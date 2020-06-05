La EPA ordena a PureLine dejar de vender algunos pesticidas /EPA Orders PureLine Stop Selling Certain Pesticides

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– La Agencia de Protección Ambiental de EE. UU. (EPA) ordena a PureLine Treatment Systems, LLC en Bensenville, Illinois, detener de inmediato la venta o distribución de ciertos productos pesticidas. La compañía ha hecho reclamos sobre estos pesticidas que no están permitidos en los registros de los productos y podrían inducir a error al público con respecto a la seguridad y efectividad de los productos contra el virus que causa COVID-19.

"La EPA se compromete a garantizar que los consumidores tengan acceso a productos desinfectantes seguros y efectivos", dijo el administrador de la Región 5 de la EPA, Kurt Thiede. "Al tomar esta medida, la EPA enfatiza cuán crítico es para las compañías cumplir con las leyes federales de pesticidas diseñadas para proteger la salud humana".

La orden "Stop Sale" requiere que la compañía deje de vender o distribuir pesticidas que la EPA ha determinado que están mal etiquetados, con afirmaciones falsas o engañosas sobre su efectividad contra el SARS-CoV-2, se debe eliminar sus etiquetas y materiales de venta. Tres de los productos identificados en el pedido se identifican en el sitio web de PureLine como "PureVista", "Pure 3000" y "Purecide E / Technical Sodium Chlorite".

La EPA emitió la orden a PureLine porque la compañía ofrece productos para la venta a través de su sitio web mientras hace declaraciones de salud pública de que los productos protegerán contra virus, incluido el SARS-CoV-2, el virus que causa COVID-19. Las afirmaciones hechas por PureLine difieren sustancialmente de las afirmaciones que legalmente se pueden hacer bajo los registros federales de pesticidas para esos productos. Para que PureLine haga cualquier reclamo de salud pública que haga referencia a la efectividad contra el SARS-CoV-2, la compañía debe solicitar y obtener la aprobación de la EPA bajo la Ley Federal de Insecticidas, Fungicidas y Rodenticidas (FIFRA). PureLine comercializa sus productos a escuelas, residencias, instalaciones deportivas, centros de salud y biomédicos, y otras entidades.

Además, la orden "Stop Sale" alega que Pureline ha hecho reclamos falsos o engañosos en su sitio web en relación con la oferta de vender o distribuir los productos. La compañía hizo declaraciones afirmando o sugiriendo que los productos pueden usarse para "esterilizar" una instalación, cuando el etiquetado del producto aprobado como parte de los registros de los productos no indica que pueden o deben usarse para la esterilización. El sitio web de Pureline también afirma que los productos son "seguros" y "no venenosos", a pesar de que el etiquetado requerido por la ley federal para cada uno de los productos incluye un lenguaje de precaución como "veneno", "dañino si se ingiere, se absorbe a través de la piel , o inhalado "o" causa daños irreversibles en los ojos y quemaduras en la piel ".

La orden "Stop Sale" también alega que PureLine está ofreciendo para la venta y distribución de un producto identificado como "N95 Mask Decon System", para usar junto con un producto registrado por la EPA llamado "Pure Vista". PureLine ofrece este producto para su distribución o venta alegando que se puede usar con "Pure Vista" para esterilizar máscaras N95, y que dicho proceso ha sido aprobado por la EPA, entre otras agencias federales. De hecho, "Pure Vista" no está registrado para su uso como esterilizante o para esterilizar máscaras N95.

Según FIFRA, los productos que afirman matar, destruir, prevenir o repeler bacterias o virus, entre otras cosas en las superficies, se consideran pesticidas y deben pasar por el proceso de registro de la EPA para garantizar que los productos funcionen según lo previsto antes de su distribución o venta en comercio. Las declaraciones de propiedades de salud pública solo se pueden hacer para productos que han sido probados adecuadamente y que están registrados en la EPA. La agencia no registrará un pesticida hasta que se determine que no representará un riesgo irrazonable para la salud humana o el medio ambiente, cuando se use de acuerdo con las instrucciones de la etiqueta. Los productos no registrados por la EPA pueden ser dañinos para la salud humana, causar efectos adversos para la salud y pueden no ser efectivos contra la propagación de virus u otros patógenos.



EPA Orders PureLine Stop Selling Certain Pesticides



Chicago, Illinois (NED).– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a “Stop Sale” order to PureLine Treatment Systems, LLC in Bensenville, Illinois, to immediately halt the sale or distribution of certain pesticide products. The company has made claims about these pesticides that are not allowed under the products’ registrations and could mislead the public regarding the products’ safety and effectiveness against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“EPA is committed to ensuring that consumers have access to safe and effective disinfectant products,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “By taking this action, EPA emphasizes how critical it is for companies to comply with federal pesticide laws designed to protect human health.”

The “Stop Sale” order requires the company to stop selling or distributing pesticides which EPA has determined to be misbranded, until those false or misleading claims regarding their effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 are removed from their labels and sales materials. Three of the products identified in the order are identified on PureLine’s website as “PureVista,” “Pure 3000” and “Purecide E/Technical Sodium Chlorite.”

EPA issued the order to PureLine because the company offers products for sale through its website while making public health claims that the products will protect against viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The claims made by PureLine substantially differ from the claims that legally can be made under the federal pesticide-registrations for those products. In order for PureLine to make any public health claims referencing effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, the company must apply for and obtain approval to do so from EPA under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). PureLine markets its products to schools, residences, athletic facilities, healthcare and biomedical facilities, and other entities.

In addition, the “Stop Sale” order alleges that Pureline has made false or misleading claims on its website in connection with the offer to sell or distribute the products. The company made statements claiming or suggesting that the products can be used to “sterilize” a facility, when the product labeling approved as part of the products’ registrations do not indicate that they can or should be used for sterilization. Pureline’s website also states that the products are “safe” and “not poisonous,” despite the fact that the labeling required by federal law for each of the products includes cautionary language such as “poison,” “harmful if swallowed, absorbed through the skin, or inhaled,” or “causes irreversible eye damage and skin burns.”

The “Stop Sale” order also alleges that PureLine is offering for sale and distribution a product identified as ‘N95 Mask Decon System,’ for use in conjunction with an EPA-registered product called “Pure Vista.” PureLine is offering this product for distribution or sale claiming that it can be used with “Pure Vista” to sterilize N95 masks, and that such a process has been approved by the EPA, among other federal agencies. In fact, “Pure Vista” is not registered for use as a sterilant or to sterilize N95 masks.

Under FIFRA, products that claim to kill, destroy, prevent, or repel bacteria or viruses, among other things on surfaces, are considered pesticides and must go through EPA’s registration process to ensure that the products perform as intended prior to their distribution or sale in commerce. Public health claims can only be made for products that have been properly tested and are registered with EPA. The agency will not register a pesticide until it has been determined that it will not pose an unreasonable risk to human health or the environment, when used in accordance with the label directions. Products not registered by EPA may be harmful to human health, cause adverse health effects, and may not be effective against the spread of viruses or other pathogens.



