Nuevo reglamento de asilo borraría nuestra historia y legado de inmigración/New Regulation on Asylum Seeks to Erase Our Immigration History and Legacy

Washington — La administración Trump propuso una nueva regulación sobre el asilo el miércoles que destriparía el sistema de asilo de los Estados Unidos. La regulación propuesta haría casi imposible para la mayoría de los solicitantes reclamar con éxito la protección humanitaria en los Estados Unidos.

Si se implementa, el reglamento propuesto impondría múltiples prohibiciones nuevas al asilo, elevaría injustificadamente el listón para los exámenes de asilo en la frontera, reescribiría la ley de asilo actual para eliminar múltiples motivos bajo los cuales las personas actualmente reciben asilo y permitiría a los jueces de inmigración negar a las personas asilo. La corte rechazaría solicitudes sin una audiencia. Crearía nuevas bases "frívolas" para declarar las solicitudes de asilo, una sanción extrema que puede prohibir a alguien cualquier otro alivio de inmigración. La regulación también bloquearía prácticamente todos los que pasan por más de un país en su camino a los Estados Unidos sin buscar ayuda en esos países, incluso si se trata de una escala.

El reglamento propuesto, que se publicará en el Registro Federal el 15 de junio, estará sujeto a un período de comentarios de 30 días que permitirá al público, a los encargados de formular políticas y a los defensores expresar sus preocupaciones sobre las medidas propuestas.

Beth Werlin, directora ejecutiva del American Immigration Council da su opinión al respecto: “La regulación propuesta por la administración Trump representaría el fin del sistema de asilo tal como lo conocemos. Está directamente en conflicto con el estatuto de inmigración, altera años de jurisprudencia y eleva intencionalmente los estándares de asilo a alturas inalcanzables.

“La Campaña de Justicia de Inmigración, una iniciativa conjunta del Consejo Americano de Inmigración y la Asociación Americana de Abogados de Inmigración, atestigua diariamente cuán críticas son las protecciones de asilo para aquellos que huyen de la persecución de todo el mundo. La Campaña de la Justicia y sus muchos voluntarios y socios han visto de primera mano la necesidad imperiosa de un sistema de asilo robusto, y el grave daño que les ocurrirá a los solicitantes de asilo si esta regulación entra en vigencia.

“El objetivo de este reglamento propuesto, lejos de remodelar el sistema para mejorarlo, es hacer que el asilo sea imposible de obtener. El asilo ya se ha debilitado enormemente por años de ataques sostenidos por parte de la administración Trump, y esta regulación sería el golpe final a nuestro orgulloso legado de Estados Unidos como refugio para las poblaciones vulnerables y perseguidas del mundo ".



New Regulation on Asylum Seeks to Erase Our Immigration History and Legacy

Washington.— The Trump administration proposed a new regulation on asylum Wednesday that would eviscerate the United States asylum system. The proposed regulation would make it nearly impossible for most applicants to successfully claim humanitarian protection in the United States.

If implemented, the proposed regulation would impose multiple new bans on asylum, unreasonably raise the bar for asylum screenings at the border, rewrite current asylum law to eliminate multiple grounds under which people are currently granted asylum, and allow immigration judges to effectively deny people their day in court by rejecting applications without a hearing. It would create new grounds for declaring asylum applications “frivolous,” an extreme sanction that can ban someone from any other immigration relief. The regulation would also block virtually all who pass through more than one country on their way to the United States without pursuing relief in those countries, even if it’s on a layover

The proposed regulation, which will be published in the Federal Register on June 15, will be subject to a 30-day comment period that allows the public, policymakers, and advocates to voice concerns about the proposed measures.

The following statement is from Beth Werlin, executive director of the American Immigration Council:

“The Trump administration’s proposed regulation would represent the end of the asylum system as we know it. It directly conflicts with the immigration statute, upends years of caselaw, and intentionally raises asylum standards to unreachable heights.

“The Immigration Justice Campaign, a joint initiative of the American Immigration Council and the American Immigration Lawyers Association, witnesses daily how critical asylum protections are for those fleeing persecution from around the world. The Justice Campaign and its many volunteers and partners have seen first-hand the dire need for a robust asylum system, and the grave harm that will befall asylum seekers if this regulation goes into effect.

“The goal of this proposed regulation—far from reshaping the system to improve it—is to make asylum impossible to obtain. Asylum has already been greatly weakened by years of sustained attacks from the Trump administration, and ththis regulation would be the final blow to our once proud legacy of the United States as a refuge for vulnerable and persecuted populations of the world.”