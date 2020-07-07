Congresista García le pide al presidente López Obrador que: “Trump debe parar sus ataques contra los inmigrantes” ..."Trump must stop his attacks on immigrants"

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– El congresista Jesús "Chuy" García publicó un artículo de opinión en el periódico mexicano Reforma llamando al presidente mexicano Andrés Manuel López Obrador a responsabilizar al presidente Trump por sus ataques contra mexicanos e inmigrantes mexicanos durante su visita de mañana en Washington. El artículo de opinión en español dice:

“El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador planea reunirse con el presidente Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca el 8 de julio. El presidente López Obrador parece olvidar que desde el momento en que Trump lanzó su campaña presidencial, sus ataques contra los inmigrantes, y particularmente contra los mexicanos, fueron una parte central de su estrategia para ganar votos y dividir a nuestro país.

Más allá de sus tweets, Trump ha implementado docenas de políticas públicas inhumanas, y en muchos casos ilegales, contra los inmigrantes. La imagen de un presidente mexicano reunido con el presidente más anti-mexicano y anti-inmigrante que ha tenido Estados Unidos, sin cuestionar sus agresiones, es ofensivo para mí y para los mexicoamericanos desde Chicago hasta El Paso y desde Los Ángeles hasta Nueva York. .

"Trump nos ha llamado" violadores y criminales "y ha dicho explícitamente que" México no es nuestro amigo ". Apenas la semana pasada, trató de culpar a México por el aumento en los casos de coronavirus en los Estados Unidos, a pesar de la evidencia de que su administración no pudo contener la pandemia.

“Las políticas crueles de Trump han traumatizado a los niños migrantes, dejado a personas inocentes detenidas indefinidamente y aterrorizado a comunidades enteras con redadas y deportaciones. En lugar de mantener conversaciones productivas sobre inmigración, Trump ha tratado de construir un muro ineficaz y ha desplegado la Guardia Nacional en la frontera. En lugar de honrar la tradición estadounidense de dar la bienvenida a los que huyen de la violencia y la persecución, implementó en colaboración con el presidente López Obrador, los Protocolos de Protección al Migrante, también conocidos como la política "Permanecer en México", que han dejado a los solicitantes de asilo varados y en alto riesgo. Fronteras de Estados Unidos-México y México-Guatemala.

“Estamos a cuatro meses de las elecciones presidenciales en los Estados Unidos. Trump sabe que no puede ser reelegido sin el voto latino. Una reunión para una oportunidad fotográfica con el presidente López Obrador no puede borrar cuatro años de insultos, ataques y políticas perjudiciales, pero Trump hará todo lo posible para manipular esta visita para usarla en su agenda política y también tratará de normalizar su incesante campaña de agresiones en contra de nuestra comunidad.

“Los ataques de Trump son un asunto muy personal para mí. Hace más de 50 años, dejé mi ciudad de Los Pinos, Durango, con mi madre y mis hermanos para unirme a mi padre en Chicago. Todavía recuerdo el dolor de dejar atrás a mis amigos, mi escuela e incluso mi perro. Recuerdo mi miedo a venir a un nuevo país y no hablar el idioma. Pero trabajé duro y en pocos meses pude hablar inglés y navegar una nueva cultura. Mi padre, quien vino a los Estados Unidos a través del Programa Bracero, siempre trabajó duro para darnos una vida mejor. Pero nunca olvidamos que tenemos raíces en México y estamos orgullosos de nuestra herencia binacional. Esta es también la historia y el orgullo de millones de mexicoamericanos.

“Ser inmigrante es pertenecer a dos países: el lugar donde naciste y el que te ha visto crecer y cumplir tus sueños. Trump ha convertido nuestro sueño americano en una pesadilla. Espero que el presidente López Obrador use este controvertido viaje como una oportunidad para exigir el respeto de Trump por los 36.6 millones de latinos de origen mexicano y 11.2 millones de inmigrantes mexicanos que viven en los Estados Unidos. En un momento en que la gente ha salido a las calles de todo el mundo para exigir dignidad, justicia y derechos civiles, nuestra comunidad debe ser y sentirse respetada por ambos presidentes. Esta es la única forma en que el presidente López Obrador puede hacer que este viaje cuente ".

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García published an op-ed in the Mexican newspaper Reforma calling on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to hold President Trump accountable for his attacks against Mexicans and Mexican immigrants during his visit tomorrow in Washington. The op-ed says:

“President Andrés Manuel López Obrador plans to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on July 8th. President López Obrador seems to forget that from the moment Trump launched his presidential campaign, his attacks against immigrants—and particularly against Mexicans—were a central part of his strategy to win votes and divide our country.

Beyond his tweets, Trump has implemented dozens of inhumane, and in many cases illegal, public policies against immigrants. The image of a Mexican president meeting with the most anti-Mexican and anti-immigrant president the United States has had, without questioning his aggressions, is offensive for me, and for Mexican Americans from Chicago to El Paso and from Los Angeles to New York.

“Trump has called us ‘rapists and criminals,’ and has explicitly said that "Mexico is not our friend." Just last week, he tried to blame Mexico for the increase in coronavirus cases in the United States, despite evidence that his administration has failed to contain the pandemic.

“Trump's cruel policies have traumatized migrant children, left innocent people detained indefinitely, and terrorized entire communities with raids and deportations. Instead of holding productive conversations on immigration, Trump has tried to build an ineffective wall and has deployed the National Guard at the border. Rather than honor the American tradition of welcoming those fleeing violence and persecution, he implemented in collaboration with President López Obrador, the Migrant Protection Protocols also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy that have left asylum-seekers stranded and at high risk at the U.S.-Mexico, and Mexico-Guatemala borders.

“We are four months away from the presidential election in the United States. Trump knows that he cannot be reelected without the Latino vote. A meeting for a photo opportunity with President López Obrador cannot erase four years of insults, attacks and damaging policies, but Trump will do his best to manipulate this visit to use it for his political agenda and will also try to normalize his incessant campaign of aggressions against our community.

“Trump's attacks are a very personal matter to me. More than 50 years ago, I left my town of Los Pinos, Durango, with my mother and siblings to join my father in Chicago. I still remember the pain of leaving behind my friends, my school, and even my dog. I remember my fear of coming to a new country and not speaking the language. But I worked hard and within a few months, I was able to speak English and navigate a new culture. My father, who came to the United States through the Bracero Program, always worked hard to give us a better life. But we never forget that we have roots in Mexico and we are proud of our binational heritage. This is also the history and pride of millions of Mexican Americans.

“To be an immigrant is to belong to two countries: the one where you were born and the one that has seen you grow and fulfill your dreams. Trump has turned our American dream into a nightmare. I hope President López Obrador uses this controversial trip as an opportunity to demand respect from Trump for the 36.6 million Latinos of Mexican origin and 11.2 million Mexican immigrants living in the United States. At a time when people have taken to the streets around the world to demand dignity, justice and civil rights, our community must be and feel respected by both presidents. This is the only way that President López Obrador can make this trip count.”