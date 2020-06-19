42º Desfile anual del Día del pueblo Puertorriqueño 2020 / 42nd Annual Puerto Rican People Day Virtual Parade 2020

Este año la celebración será virtual

El Centro Cultural Puertorriqueño (PRCC) celebrará su 42° Desfile anual del Día del Pueblo Puertorriqueño en el Paseo Boricua. El desfile de este año comenzará a las 2:00 PM, sábado 20 de junio de 2020. Sin embargo, debido a la pandemia COVID-19, nos vemos obligados a actuar de manera responsable para garantizar la seguridad de nuestra comunidad y de nuestros vecinos. Con este fin, lanzaremos un desfile virtual único.

Esta respuesta creativa en medio de una pandemia letal hará espacio para que nuestra comunidad disfrute de su celebración cultural más preciada del año al tiempo que garantiza su bienestar. El desfile se transmitirá por cable a través de HITN y simultáneamente en la página web de PRCC. Debido a que estamos siguiendo las pautas federales, estatales y municipales para el distanciamiento social y los requisitos de PPE, la transmisión incluirá videos en vivo y pregrabados de empresas y entidades culturales en Division St., Paseo Boricua, donde históricamente se lleva a cabo el Desfile: a través de un corredor culturalmente rico e icónico que se extiende desde el oeste hasta Sacramento.

A medida que comienza el desfile virtual, será narrado bilingüe (español-inglés), por Jessie Fuentes, decanas de estudiantes de la Preparatoria Pedro Albizu Campos y la copresidenta de la Agenda Puertorriqueña, así como por el Dr. Jesús Hernández Burgos, director de Iniciativas de Salud Pública del Centro Cultural Puertorriqueño.

En el 42º Desfile Virtual del Día del Pueblo Puertorriqueño proporcionará un espacio para celebrar los siguientes hitos históricos de nuestra comunidad:

• 25 Aniversario de Banderas Puertorriqueñas de Acero

• XX Aniversario del Museo Nacional de Arte y Cultura Puertorriqueña.

• 25 Aniversario del Centro Educativo Vocacional Humboldt Park / Wright College

• 20 aniversario de la Biblioteca Pública de Humboldt Park en Troya

• 15 aniversario de Muévete

• 15 aniversario de la empresa UrbanTheater

Todos los participantes harán un llamado a la acción para unirse a los esfuerzos de la comunidad para participar y ser contados para el Censo 2020. El Desfile servirá como un lugar más para el Centro Cultural Puertorriqueño para que todos en el Parque Humboldt y las comunidades circundantes participen en este evento crucial, una vez cada década.

Alentamos a toda nuestra comunidad a organizar fiestas de vigilancia en la seguridad y comodidad de sus hogares junto con aquellos con quienes se están refugiando en el lugar. El desfile se transmitirá por cable a través de HITN y simultáneamente en los sitios web de www.prcc-chigo.org y www.hitn.tv/parade con retransmisión el domingo 21 de junio en Chicago en los canales de televisión: Comcast 647, Directv 46, Dish 880, U-Verse 3055; en Puerto Rico se puede ver a través de Liberty Cable. El bienestar de nuestra comunidad siempre ha sido una prioridad. Estamos llamados a celebrar y mostrar nuestro orgullo sintonizando y viendo desde casa.

Durante las últimas cuatro décadas, el Desfile se ha convertido en una de las celebraciones culturales más grandes de esta comunidad, y muestra con orgullo nuestra rica herencia cultural. Tradicionalmente, el desfile incluye carrozas, bandas de música, vejigantes y actuaciones de baile / musicales. Cada año reúne a empresas del área, figuras políticas, instituciones religiosas, centros culturales, escuelas y grupos comunitarios.

En reconocimiento de la rica diversidad de nuestra comunidad, nuestra Cacica / Queen siempre es una mujer transgénero. Después del desfile, miles de participantes se unen a las Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas en el Parque Humboldt. Aunque este año el desfile se verá diferente, mantendrá el mismo espíritu alegre que caracteriza a nuestra gente. El pueblo puertorriqueño siempre ha soportado las dificultades a través de una profunda creatividad. Con ese espíritu y esa tradición, le pedimos que se una a nosotros este año mientras celebramos nuestra hermosa gente, cultura y nuestros éxitos colectivos.

42nd Annual Puerto Rican People Day Virtual Parade 2020

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center (PRCC) will celebrate its 42nd annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade on the Paseo Boricua. This year’s parade will start at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Nonetheless, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are moved to act responsibly in order to guarantee the safety of our community and of our neighbors. To this end, we will roll out a unique Virtual Parade.

This creative response in the middle of a lethal pandemic will make space for our community to enjoy its most cher-ished cultural celebration of the year while ensuring its wellbeing. The parade will be transmitted on cable through HITN as well as simultaneously on the PRCC webpage. Because we are following federal, state, and city guidelines for social distancing and PPE requirements, the transmission will include live as well as pre-recorded clips from businesses and cultural entities on Division St., Paseo Boricua, where historically the Parade takes place – through a culturally rich and iconic corridor extending from Western to Sacramento.

As the virtual parade kicks off, it will be narrated bi-lingually (Spanish-English), by Jessie Fuentes, Dean of Students of Pedro Albizu Campos High School and co-chair of the Puerto Rican Agenda, as well as by Dr. Jesús Hernández Burgos, Director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center’s Public Health Initiatives.

The 42nd Puerto Rican People’s Day Virtual Parade will provide a space to celebrate the following historical mile-stones of our community:

• 25th Anniversary of Puerto Rican Flags of Steel

• 20th Anniversary of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

• 25th Anniversary of the Humboldt Park Vocational Educational Center/ Wright College

• 20 Anniversary of Humboldt Park Public Library on Troy

• 15th Anniversary of Muévete

• 15th Anniversary of UrbanTheater Company

All participants will make a call to action to join the efforts for the community to participate and be counted for the 2020 Census. The Parade will serve as one more venue for The Puerto Rican Cultural Center to get everyone in the Humboldt Park and surrounding communities to engage in this most crucial, once every decade event.

We encourage our entire community to organize watch parties in the safety and comfort of their homes alongside those with whom they are sheltering in place. The parade will be broadcast by cable through HITN and simultaneously on the websites of www.prcc-chigo.org and www.hitn.tv/parade with re-broadcast on Sunday June 21 in Chicago on TV channels: Comcast 647, Directv 46, Dish 880, U-Verse 3055; in Puerto Rico it can be seen through Liberty Cable. The well-being of our community has always been a priority. We are called to celebrate and show our pride by tuning in and viewing from home.

During the past four decades, the Parade has grown into one of the largest cultural celebrations in this com-munity, and it proudly showcases our rich cultural heritage. Traditionally, the parade includes floats, marching bands, vejigantes, and dancing/musical performances. Every year it brings together area businesses, political figures, religious institutions, cultural centers, schools, and community groups.

In recognition of our community’s rich diversity, our Cacica/Queen is always a transgender woman. Following the parade, thousands of participants join the Annual Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas in Humboldt Park. Although this year the Parade will look different, it will maintain the same joyful spirit that characterizes our people. The Puerto Rican people have always endured hardship through profound creativity. In that spirit and that tradition, we ask you to join us this year as we cel-ebrate our beautiful people, culture, and our collective successes.

PROGRAM

◀ WELCOME/BIENVENIDA:

• Jessie Fuentes, Co-chair of the Puerto Rican Agenda

• Dr. Jesús Hernández Burgos, Director of the Puerto

Rican Cultural Center’s Public Health Initiatives.

• Alderman Roberto Maldonado

◀ Himno Nacional “La Borinqueña” cantado por Casandra Figueroa

◀ Special Messages/Mensajes Especiales

• State Sen. Omar Aquino

• State Rep. Delia Ramírez

◀ Homage/Homenaje to 42nd Puerto Rican People’s Day VirtualParade

• Song and Performance by Yendrys Cespedes / YCC Production

◀ Roberto Clemente Community Academy

◀ Nellie’s Restaurant

◀ West Town Bikes/Ciclo Urbano

◀ Papa’s Cache Sabroso

• Performance by Saxophonist Isaac Nieves

◀ Esmeralda Lounge

◀ AfriCaribe

• Bomba and Plena Dance

◀ Supermercado Municipal

◀ Barberia Luquillo

◀ ComEd

◀ Ivelisse “Bombera de Corazón” Díaz

◀ Centro Infantil Consuelo Lee Corretjer

◀ SBDC at PRCC Humboldt Park

◀ La Casita de Don Pedro Albizu Campos

• Bomba and Plena performance by Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center

◀ La Plena Restaurant

◀ Urban Theater Company

• Performance by La Vuelta

◀ Humboldt Park Youth Employment Program

◀ Café Colao

◀ Pre-recorded Segment of Miss Gay Puerto Rico

◀ Vida/SIDA

• Performance by Valeria Méndez - Miss Universo Latina Plus 2019

◀ Curramba Colombian Restaurant

◀ El Rescate

◀ Jayuya Barber Shop

◀ La Bruquena

◀ Cristian Roldán, Muralist

◀ Yauco Liquor Store

◀ PRCC Health Services

• Performance by Ginger Valdéz

◀ Dr. Pedro Albizu Campos High School

◀ Muévete

◀ Trans Chicago

• Performance by Andrea Magia Méndez

◀ Humboldt Park Vocational Educational Center/Wright College

◀ Latin American Motorcycle Association

• Special Message by Mario Nieves, Pres. International LAMA

◀ Norwegian American Hospital

• Special Message by José Sánchez, CEO

◀ Flags of Steel Documentary (Segment)

◀ National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

• Exhibit Samuel Lind

• Closing Remarks by Billy Ocasio, Exec. Director