Primeras pruebas de mosquitos dan positivo del virus del Nilo Occidental/First Mosquitoes Testing Positive For West Nile Virus Reported

SPRINGFIELD - El Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois (IDPH) ha confirmado que los primeros mosquitos dieron positivo para el virus del Nilo Occidental en Illinois para 2020. El Distrito de Reducción de Mosquitos del Valle de Des Plaines recolectó un lote de mosquitos positivo el 31 de mayo de 2020 de River Forest, Illinois , y North Shore Mosquito Abatement District recolectó un lote de mosquitos positivo el 5 de junio de 2020 en Evanston, Illinois. No se han reportado casos humanos del virus del Nilo Occidental en lo que va del año.

"Mientras continuamos luchando contra la pandemia de COVID-19, también debemos recordar tomar medidas para proteger nuestra salud de otras enfermedades", dijo el Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director del Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois. "Salir al aire libre es una excelente manera de combatir el encerramiento, pero debe tomar precauciones para protegerse de los mosquitos y los virus que transportan al usar repelente de insectos y eliminar el agua estancada alrededor de su hogar".

El monitoreo del virus del Nilo Occidental en Illinois incluye pruebas de laboratorio para lotes de mosquitos, cuervos muertos, arrendajos azules, petirrojos y otras aves encaramadas, así como pruebas de caballos y humanos enfermos con síntomas similares al virus del Nilo Occidental. Las personas que ven un cuervo enfermo o moribundo, un arrendajo azul, un petirrojo u otro pájaro posado deben comunicarse con su departamento de salud local, que determinará si el ave será recogida para la prueba.

El virus del Nilo Occidental se transmite a través de la picadura de un mosquito Culex pipiens, comúnmente llamado mosquito doméstico, que ha contraído el virus alimentándose de un ave infectada. Los síntomas comunes incluyen fiebre, náuseas, dolor de cabeza y dolores musculares. Los síntomas pueden durar desde unos pocos días hasta unas pocas semanas. Sin embargo, cuatro de cada cinco personas infectadas con el virus del Nilo Occidental no mostrarán ningún síntoma. En casos raros, pueden ocurrir enfermedades graves, como meningitis, encefalitis o incluso la muerte. Las personas mayores de 60 años y las personas con sistemas inmunes debilitados tienen un mayor riesgo de contraer una enfermedad grave por el virus del Nilo Occidental.

Los primeros mosquitos que dieron positivo para el virus del Nilo Occidental en 2019 se recolectaron el 21 de mayo de 2019 en Wayne, Illinois. El año pasado, 46 ​​condados en Illinois reportaron un lote de mosquitos, aves y / o humanos con virus del Nilo Occidental positivo. El IDPH informó 28 casos humanos (aunque los casos humanos no se denuncian), incluida una muerte.

Las precauciones para combatir la picadura incluyen practicar las tres "R": reducir, repeler e informar.

• REDUCIR: asegúrese de que las puertas y ventanas tengan mallas ajustadas. Repare o reemplace las pantallas que tengan rasgaduras u otras aberturas. Trate de mantener cerradas las puertas y ventanas.

Elimine, o actualice cada semana, todas las fuentes de agua estancada donde los mosquitos pueden reproducirse, incluyendo agua en baños de pájaros, estanques, macetas, piscinas para niños, llantas viejas y cualquier otro recipiente.

• REPELE: cuando esté al aire libre, use zapatos y calcetines, pantalones largos y una camisa de manga larga de color claro, y aplique un repelente de insectos registrado por la EPA que contenga DEET, picaridina, aceite de eucalipto de limón o IR 3535 de acuerdo con las instrucciones de la etiqueta . Consulte a un médico antes de usar repelentes en bebés.

• INFORME: informe los lugares donde ve agua estancada durante más de una semana, como zanjas en el camino, patios inundados y lugares similares que pueden producir mosquitos. El departamento de salud local o el gobierno de la ciudad pueden agregar larvicida al agua, lo que matará cualquier larva de mosquito.

First Mosquitoes Testing Positive For West Nile Virus Reported



Springfield – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2020. The Des Plaines Valley Mosquito Abatement District collected a positive mosquito batch on May 31, 2020 from River Forest, Illinois, and North Shore Mosquito Abatement District collected a positive mosquito batch on June 5, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far this year.

“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Getting outdoors is a great way to combat being cooped up, but you need to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”

Monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. People who see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact their local health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in 2019 were collected on May 21, 2019 in Wayne, Illinois. Last year, 46 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird and/or human case. IDPH reported 28 human cases (although human cases are underreported), including one death.

Precautions to Fight the Bite include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report.

• REDUCE - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut.

Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.

• REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

• REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.

