Cicero es declarado Estado de Emergencia Cicero is declared a State of Emergency

Cicero, Illinois (NED).-- Las autoridades de Cicero dieron a conocer un reporte sobre lo ocurrido el dia de ayer en el poblado de Cicero por la tarde y noche. El presidente Larry Dominick y el superintendente, Jerry Chlada, hicieron mención a los hechos ocurridos y advirtieron que no se iba a permitir que intrusos vieneran a quitar la paz y tranquilidad en el área.

El presidente Larry Dominick dijo que las marchas de protesta por la muerte del afroamericano George Floyd eran aceptadas pero no se acepta criminales que vengan a robar o saquear tiendas.

Chlada pidió a los residentes y comerciantes, que no se involucren y dejen que la policía haga su trabajo. Por lo que apartir de hoy comienza toque de queda a las 6 pm para todos. Los habitantes deben estar en su casa y no en la calle. Menos aún estar en grupos. Cicero se declara Estado de Emergencia

Al finalizar la conferencia de prensa, el vocero de prensa Ray Hanania, envió un comunicado dando a conocer los nombres de dos personas involucradas durante la protesta y que perdieron la vida. La primera víctima en la calle 14 junto al Super Espiga Grocery en 4920 W. 14th Street, fue Victor Cazares, de 27 años de la ciudad de Cicero. La segunda víctima que falleció no se ha revelado el nombre hasta dar con su familia o parientes más cercanos. El hombre era de Chicago.

Cicero is declared a State of Emergency

Cicero, Illinois (NED) .-- Cicero authorities released a report on what happened yesterday in the town of Cicero in the afternoon and at night. President Larry Dominick and Superintendent Jerry Chlada mentioned the events that occurred and warned that intruders would not be allowed to come to take away the peace and tranquility in the area.

President Larry Dominick said protests for the death of African-American George Floyd were accepted but criminals who come to rob or loot stores are not accepted.

Chlada asked residents and merchants not to get involved and let the police do their job. So from today curfew begins at 6 pm for everyone. The inhabitants should be at home and not on the street. Still less be in groups. Cicero declares a State of Emergency.

At the end of the press conference, press spokesman Ray Hanania sent a statement announcing the names of two people involved during the protest and who lost their lives. The first victim on 14th Street next to the Super Espiga Grocery at 4920 W. 14th Street was Victor Cazares, 27, of the city of Cicero. The second victim who died has not revealed his name until he found his family or closest relatives. The man was from Chicago.

