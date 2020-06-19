Congresista García: El fallo de la Corte Suprema trae esperanza a los Soñadores/Supreme Court ruling brings hope to Dreamers

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– La Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos dictaminó hoy que la Administración Trump no siguió la ley en su intento de poner fin al programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) y no sopesó adecuadamente el impacto de su decisión en las personas con protecciones DACA.

El congresista Jesús "Chuy" García emitió la siguiente declaración sobre esta decisión: "El fallo de hoy trae esperanza a cientos de miles de personas que han vivido con incertidumbre durante demasiado tiempo. Los jóvenes en Illinois y en todo el país me dicen constantemente lo importante que ha sido el programa DACA. Les ha permitido completar su educación, trabajar sin temor a la deportación y contribuir a sus comunidades. Estoy hablando de Yesenia, que pudo asistir a un programa de maestría en la Universidad de Illinois, o como Laura, que compró una casa y sirve a nuestra comunidad como trabajadora social.

"El intento de Donald Trump de usar la Constitución y los tribunales para causar daño a los beneficiarios de DACA y sus familias es solo un ejemplo de sus muchos ataques contra inmigrantes y su deseo de dividir nuestras comunidades entre sí.

“Esta importante victoria es un testimonio de la organización efectiva de los jóvenes inmigrantes que han luchado durante años para quedarse en el país al que llaman hogar. Celebramos hoy, pero seguimos luchando mañana. La decisión de la Corte Suprema no es una solución permanente y no proporciona un camino hacia la ciudadanía. Casi 1.3 millones de personas son elegibles para DACA y desean planificar su futuro. La Administración Trump debe mantener DACA y volver a abrir nuevas aplicaciones.

“Miles de beneficiarios de DACA, incluidos trabajadores de primera línea de salud, maestros y trabajadores de supermercados, han mantenido a nuestras comunidades protegidas y funcionando durante la pandemia de COVID. Ahora es nuestro turno de apoyarlos y asegurar un camino hacia la ciudadanía.

“Los demócratas en la Cámara de Representantes han hecho su trabajo al aprobar H.R. 6, la Ley de Sueño y Promesa Americana. El senador Mitch McConnel se ha negado a llevar este proyecto de ley al piso en el Senado, reteniendo a más de 700 mil personas como rehenes con fines políticos. Es hora de que el Senado apruebe H.R. 6.

Congressman García:

Supreme Court ruling brings hope to Dreamers

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– The Supreme Court of the United States ruled today that the Trump Administration did not follow the law in its attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and did not properly weigh the impact of their decision on individuals with DACA protections. Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García issued the following statement about this decision:

Today’s ruling brings hope to hundreds of thousands of people who have lived with uncertainty for too long. Young people in Illinois and across the country constantly tell me how important the DACA program has been. It has allowed them to complete their education, work without fear of deportation, and contribute to their communities. I’m talking about Yesenia, who was able to attend a master’s program at the University of Illinois, or like Laura, who bought a house and serves our community as a social worker.

Donald Trump’s attempt to use the Constitution and the courts to cause harm to DACA recipients and their families is just one example of his many attacks on immigrants and his desire to divide our communities against each other.

This important victory is a testament to the effective organizing by immigrant youth who have fought for years to stay in the country they call home. We celebrate today, but we keep fighting tomorrow. The Supreme Court decision is not a permanent solution and does not provide a pathway to citizenship. Nearly 1.3 million people are eligible for DACA and want to plan their futures. The Trump Administration must maintain DACA and reopen new applications.

Thousands of DACA recipients including frontline health workers, teachers, and grocery store workers have kept our communities protected and running during the COVID pandemic. Now it’s our turn to stand with them and secure a pathway to citizenship.

Democrats in the House of Representatives have done their job by passing H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act. Senator Mitch McConnel has refused to bring this bill to the Senate floor, holding more than 700 thousand people hostage for political gain. It’s time for the Senate to pass H.R. 6.”