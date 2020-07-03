En el cumpleaños de América, es hora de preguntar: ¿Hacia dónde queremos ir a partir de ahora?/ On America's Birthday, It's Time to Ask: Where Do We Want to Go from Here?

El Día de la Independencia ya está aquí y este año celebramos el cumpleaños número 244 de nuestro país. Estados Unidos se encuentra en un momento de gran transición y transformación en este momento. Estamos enfrentando una crisis de salud pública, junto con desafíos en nuestra economía y un poderoso movimiento de justicia social. Juntos, estos eventos han sacudido los cimientos de nuestra nación. Sin duda hemos perdido mucho durante este momento difícil. Pero debido a que los cumpleaños son un momento para mirar hacia atrás y reflexionar sobre lo que ha ido bien y lo que no, este 4 de julio he estado haciendo la pregunta: ¿A dónde vamos desde aquí?

La buena noticia es que podemos decidir la respuesta. Tenemos una gran oportunidad mientras reconstruimos. A medida que continúo trabajando con ciudades y pueblos de todo el país, veo muchas razones para creer que Estados Unidos se fortalecerá más que antes.

Lo que he visto es que nos estamos haciendo cargo de nuestra comunidad futura a la vez. En lugar de esperar a que el gobierno "arregle" las cosas para nosotros, estamos trabajando localmente para encontrar soluciones y reinventarnos. Estoy continuamente inspirado por la energía de todos los que trabajan juntos para que esto suceda.

El impacto de todos nosotros uniéndonos mantiene fuertes las economías locales. He visto líderes empresariales que comparten su sabiduría y recursos entre sí. (Las Cámaras de Comercio ciertamente juegan un papel importante en el intercambio de información). Cuando la pandemia interrumpió el flujo normal del comercio, las pequeñas empresas se volvieron creativas y descubrieron cómo mantenerse a flote. Y los ciudadanos hicieron su parte aumentando su apoyo a las tiendas, restaurantes y empresas locales.

Durante este tiempo, también hemos abrazado por completo la grandeza de nuestros pequeños pueblos y comunidades. Este anuncio de Kia que celebra el Great American Road Trip es un recordatorio conmovedor de cómo un reinicio obliga a un cambio en nuestras prioridades. Sin duda, conducir con su familia le brinda la oportunidad de conectarse con aquellos que más le importan.

También están ocurriendo transformaciones importantes a nivel nacional. Por necesidad, industrias enteras se están interrumpiendo a sí mismas. La educación está trabajando en nuevas y mejores formas de usar plataformas digitales para enseñar. La asistencia sanitaria se está moviendo hacia un modelo de telemedicina prometedor. Sí, estos cambios traen su parte de desafíos, pero también estamos viendo muchos aspectos positivos que nos recuerdan el poder del ingenio humano. Sabemos que siempre podemos adaptarnos y seguir avanzando.

Algunos de los cambios más significativos que hemos realizado son los cambios culturales y sociales impulsados ​​por la conciencia. Finalmente nos estamos volviendo realistas sobre las relaciones raciales. Nuestra nación está haciendo muchas búsquedas importantes y está teniendo conversaciones difíciles. Estamos derribando monumentos de líderes conectados a épocas de la historia en que los valores no estaban alineados con lo que ahora sabemos que es correcto.

Estas conversaciones nacionales han creado una acción real. Estamos repensando las políticas de aplicación de la ley y el papel de la policía. Estamos mejorando la capacitación y haciendo un mejor trabajo para responsabilizar a quienes infringen las reglas y / o usan fuerza excesiva. Estamos poniendo fondos en otras fuentes comunitarias como la salud mental. Estos cambios nos están haciendo una mejor nación.

Mi gran esperanza como constructor de comunidades es que veamos una gran cantidad de interés en el emprendimiento minoritario. Podemos encontrar formas creativas de invertir en mujeres y personas de color. Regularmente veo surgir muchos negocios prósperos cuando practicamos la inclusión económica a nivel local. Añaden gran riqueza a nuestras comunidades.

Mi esperanza es que este 4 de julio, veremos a más estadounidenses poniendo el interés propio en segundo plano. Cuando comenzamos a mirar el mundo como si cada niño fuera nuestro propio hijo, cada vecindario fuera nuestro vecindario y cada comunidad fuera nuestra comunidad, pueden suceder grandes cosas.

Todos podemos esforzarnos por ser parte de la solución, no parte del problema. Todos podemos comenzar a trabajar en nuestras propias comunidades para educarnos, comprometernos y promover el compromiso cívico, y llegar a otros y conectarlos también. Juntos podemos trabajar hacia la justicia.

Gandhi nos pidió que seamos el cambio que deseamos ver en el mundo. Estaba hablando de una revolución interna personal que espero que todos estemos listos para hacer. En lugar de esperar a que los mandatos o políticas del gobierno nos obliguen a actuar, hagamos cambios ahora porque son correctos y porque importan. No hay un poder más fuerte que las comunidades de todo Estados Unidos que hacen lo que saben que es correcto.

On America's Birthday, It's Time to Ask:

Where Do We Want to Go from Here?

Independence Day is here and this year we celebrate our country's 244th birthday. America is in a time of major transition and transformation right now. We are facing a public health crisis, along with challenges in our economy and a powerful social justice movement. Together these events have shaken our nation's foundations. We have no doubt lost a lot during this difficult time. But because birthdays are a time to look back and reflect on what has gone well and what has not, this 4th of July I have been asking the question: Where do we go from here?

The good news is, we get to decide on the answer. We have great opportunity as we rebuild. As I continue working with cities and towns across the nation, I see so many reasons to believe that America will rise stronger than before.

What I have seen is that we are taking charge of our future one community at a time. Instead of waiting for government to "fix" things for us, we are working locally to find solutions and reinvent ourselves. I am continually inspired by the energy of everyone working together to make this happen.

The impact of all of us pulling together keeps local economies strong. I've seen business leaders sharing their wisdom and resources with one another. (Chambers of Commerce certainly play an important role in sharing information.) When the pandemic disrupted the normal flow of commerce, small businesses got creative and figured out how to keep afloat. And citizens did their part by ramping up their support of stores, restaurants, and local mom-and-pop enterprises.

During this time, we have also fully embraced the greatness of our small towns and communities. This Kia ad celebrating the Great American Road Trip is a touching reminder of how a reset forces a shift in our priorities. No doubt that taking a drive with your family gives you a chance to connect with those who matter most.

Important transformations are happening at the national level too. Out of necessity, entire industries are disrupting themselves. Education is working on new, better ways to use digital platforms to teach. Healthcare is moving to a promising telemedicine model. Yes, these changes bring their share of challenges, but we are also seeing lots of positives that remind us of the power of human ingenuity. We know we can always adapt and keep moving forward.

Some of the most meaningful shifts we have made are cultural and social conscience-driven shifts. We are finally getting real about race relations. Our nation is doing a lot of important soul-searching and having the hard conversations. We are taking down monuments of leaders connected to times in history when values were out of alignment with what we now know is right.

These national conversations have created real action. We are rethinking law enforcement policies and the role of police. We're improving training and doing a better job of holding accountable those who break the rules and/or use excessive force. We're putting funds into other community sources like mental health. These shifts are making us a better nation.

My great hope as a community builder is that we will see a groundswell of interest in minority entrepreneurship. We can find creative ways to invest in women and people of color. I regularly see many thriving businesses emerge when we practice economic inclusion on a local level. They add great richness to our communities.

My hope is that this July 4th, we will see more Americans putting self-interest on the back burner. When we start looking at the world as if every child were our own child, every neighborhood were our neighborhood, and every community were our community great things can happen.

All of us can strive to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. We can all start working in our own communities to educate ourselves, engage ourselves and promote civic engagement, and reach out to others and connect them as well. Together we can work toward justice.

Gandhi asked us to be the change we wish to see in the world. He was speaking of a personal internal revolution that I hope we are all ready to make. Instead of waiting on government mandates or policies to compel us to act, let us make changes now because they are right and because they matter. There is no stronger power than communities all across America doing what they know is right.