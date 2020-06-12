DeVos quiere excluir a los estudiantes indocumentados del alivio de la Ley CARES/DeVos wants to exclude undocumented students

WASHINGTON — El presidente de AFT, Randi Weingarten, emitió la siguiente declaración en respuesta al anuncio del Departamento de Educación que crea una "regla final interina" que requiere que las universidades excluyan a los estudiantes indocumentados y otros que no califican para la ayuda federal para estudiantes de un efectivo de emergencia de más de $ 6 mil millones programa de subvenciones en virtud de la Ley CARES, HR 748:

La regla de la Secretaria Betsy DeVos deja en claro que aunque COVID-19 no discrimina, esta administración sí lo hace. Nuestro país enfrenta tres crisis importantes: una crisis de salud pública, una crisis económica y una crisis de justicia racial, que exacerban las desigualdades en nuestras comunidades y requieren más ayuda de nuestro gobierno federal, no menos. Sin embargo, en nuestro momento de mayor necesidad, esta administración dobla su postura intolerante y antiinmigrante, y DeVos hace el trabajo sucio cortando cualquier ayuda que pueda ayudar a nuestros estudiantes indocumentados.

“Los inmigrantes indocumentados han estado trabajando en la primera línea de esta pandemia y son la columna vertebral de este país, pero a cambio de su servicio, se les dice que no son elegibles para la mayoría de la ayuda disponible para la pandemia. Desde los controles de estímulo hasta el desempleo, los inmigrantes indocumentados han quedado excluidos y abandonados, y ahora DeVos también quiere extender ese ataque a los estudiantes inmigrantes.

“Varios estados ya han demandado al Departamento de Educación por esta guía, y se avecinan más rechazos. Implicamos a Betsy DeVos que haga su trabajo y realmente ayudemos a todos los estudiantes a acceder a ayuda financiera en este momento de gran necesidad, no solo a los que están de acuerdo con ella políticamente ”.

DeVos wants to exclude undocumented students from relief from the CARES Act

WASHINGTON—AFT President Randi Weingarten issued the following statement responding to the Department of Education’s announcement creating an “interim final rule” that requires colleges to exclude undocumented students and others who don’t qualify for federal student aid from a more than $6 billion emergency cash grant program under the CARES Act, H.R. 748:



“Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rule makes clear that even though COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, this administration does. Our country is facing three major crises—a public health crisis, an economic crisis and a racial justice crisis—all of which exacerbate the inequalities in our communities and require more help from our federal government, not less. Yet in our moment of greatest need, this administration doubles down on its bigoted, anti-immigrant stance, and DeVos does the dirty work by cutting off any aid that could help our undocumented students.



“Undocumented immigrants have been working on the frontlines of this pandemic and are the backbone of this country, but in return for their service, they’re being told they’re ineligible for most of the pandemic aid available. From stimulus checks to unemployment, undocumented immigrants have been left out and left behind, and now DeVos wants to extend that attack to immigrant students as well.



“Several states have already sued the Education Department over this guidance, and more pushback is coming. We implore Betsy DeVos to do her job and actually help all students access financial relief in this time of great need, not just the ones who agree with her politically.”



