Congresista Jesús García vota en favor de limitar acción militar al Presidente Trump/Congressman Jesús García votes to limit military action to President Trump

"El Congreso debe reafirmar su única autoridad para declarar la guerra"

Washington, DC - El congresista Jesús "Chuy" García (IL-04) emitió la siguiente declaración después de que la Cámara de Representantes votó para aprobar H.Con.Res. 83, ordenando al presidente Trump que ponga fin al uso de las Fuerzas Armadas de los Estados Unidos en las hostilidades contra Irán.

García manifestó “Hoy me sentí orgulloso de votar por H.Con.Res. 83, que limita la capacidad del presidente para ir a la guerra con Irán y subraya la autoridad constitucional exclusiva del Congreso para declarar la guerra. Los cientos de mensajes que he recibido de mis electores instándome a oponerme a otra guerra reafirman mi convicción, la guerra siempre debe ser el último recurso”.

En mayo de 2018, Trump se alejó del acuerdo internacional negociado por el presidente Obama (JCPOA) que limitaba la capacidad de Irán para desarrollar armas nucleares. y estableció una larga conversación diplomática con Irán. La abrupta retirada de Trump del acuerdo con Irán disminuyó la estabilidad en la región del Golfo.

El enfoque imprudente del presidente Trump a la política exterior ha hecho del mundo un lugar más peligroso. En lugar de hacernos más seguros, su decisión de asesinar al general iraní Qassem Suleimani provocó ataques aéreos iraníes contra bases militares estadounidenses en Irak y aumentó la amenaza de guerra.

Nuestro trabajo es evitar que el presidente comience otra guerra interminable. Es por eso que también apoyo a HR 2456 para derogar la Autorización de uso de la fuerza militar (AUMF) de 2002 para evitar su mal uso como justificación de las hostilidades contra Irán. Este momento requiere una diplomacia significativa que aún no hemos visto de esta Administración.

Congressman Jesús García votes to limit military action to President Trump

“Congress must reassert its sole authority to declare war”

Washington, D.C-- Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04) issued the following statement after the House of Representatives voted to pass H.Con.Res. 83, directing President Trump to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces in hostilities against Iran:

“Today, I was proud to vote for H.Con.Res. 83, which limits the President’s ability to go to war with Iran and underscores Congress’ exclusive Constitutional authority to declare war. The hundreds of messages I’ve received from my constituents urging me to oppose another war reaffirm my long-held conviction -- war should always be a last resort.

“In May 2018, Trump walked away from the international agreement negotiated by President Obama (the JCPOA) that limited Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons. and established a long-sought diplomatic conversation with Iran. Trump’s abrupt withdrawal from the agreement with Iran decreased stability in the Gulf region.

“President Trump’s reckless approach to foreign policy has made the world a more dangerous place. Rather than make us safer, his decision to assassinate Iranian General Qassem Suleimani prompted Iranian airstrikes on U.S. military bases in Iraq and increased the threat of war.

“It’s our job to keep the President from starting another endless war. This is why I also support H.R. 2456 to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) to prevent its misuse as justification for hostilities against Iran. This moment calls for meaningful diplomacy the likes of which we have yet to see from this Administration.”