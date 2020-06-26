Cancelan Desfile de Independencia y Festival Fiestas Patrias  Mexicanas en la Villita/Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival at La Villita cancelled

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– La Cámara de Comercio de la calle 26 cancela el Desfile de Independencia de México en la Calle 26, el cual se celebraría el 13 de Septiembre de 2020. De igual forma a quedado cancelado el Festival Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas del fin de semana del 11 al 13 de septiembre de 2020.

La decisión se tomó fue tomada debido a la preocupación por la salud y seguridad de los residentes de Little Village y visitantes a raíz de COVID-19 y siguiendo las pautas establecidas por los funcionarios de salud pública de la ciudad de Chicago y el estado de Illinois.

"En nombre de la Cámara de Comercio de Little Village y la Junta Directiva, agradecemos de antemano su paciencia y comprensión mientras anunciamos esta desafortunada pero necesaria decisión ", dijo Blanca R. Soto, directora Ejecutiva de la Cámara de Comercio de Little Village.

Soto añadió "Me gustaría que estuviéramos preparándonos para organizar uno de nuestros eventos culturales favoritos, sin embargo, debemos continuar manteniendo la salud y la seguridad de los miembros de nuestra comunidad y los visitantes. Les deseamos a todos salud y seguridad continua durante en estos tiempos difíciles y esperamos verte de nuevo en 2021 ".

Las Fiestas Patrias se celebran anualmente conmemorando la Independencia de México del dominio español. Las festividades culturales son las más grandes e importantes de los Mexicanos y México-americanos en el medio oeste. La Cámara de Comercio de Little Village tradicionalmente alberga estos eventos el segundo fin de semana de septiembre en el corazón del barrio Little Village de Chicago.

El Desfile de Independencia de México en la calle 26 se ha convertido en uno de los más grandes e importantes en el país.

El desfile de Independencia de México es muy importante para promover las empresas locales y un fuerte impulso económico en el área.

El Festival Fiestas Patrias ofrece una amplia variedad de entretenimiento familiar, artes, manualidades, comida y bebida auténtica mexicana y cultura.

Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival at La Villita cancelled

Chicago, Illinois (NED) - The 26th Street Chamber of Commerce has canceleed the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade. The parade was scheduled for September 13, 2020. The Mexican Independence Day Festival has also been cancelled for the weekend of September 11-13, 2020.

The decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of Little Village residents and visitors in the wake of COVID-19 and following guidelines established by public health officials from the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois.

"On behalf of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Directors, we thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we announce this unfortunate but necessary decision," said Blanca R. Soto, Executive Director of the Little Village Chamber of Commerce.

Soto added "I wish we were preparing to host one of our favorite cultural events, however, we must continue to maintain the health and safety of our community members and visitors. We wish you all continued health and safety during these difficult times and look forward to seeing you again in 2021.

The Fiestas Patrias are celebrated annually to commemorate Mexico's independence from Spanish rule. The cultural festivities are the largest and most important of the Mexican and Mexican-American festivities in the Midwest. The Little Village Chamber of Commerce traditionally hosts these events on the second weekend of September in the heart of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The Mexican Independence Parade on 26th Street has become one of the largest and most important in the country.

The Mexican Independence Parade is very important to promote local businesses and a strong economic boost in the area.

The Fiestas Patrias Festival offers a wide variety of family entertainment, arts and crafts, authentic Mexican food and drink, and culture.