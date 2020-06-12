Berwyn Development Corporation is offering up to $500 in reimbursements for marketing/Berwyn Development Corporation ofrece hasta $500 en reembolsos para publicidad

If your business is located in any of the TIF districts listed below, you may qualify for this great reimbursement program.

TIF Districts include:

Cermak Road, Depot District, Harlem Avenue, and Roosevelt Road.

Use dollars towards marketing initiatives like:

Berwyn’s Banner Program

Membership

Ad purchase in Berwyn Magazine or other publication

Social media

Print ads

Radio ads

Contact Brett Michaelson at BrettM@berwyn.net.



Berwyn Development Corporation ofrece hasta $500 en reembolsos para publicidad



Si su negocio está ubicado en los siguientes distritos TIF, puede calificar para este programa de reembolso.

Distritos de TIF:

Cermak Road, Depot District, Harlem Avenue, y Roosevelt Road.

Utilice estos dólares para iniciativas de mercadeo para su negocio como:

Programa de pancartas de Berwyn

Afiliación

Compra de anuncios en la revista Berwyn u otra publicación

Redes sociales

Imprimir anuncios

Anuncios de radio

Contacte a Brett Michaelson en BrettM@berwyn.net