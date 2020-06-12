Algunos dueños de restaurantes están molestos por no poder abrir/Some restaurant owners upset they can't reopen

El gobernador Pritzker quiere que se mantengan cerrados hasta el 26 de Junio



Según el plan de reapertura del gobernador J.B. Pritzker, se requiere que los comedores de los restaurantes en Illinois permanezcan cerrados hasta el 26 de junio como mínimo, pero algunos propietarios de restaurantes han decidido abrir de todos modos.

Las cuatro regiones del estado están en la Fase 3 del plan de reapertura de cinco fases de Pritzker. Los restaurantes de Illinois pueden ofrecer asientos al aire libre, pero los comedores deben permanecer cerrados hasta el 26 de junio como mínimo.

Kyle Gorman posee Pizza de Horno de Ladrillo con Nueces de Queso en Peoria. Gorman entró en Facebook y denunció las restricciones.

"La gente habla y dice la verdad", dijo. "Estamos enfermos y cansados ​​de ser reprimidos por estas reglas ridículas".

Selena Wheatley, propietaria y operadora de Pizza Ranch en Peoria, también ha decidido ofrecer un servicio de cena. Ella dijo que su abogado contactó al departamento de salud y no respondieron dentro del límite de 48 horas para considerar que el restaurante era un riesgo para la salud pública.

Wheatley dijo que su reapertura ha sido un éxito.

"Ha sido una locura", dijo. "A la gente le encanta y hemos recibido muchas gracias y tanta gente diciendo que están muy contentos de que estemos haciendo esto y que necesitamos volver a la vida normal".

La Asociación de Restaurantes de Illinois ha estado presionando al gobernador para reabrir los lugares ya. En su sitio web, la asociación dijo que el enfoque del gobernador "subestima la capacidad de la industria para reabrir y operar de manera segura con medidas de salud pública mejoradas".

"El IRA respalda la idea de una reintroducción segura y anterior de las operaciones de cena dadas las graves circunstancias financieras que enfrenta la industria de los restaurantes", dijo Sam Toia, presidente y CEO de la Asociación de Restaurantes de Illinois. "Sin embargo, instamos a todas las empresas a continuar siguiendo las decisiones oficiales del estado de Illinois a medida que nos acercamos a la próxima fase de reapertura ".

El tema del servicio para cenar es candente en todo el país. Varios estados, incluidos Texas, Iowa, Missouri e Indiana, ya han dado el visto bueno para el servicio de cena a capacidades limitadas. Otros, incluidos Michigan y California, dicen que ese punto está a semanas de distancia.

Some restaurant owners upset they can't reopen

Governor Pritzker wants them to remain closed until June 26



Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, restaurant dining rooms in Illinois are required to stay closed until June 26 at the earliest, but some restaurant owners have decided to open up anyway.

All four regions of the state are in Phase 3 of Pritzker’s five-phase reopening plan. Illinois restaurants can offer outdoor seating, but dining rooms must stay closed until June 26 at the earliest.

Kyle Gorman owns Cheese Nuts Brick Oven Pizza in Peoria. Gorman went on Facebook and denounced the restrictions.

“People are speaking and they are saying the truth,” he said. “We are sick and tired of being held down by these ridiculous rules.”

Selena Wheatley, owner and operator of the Pizza Ranch in Peoria, has also decided to offer dine-in service. She said her attorney reached out to the health department and they failed to reply within the 48-hour limit to deem the restaurant a public health risk.

Wheatley said her reopening has been a success.

“It’s been crazy,” she said. “People are loving it and we have had so many thank you's and so many people saying they are so glad we are doing this and that we need to get back to normal life.”

The Illinois Restaurant Association has been lobbying the governor for an earlier opening. On its website, the association said the governor’s approach “underestimates the industry’s ability to reopen and operate safely with enhanced public health measures in place.”

“The IRA supports the idea of an earlier, safe reintroduction of dine-in operations given the grave financial circumstances facing the restaurant industry," said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "However, we urge all businesses to continue following official rulings from the state of Illinois as we approach the next phase of reopening."

The topic of dine-in service is a hot one nationwide. A number of states, including Texas, Iowa, Missouri and Indiana, have already given the go-ahead for dine-in service at limited capacities. Others, including Michigan and California, say that point is weeks away.



