos personas cerca de la avenida 50th y Cermak Road, pero la policía detuvo a los tres sospechosos involucrados en el tiroteo ... estos eran agitadores externos que se conducían a través de Cicero buscando causar problemas ...

La policía de Cicero ha estado enfrentando a estos agitadores desde las 4 de la tarde cerca de las 23 y Cicero, individuos que saquearon y destrozaron varios negocios allí ...

Al parecer se detuvieron a unos 10 sospechosos pero por ahora no no se ha confirmado por las autoridades policiacas del pueblo.

Se dio a conocer la sospecha de dos personas que fueron atropelladas por vehículos cerca del este de la avenida Cicero, cerca de la calle 21 ... , el vocero de Cicero dijo que aún no se sabia si estaban huyendo de los agitadores armados o si eran sospechosos huyendo de la policía cuando los golpearon cruzando las principales calles arteriales.



Hubo varios lesionados, pero la policía no ha proporcionado detalles específicos en este momento.

2 people dead

Cicero, Illinois (NED) - Cicero police arrested at least 60 people and confirmed the deaths of two people, they are working hard to protect our community, said Cicero government spokesman Ray Hanania.

The city of Cicero has over 100 street police officers who protect our residents and the community with the assistance of approximately 120 state and county police officers.

The only shots have been by these outside agitators and looters who are not residents of Cicero and who have entered Cicero from Chicago and other areas.

Nor are we imposing a curfew because that would require resources and personnel to enforce.

Once again, we urge everyone to stay in their homes and not confront any of these outsiders. Let the police do their job to protect our families, seniors, children, businesses, homes and schools.

Business employees have been out of their stores with sticks, we have urged them to also stay inside and allow the police to deal with outside agitators.

We will not issue a curfew ... the current curfew is at 10 pm for children 16 and under ... we don't think a curfew is of any use ... instead we are urging the public to be vigilant and stay home ... avoid any scenes where large groups of people seem to be gathering and call 911 and let the police confront you.

Don't put your life in danger by confronting these agitators who come from outside and have reached Cicero and other suburbs after being rejected by the closure of downtown Chicago.

The agitators shot at least two people near 50th Avenue and Cermak Road, but police detained the three suspects involved in the shooting ... these were external agitators who were driving through Cicero looking to cause trouble.

The Cicero police have been confronting these agitators since 4 p.m. around 11 p.m. and Cicero, individuals who looted and destroyed several businesses there ...

About 10 suspects were reportedly arrested but have not yet been confirmed by the town's police authorities.

The suspicion of two people who were hit by vehicles near east of Cicero Avenue, near 21st Street ... was revealed, the spokesman for Cicero said it was not yet known if they were fleeing the armed agitators or if They were suspects fleeing from the police when they were beaten crossing the main arterial streets.

There were several injured, but the police have not provided specific details at this time.

2 people dead

specific details at this time ...

