Berwyn Development Corporation is offering up to $500 in reimbursements for marketing/Berwyn Development Corporation ofrece hasta $500 en reembolsos para publicidad
June 12, 2020
If your business is located in any of the TIF districts listed below, you may qualify for this great reimbursement program.
TIF Districts include:
Cermak Road, Depot District, Harlem Avenue, and Roosevelt Road.
Use dollars towards marketing initiatives like:
Berwyn’s Banner Program
Membership
Ad purchase in Berwyn Magazine or other publication
Social media
Print ads
Radio ads
Contact Brett Michaelson at BrettM@berwyn.net.
Berwyn Development Corporation ofrece hasta $500 en reembolsos para publicidad
Si su negocio está ubicado en los siguientes distritos TIF, puede calificar para este programa de reembolso.
Distritos de TIF:
Cermak Road, Depot District, Harlem Avenue, y Roosevelt Road.
Utilice estos dólares para iniciativas de mercadeo para su negocio como:
Programa de pancartas de Berwyn
Afiliación
Compra de anuncios en la revista Berwyn u otra publicación
Redes sociales
Imprimir anuncios
Anuncios de radio
Contacte a Brett Michaelson en BrettM@berwyn.net