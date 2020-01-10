Estudiantes de Berwyn crearán el mural la inclusión Racial Y Cultural/BERWYN STUDENTS TO CREATE MURAL CELEBRATING RACIAL AND CULTURAL INCLUSION

J. Sterling Morton High School District 201 y Youth Crossroads, Inc. pintarán un mural de servicio comunitario para MLK Day 2020.

Berwyn, Illinois (NED) .– En un esfuerzo por celebrar la inclusión racial y cultural en la ciudad de Berwyn, los estudiantes del J. 201 Morton High School District 201 y la organización comunitaria Youth Crossroads, Inc. colaborarán en un mural para conmemorar a Martin Luther Día del Rey Jr. el 20 de enero de 2020. El mural se instalará en el nuevo edificio de Youth Crossroads ubicado en 6501 W Stanley Ave en Berwyn's Depot District.

El mural es parte de la iniciativa más grande de justicia social, el Proyecto de Inclusión 2020, patrocinado por Berwyn Public Art Initiative y Berwyn Development Corporation en asociación con J. Sterling Morton High School District 201, Youth Crossroads, Inc. y el voluntario de AmeriCorps Ryan C . Arnold. Los artistas principales del proyecto son la artista local de la comunidad Antonia Ruppert de Antonia Ruppert Fine Art y la maestra de Bellas Artes de Morton West High School Rob Moriarty, quien recientemente fue nombrada Maestra de Arte Secundaria del Año de la Asociación de Educadores de Arte de Illinois 2019.

El objetivo del proyecto es inspirar un proyecto comunitario anual que conmemore el Día de MLK y enseñar a los jóvenes de Berwyn sobre la importancia del arte público y el compromiso cívico.

En diciembre de 2019, 30 estudiantes participaron en un taller para aprender sobre la vida y el legado del Dr. King en el movimiento de justicia social, así como la historia y las tradiciones de los murales de justicia social. En enero de 2020, los estudiantes participarán en un taller de dibujo y luego colaborarán en una representación artística del mural bajo la dirección de los artistas principales. Los estudiantes se reunirán en la nueva ubicación de Youth Crossroads el día de Martin Luther King Jr. para crear el mural en tela de paracaídas. El mural se instalará formalmente en el exterior del edificio en la primavera de 2020.

"Queríamos hacer algo para celebrar el hecho de que Berwyn se ha convertido en una comunidad muy racial y culturalmente diversa", dijo Norman Alexandroff, presidente de la Iniciativa de Arte Público de Berwyn. “La tez de Berwyn ha cambiado dramáticamente en los últimos 20 años. Berwyn solía ser principalmente una comunidad checa e italiana. Ahora, es mucho más multicultural y dinámico. Nuestra vida artística y cultural debe reflejar nuestra nueva diversidad ”, dijo Alexandroff.

Las donaciones para el Proyecto de inclusión 2020 se pueden hacer a través de Go Fund Me. Las donaciones se destinarán a la compensación de los dos artistas que lideran el proyecto y el costo de los materiales, incluidos los suministros que los estudiantes usarán para diseñar el mural. Cualquier fondo recaudado por encima de los costos presupuestados del proyecto beneficiará a Youth Crossroads, Inc. y la Iniciativa de Arte Público de Berwyn.

Para hacer una donación al Proyecto de inclusión 2020, visite www.gofundme.com/f/2020-inclusion-project?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

Las oportunidades de patrocinio también están disponibles a través de Berwyn Public Art Initiative. Para oportunidades de patrocinio, visite www.berwynpublicartinitiative.org/2020-inclusion-project o contacte a Beth Gunzel en bgunzel@gmail.com.

BERWYN STUDENTS TO CREATE MURAL CELEBRATING RACIAL AND CULTURAL INCLUSION

J. Sterling Morton High School District 201 and Youth Crossroads, Inc. to Paint a Community Service Mural for MLK Day 2020.

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– In an effort to celebrate racial and cultural inclusion in the City of Berwyn, students from J. Sterling Morton High School District 201 and community organization Youth Crossroads, Inc. will collaborate on a mural to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 20, 2020. The mural will be installed on the new Youth Crossroads building located at 6501 W Stanley Ave in Berwyn’s Depot District.

The mural is part of a larger social justice initiative, The 2020 Inclusion Project, sponsored by the Berwyn Public Art Initiative and Berwyn Development Corporation in partnership with J. Sterling Morton High School District 201, Youth Crossroads, Inc., and AmeriCorps volunteer Ryan C. Arnold. The lead artists on the project are local community artist Antonia Ruppert of Antonia Ruppert Fine Art, and Morton West High School Fine Arts teacher Rob Moriarty, who was recently named the 2019 Illinois Art Educators Association's Secondary Art Teacher of the Year.

The goal of the project is to inspire an annual community project commemorating MLK Day and to teach Berwyn’s youth about the importance of public art and civic engagement.

In December 2019, 30 students participated in a workshop to learn about Dr. King’s life and legacy in the social justice movement, as well as the history and traditions of social justice murals. In January 2020, the students will participate in a drawing workshop, and then collaborate on an artistic rendering of the mural under the direction of the lead artists. Students will gather at the new Youth Crossroads location on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to create the mural on parachute cloth. The mural will be formally installed on the exterior of the building in Spring 2020.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate the fact that Berwyn has become a very racially and culturally diverse community,” said Norman Alexandroff, President of the Berwyn Public Art Initiative. “The complexion of Berwyn has changed dramatically in the last 20 years. Berwyn used to be primarily a Czech and Italian community. Now, it is much more multicultural and dynamic. Our arts and cultural life should reflect our new diversity,” Alexandroff said.

Donations for The 2020 Inclusion Project can be made through Go Fund Me. Donations will go towards compensation for the two artists leading the project and the cost of materials, including supplies the students will use in designing the mural. Any funds raised above the budgeted costs of the project will benefit Youth Crossroads, Inc. and the Berwyn Public Art Initiative.

To donate to The 2020 Inclusion Project, visit www.gofundme.com/f/2020-inclusion-project?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available through the Berwyn Public Art Initiative. For sponsorship opportunities, visit www.berwynpublicartinitiative.org/2020-inclusion-project or contact Beth Gunzel at bgunzel@gmail.com.