¿Tu cuerpo envejecido está enviando señales de socorro?

Sálvalo de un enemigo diabólico: Tú mismo

Si descuidamos nuestros cuerpos, los usamos mal o no los tratamos con el debido respeto, tienen un medio efectivo para expresar su insatisfacción.

Sentimos dolor: en nuestras articulaciones, en nuestros músculos, en nuestras espaldas; prácticamente cualquier lugar donde exista un nervio que pueda disparar una señal de emergencia urgente al cerebro.

Y a medida que envejecemos, esas señales de socorro parecen volverse más frecuentes, con los movimientos más simples, como inclinarse para recoger un objeto caído, creando angustia y arrepentimiento instantáneo.

"Desafortunadamente, el dolor y el envejecimiento son hechos de la vida", dice Nicky Snazell (www.painreliefclinic.co.uk), fisioterapeuta, experto en manejo del dolor y autor de The 4 Keys to Health y otros libros.

"La buena noticia es que, en última instancia, nuestra calidad de vida no tiene que regirse por la edad y el dolor, sin importar lo que pensemos. En cambio, nuestra calidad de vida está determinada por cómo manejamos la edad y el dolor ".

En muchos sentidos, somos los peores enemigos de nuestros cuerpos. Pero Snazell dice que aquellos que quieren tratar sus cuerpos de la manera correcta pueden lograrlo haciendo cambios en cuatro áreas clave:

Mentalidad Snazell dice que su mentalidad afecta todos los aspectos de su salud. "Sin un compromiso positivo a largo plazo con la salud, no comerás ni beberás bien, no harás ejercicio de forma regular y adecuada, y no podrás controlar tu estrés", dice. "Sin primero poner la cabeza en el lugar correcto, ¿cómo puede esperar hacer todos estos cambios en su vida?"

Nutrición e hidratación. Snazell dice que no es ningún secreto que la mayoría de nosotros no tenemos las mejores dietas. "Comemos demasiado de la comida que aumenta el dolor", dice ella, "y muy poco que reduce el dolor". Nuestros ancestros antiguos tenían la idea correcta, dice ella. Comieron carne fresca, bayas, raíces y frutas y verduras ricas en antioxidantes, y no tenían alimentos procesados. Quizás lo más sorprendente, dice Snazell, es que muchas personas tampoco están bien hidratadas. "El agua es necesaria para la agilidad mental, el sistema inmunológico, la curación, la limpieza y la desintoxicación", dice, "así que definitivamente no es algo que debamos ignorar".

Aptitud. Los televisores, las computadoras y los teléfonos inteligentes nos ayudaron a convertirnos en una sociedad sedentaria auto encarcelada en nuestros sofás. "La falta de actividad física provoca desequilibrios emocionales y fisiológicos", dice Snazell. "Mejorar su estado físico cambia su química, actúa como un poderoso antidepresivo, promueve la claridad mental y reduce la probabilidad de cáncer". Ser disciplinado para hacer ejercicio es su clave para la longevidad, dice, así que haga ejercicio de manera regular y efectiva. Correr, por ejemplo, te ayuda a perder grasa abdominal peligrosa que causa inflamación y ayuda al estrés. Si correr resulta demasiado difícil o no es lo tuyo, hay muchos otros ejercicios aeróbicos, como golf, caminar, nadar, remar y esquiar a campo traviesa, entre otros.

Estilo de vida. "Si desea comenzar a cambiar su estilo de vida ahora mismo para mejorar su salud mental y física, hay varias cosas pequeñas y simples que puede hacer para avanzar en la dirección correcta", dice Snazell. Estos son solo algunos de ellos: Obtenga un masaje regular; medita diariamente; establecer objetivos decididos; hacer algo bueno por un extraño; mira menos TV; estudiar algo todos los días; pasar tiempo con gente inspiradora y divertida; cantar en la ducha.

"A medida que envejecemos, necesitamos poner aún más cuidado en nuestra dieta, nuestro ejercicio y nuestra carga de trabajo", dice Snazell. “Suena simple, pero muchos de nosotros ni siquiera reconocemos que tenemos que cambiar la forma en que usamos nuestros cuerpos a medida que envejecemos.

“Necesitamos recordar que gran parte de esto es una elección. Tenemos el poder de cambiarnos transformando la forma en que pensamos, lo que comemos, cómo nos movemos y qué tipo de estilo de vida elegimos llevar ”.

Nicky Snazell (www.painreliefclinic.co.uk), autor de The 4 Keys to Health y otros libros, es director de Nicky Snazell’s Wellness & Physiotherapy en el Reino Unido. Es fisioterapeuta y especialista en dolor. Snazell es el fundador de tres compañías de salud y todavía trata a pacientes, adoptando fisioterapia holística, vida saludable y nuevas tecnologías para la reparación de articulaciones. Después de 30 años de tratamiento de pacientes, incluidos unos 14,000 en la ubicación de Midlands en su clínica, Snazell ha visto una gran tasa de éxito. También realiza presentaciones internacionales sobre salud, bienestar y alivio del dolor.

Is Your Aging Body Sending Distress Signals?

Save It From A Diabolical Enemy – You

If we neglect our bodies, misuse them, or otherwise fail to treat them with proper respect, they have an effective means of expressing their dissatisfaction.

We feel pain – in our joints, in our muscles, in our backs; pretty much any place where there exists a nerve that can fire off an urgent distress signal to the brain.

And as we age, those distress signals seem to become more frequent, with the simplest of movements, such as bending over to pick up a fallen object, creating anguish and instant regret.

“Unfortunately, pain and aging are facts of life,” says Nicky Snazell (www.painreliefclinic.co.uk), a physiotherapist, expert in pain management, and author of The 4 Keys to Health and other books.

“The good news is that, ultimately, our quality of life doesn’t have to be ruled by age and pain themselves, no matter what we might think. Instead, our quality of life is determined by how we handle age and pain.”

In many ways, we’re our bodies’ own worst enemies. But Snazell says those who want to treat their bodies the right way can accomplish that by making changes in four key areas:

Mindset. Your mindset affects all aspects of your health, Snazell says. “Without a positive, long-term commitment to health, you will not eat and drink well, you will not get regular and adequate exercise, and you will not be able to control your stress,” she says. “Without first getting your head in the right place, how can you expect to make all of these changes to your life?”

Nutrition and hydration. It’s no secret that most of us don’t have the best diets, Snazell says. “We eat too much of the food that enhances pain,” she says, “and too little that reduces pain.” Our ancient ancestors had the right idea, she says. They ate fresh meat, berries, roots, and fruit and vegetables high in antioxidants, and they had no processed foods. Perhaps more surprising, Snazell says, is that many people also aren’t properly hydrated. “Water is necessary for mental agility, the immune system, healing, cleansing, and detoxing,” she says, “so it is definitely not something we should ignore.”

Fitness. Televisions, computers and smartphones helped turn us into a sedentary society self-imprisoned on our sofas. “The lack of physical activity causes emotional and physiological imbalances,” Snazell says. “Improving your fitness changes your chemistry, acts as a powerful antidepressant, promotes mental clarity, and reduces the likelihood of cancer.” Being disciplined about getting exercise is your key to longevity, she says, so exercise regularly and effectively. Running, for example, helps you lose dangerous belly fat that causes inflammation and aids stress. If running proves proves too difficult or isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other aerobic exercises, such as golf, walking, swimming, rowing and cross country skiing, among others.

Lifestyle. “If you want to start changing your lifestyle right now to improve your mental and physical health, there are several small, simple things you can do to get headed in the right direction,” Snazell says. Here are just some of them: Get a regular massage; meditate daily; set purposeful goals; do something nice for a stranger; watch less TV; study something every day; spend time with inspiring and funny people; sing in the shower.

“As we age, we need to put even more care into our diet, our exercise, and our workload,” Snazell says. “It sounds simple, but many of us fail to even acknowledge that we have to change the way we use our bodies as we get older.

“We need to remember that so much of this is a choice. We have the power to change ourselves by transforming the way we think, what we eat, how we move, and what kind of lifestyle we choose to lead.”

Nicky Snazell (www.painreliefclinic.co.uk), author of The 4 Keys to Health and other books, is director of Nicky Snazell’s Wellness & Physiotherapy in the United Kingdom. She is a physiotherapist and pain specialist. Snazell is the founder of three health companies and still treats patients, embracing holistic physiotherapy, healthy living, and new technology for joint repair. After 30 years of treating patients, including about 14,000 at her clinic’s Midlands location, Snazell has seen a huge success rate. She also makes presentations internationally on health, wellbeing and pain relief.