Comunidades que trabajan juntas, ganan juntas/Communities that Work Together, Win Together

(un recordatorio del Día de la Independencia)

Por/By Quint Studer

Libertad, independencia, autosuficiencia: estos son conceptos grandiosos y gloriosos. Los celebramos en esta época del año, ya sea que lo procesemos de esa manera o no, porque están muy arraigados en nuestra imagen de Estados Unidos. Nos vemos a nosotros mismos como una nación de individualistas robustos: agarrando al toro por los cuernos, trazando nuestro propio rumbo, caminando solos hacia el bosque con un hacha colgada de nuestro hombro.

Sí, es una noción romántica. Pero no es precisa. Estados Unidos es una nación de comunidades pequeñas y muy unidas y siempre lo ha sido. Cuanto más cooperamos, compartimos, diferimos a los demás y trabajamos juntos, más exitosos somos. Hoy, mientras los ciudadanos, las empresas y los líderes cívicos buscan regresar de una crisis de salud pública y económica, ese espíritu de comunidad es más importante que nunca. Tiene la llave de nuestra supervivencia.

He pasado gran parte de mi carrera viajando de una comunidad estadounidense a otra. Algunos están llenos de ciudades más grandes. Otros son pequeños pueblos tranquilos. Lo que todos tienen en común es el ardiente deseo de revitalizarse: ser más vibrantes, prósperos, habitables y adorables de lo que son en este momento. Y al trabajar con estos diversos grupos de estadounidenses, he visto surgir un tema: las comunidades que trabajan juntas, ganan juntas.

Cuando ciudadanos y líderes se unen, ponen su propio interés en segundo plano y trabajan en equipo, las cosas se hacen. Cuando no lo hacen, no se hace nada.

Cuanto más pienses en el mito de los primeros estadounidenses independientes, menos probable parece. Nuestros antepasados ​​deben haberse reunido en pequeños grupos y trabajar para protegerse mutuamente de un entorno hostil e implacable. Deben haber unido fuerzas, compartir lo que tenían y apoyarse mutuamente cuando los tiempos eran difíciles.

Y en el escenario más amplio, los fundadores de nuestra nación tuvieron que trabajar juntos de una manera similar para crear América. Estaban trabajando hacia la independencia como una nueva nación, pero tuvieron que depender de la interdependencia para llegar allí. Y como líderes de comunidades de todas las formas y tamaños, demografías y persuasiones políticas, todos podemos aprender mucho de ellos.

Aquí hay cuatro grandes "lecciones de historia" a las que todos debemos prestar atención mientras buscamos reabrir, recuperar, reconstruir y continuar nuestro camino hacia la vitalidad:

Deje de lado su propio interés y cree algo que funcione para todos. Muchas profesiones, industrias e intereses diferentes estuvieron presentes en el nacimiento de América. Los ebanistas no estaban obsesionados únicamente con la industria de la madera, ni los herreros de plata en el comercio de la plata. Todos estaban entusiasmados por contribuir a algo más grande que ellos. Se metieron en la misión general y no se vieron empantanados por un debate interminable sobre los costos a corto plazo de su plan.

En otras palabras, no te preocupes demasiado por tu propio bienestar. Dejar de lado sus propios intereses a corto plazo puede lograr mucho más para todos a largo plazo. Debido a que una marea alta levanta todos los barcos, esto lo incluye a usted.

No permita que las diferencias ideológicas le impidan lograr algo tangible. A pesar de las amargas disputas y las diferencias de opinión, un grupo de personas con poco en común además de su determinación compartida de que era necesario un cambio pudieron movilizarse y hacer algo. Si bien había mucho que decidir sobre cómo funcionarían las cosas en la nueva nación, todos reconocieron que ni siquiera habría una nueva nación si no dejaran de lado sus desacuerdos y movieran la pelota por la cancha.

Es importante saber lo que importa. No permita que pequeñas disputas sobre cómo se deben hacer las cosas saboteen la tarea mayor que tiene entre manos.

No intentes constantemente robar el centro de atención el uno del otro. Está bien dejar que otra persona sea "la encargada". Nadie se quejó de que la firma de John Hancock era más grande que la de ellos, o que tal y tal firmaron la Declaración antes de que lo hicieran. (Está bien, es posible, pero podemos ver por el documento que reside en los Archivos Nacionales que se hizo de todos modos.) Los fundadores mantuvieron su enfoque en la ambiciosa misión / visión de enfrentarse a una de las autoridades más poderosas del mundo: el rey de Inglaterra.

Cuando intentamos hacerlo sobre nosotros mismos, podemos desviarnos y dejar que nuestra auto absorción descarrile el proyecto o iniciativa. Mantenga el objetivo mayor en mente y manténgase enfocado en eso.

No espere que el gobierno "lo arregle". En cambio, únase y tome medidas audaces a nivel local. Los cambios deseados por los colonos estadounidenses no provenían de Gran Bretaña. Y así, en el verano de 1776, los delegados de cada una de las Trece Colonias se encargaron de desafiar a las autoridades británicas y hacer que los cambios sucedan.

El cambio impulsado por los ciudadanos es el cambio más poderoso. Si es así, depende de usted y de mí, no de las agencias gubernamentales. (Los gobiernos locales tienden a no tener el presupuesto para impulsar un cambio fundamental, y debido a los ciclos electorales, los funcionarios van y vienen. Muchos no estarán presentes para llevar a cabo proyectos a largo plazo).

Sí, las primeras comunidades se necesitaban mutuamente y eso impulsó muchas de sus interacciones. Pasamos por un período de tiempo en el que comenzamos a creer que no nos necesitábamos y eso claramente no es cierto. Ahora nos damos cuenta de que trabajar juntos es la única forma en que podemos hacer que nuestras ciudades y pueblos prosperen.

Nadie dice que los fundadores de Estados Unidos fueron perfectos. Estaban lejos de eso, como nosotros. Pero una cosa que acertaron fue el conocimiento de que necesitaban trabajar juntos por una causa común. El trabajo en equipo es una fuerza poderosa. No podríamos haber construido una nación sin ella, y tampoco podemos construir una comunidad mejor sin ella.

Communities that Work Together, Win Together

(An Independence Day Reminder)

Freedom, independence, self-sufficiency: these are great and glorious concepts. We celebrate them this time of year, whether we process it that way or not, because they're so deeply engrained in our image of America. We see ourselves as a nation of rugged individualists: seizing the bull by the horns, charting our own course, walking alone into the forest with an axe slung over our shoulder.

Yes, it's a romantic notion. But it's not an accurate one. America is a nation of small, tight-knit communities and always has been. The more we cooperate, share, defer to others, and work together, the more successful we are. Today, as citizens, businesses, and civic leaders seek to come back from a public health and economic crisis, that spirit of community is more important than ever. It holds the key to our survival.

I've spent much of my career traveling from one American community to another. Some are bustling larger cities. Others are quiet small towns. What they all have in common is the burning desire to revitalize themselves: to become more vibrant, prosperous, livable, and loveable than they are right now. And as I've worked with these diverse groups of Americans, I've seen a theme emerge: Those communities that work together, win together.

When citizens and leaders come together, put their self-interest on the back burner and work as a team, things get done. When they don't, nothing gets done.

The more you think about the myth of the self-reliant early American, the less likely it seems. Our ancestors must have huddled together in small groups and worked to protect each other from a harsh and unforgiving environment. They must have joined forces, shared what they had, and leaned on each other when times were tough.

And on the larger stage, our nation's founders had to work together in a similar fashion to bring America into being. They were working toward independence as a new nation, but they had to rely on interdependence to get there. And as leaders of communities of all shapes and sizes and demographics and political persuasions, we can all learn a lot from them.

Here are four big "history lessons" we should all heed as we seek to reopen, recover, rebuild, and continue making our way on journey toward vibrancy:

Set aside your self-interest and create something that works for everyone. Lots of different professions, industries, and interests were present at the birth of America. Cabinet makers weren't fixated only on the wood industry, nor silver smiths on the silver trade. Everyone was fired up to contribute to something bigger than themselves. They bought into the overarching mission, and weren't bogged down by endless debate over the short-term costs of their plan.

In other words, don't be overly concerned with your own wellbeing. Setting aside your own short-term best interests may accomplish far more for everyone in the long run. Because a rising tide lifts all boats, this includes you.

Don't let ideological differences stop you from achieving something tangible. Despite bitter disputes and differences of opinion, a group of people with little in common other than their shared determination that change was needed were able to get mobilized and get something done. While there was much to be decided about the way things would function in the new nation, they all recognized that there wouldn't even BE a new nation if they didn't set aside their disagreements and move the ball down the court.

It's important to know what matters. Don't let petty disputes about how things should get done sabotage the greater task at hand.

Don't be constantly trying to steal the spotlight from each other. It's okay to let someone else be "the one in charge." No one complained that John Hancock's signature was bigger than theirs, or that so-and-so got to sign the Declaration before they did. (Okay, it's possible, but we can see by the document that resides in the National Archives that it got done anyway!) The founders kept their focus on the ambitious mission/vision of standing up to one of the most powerful authorities in the world: the King of England.

When we try to make it about ourselves, we can get off track and let our self-absorption derail the project or initiative. Keep the greater goal in mind and stay focused on that.

Don't wait on the government to "fix it." Instead, join together and take bold action at the local level. The changes desired by American colonists weren't coming from Great Britain. And so, in the summer of 1776 delegates from each of the Thirteen Colonies took it upon themselves to challenge British authorities and make change happen—their way.

Citizen-powered change is the most powerful change. If it's to be, it's up to you and me, not government agencies. (Local governments tend not to have the budget to drive fundamental change, and due to election cycles, officials come and go. Many won't be around to see long term projects through.)

Yes, early communities needed each other and that drove a lot of their interactions. We went through a period of time where we started to believe we didn't need each other and that clearly isn't true. We now realize that working together is the only way we can make our cities and towns thrive.

No one is saying America's founders were perfect. They were far from it, as we are. But one thing they got right was the knowledge that they needed to work together for a common cause. Teamwork is a powerful force. We couldn't have built a nation without it, and we can't build a better community without it either.