DACA continúa / DACA continues

Buena decisión de la Corte Suprema

Washington, DC – La decisión de hoy de la Corte Suprema, con una votación de 5 a favor y 4 en contra, ratifica que la labor de los magistrados es hacer lo correcto de acuerdo a las leyes. Hoy demostraron que son personas que ejercen bien su trabajo.

Hoy es un gran triunfo para los DREAMERers, jóvenes que llegaron en la infancia a los Estados Unidos, hombres y mujeres que no reconocen otro país como el suyo que no sea éste. Hombre y mujeres que se han preparado académicamente y que ahora son muchos de ellos profesionales de distintas ramas, incluyendo la salud.

La decisión de la Corte Suprema revive la confianza en los magistrados de este país. Y a su vez revive el ánimo y el sueño de los miles de hombres y mujeres que ven un mejor horizonte por lo menos por ahora y deja una esperanza para que el congreso actúe y finalmente les den por lo menos la residencia permanente aunque merecen la ciudadanía.

Hoy están cantando victoria con los soñadores organizaciones defensoras de los inmigrantes y para ellos es también un triunfo y la buena decisión de los supremos y de la confirmación de que la administración del expresidente Barack Obama fue legal y no ilegal como a querido hacer ver el presidente Donald Trump.

Entre los organismo que aplauden esta decisión se encuentra TheDream.US, su presidenta Candy Marshall, dijo: “Este es un día increíblemente alentador, no solo para los DREAMers, sino también para nuestro país.

DACA ha sido un programa que cambia la vida de más de 800,000 DREAMers, fortaleciendo su futuro y el del país en general. Esto nunca ha sido más claro que a través de esta pandemia. Como resultado de DACA y la capacidad de trabajar legalmente, los DREAMers están trabajando en la primera línea para salvar vidas y satisfacer las necesidades esenciales de los estadounidenses. Como dejan en claro sus historias, son parte del tejido de esta nación.

Para los DREAMers de nuestra nación, con y sin DACA, queremos afirmar que nuestro apoyo a usted sigue siendo firme: lo vemos, creemos en usted y seguiremos abogando por protecciones que le permitan participar plenamente en nuestra sociedad.

AHORA es el momento de aprovechar el impulso del fallo positivo de la Corte Suprema de hoy:

1. El Congreso debe aprobar de inmediato una legislación que otorgue a los DREAMers el estatus permanente;

2. La Administración debe permitir de inmediato que los DREAMers que no hayan sido elegibles soliciten DACA para que lo hagan ahora; y

3. Las compañías estadounidenses deben continuar contratando y reteniendo a los DREAMers con autorizaciones de trabajo. Como maestros, enfermeras, informáticos, ingenieros y dueños de negocios, los DREAMers son críticos para la revitalización de este país.

En palabras de una de nuestras egresadas, Cesia Bulnes, gerente de programas de Microsoft: ‘Los DREAMers son estadounidenses que trabajan arduamente y que aprovecharán todas las oportunidades para demostrar nuestro valor. Tenemos registros estelares de logros y un potencial increíble. Todo lo que necesitamos es una oportunidad ".

Apoyamos al 85% de los estadounidenses que creen que AHORA es el momento de dar a los DREAMers la oportunidad ".

TheDream.US es el programa de acceso y éxito universitario más grande del país para jóvenes inmigrantes, ya que ha otorgado más de 5,000 becas universitarias a DREAMers en más de 70 universidades asociadas en 16 estados y Washington, DC. Creemos que todos los jóvenes estadounidenses, independientemente de dónde nacieron, deberían tener la oportunidad de obtener una educación universitaria y seguir una carrera significativa que contribuya a la prosperidad de nuestro país.

DACA continues

Good decision of the Supreme Court

Washington, DC - Today's Supreme Court decision, with a vote of 5 in favor and 4 against, confirms that the work of the magistrates is to do the right thing according to the laws. Today they showed that they are people who do their work well.

Today is a great triumph for DREAMERers, young people who came to the United States as children, men and women who do not recognize another country like theirs other than this one. Men and women who have trained academically and who are now many of them professionals from different branches, including health.

The Supreme Court decision revives confidence in the magistrates of this country. And in turn revive the spirits and dreams of the thousands of men and women who see a better horizon at least for now and leave hope for Congress to act and finally give them at least permanent residence even though they deserve citizenship.

Today they are singing victory with the dreamy immigrant defense organizations and for them it is also a triumph and the good decision of the supreme ones and the confirmation that the administration of former President Barack Obama was legal and not illegal as the president wanted to make see Donald Trump.

Among the organizations that applaud this decision is Candy Marshall, President of TheDream.US : “This is an incredibly heartening day - not only for DREAMers - but for our country.

DACA has been a life-changing program for more than 800,000 DREAMers - strengthening their futures and that of the country as a whole. This has never been more clear than through this pandemic. As a result of DACA and the ability to legally work, DREAMers are working on the front lines to save lives and meet Americans’ essential needs. As their stories make clear - they are a part of the fabric of this nation.

To our nation’s DREAMers - with and without DACA, we want to affirm that our support for you remains steadfast - we see you, we believe in you, and we will continue to advocate for protections that will enable you to fully participate in our society.

NOW is the time to build on the momentum from today’s positive Supreme Court ruling:

Congress must immediately pass legislation providing DREAMers’ with the permanent status;

2. The Administration must immediately allow DREAMers who have been ineligible to apply for DACA to now do so; and

3. America’s companies must continue to hire and retain DREAMers with work authorizations. As teachers, nurses, computer scientists, engineers, and business owners, DREAMers are critical to this country’s revitalization.

In the words of one of our Graduates, Cesia Bulnes, a Microsoft Program Manager: ‘DREAMers are hard working Americans who will seize every opportunity to show our worth. We have stellar records of achievement and incredible potential – all we need is an opportunity.’

We stand with the 85% of Americans who believe that NOW is the time to give DREAMers the opportunity.”

TheDream.US is the nation’s largest college access and success program for immigrant youth, having provided more than 5,000 college scholarships to DREAMers at more than 70 partner colleges in 16 states and Washington, DC. We believe that all young Americans, regardless of where they were born, should have the opportunity to get a college education and pursue a meaningful career that contributes to our country’s prosperity.