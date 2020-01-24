Republicanos de Illinois quieren que se suspenda el registro automático/Illinois Republicans seek suspension of state's automatic voter registration program

Republicanos de Illinois quieren que se suspenda el registro automático de votantes en el Estado

Gob. Pritzker apoya una audiencia para asegurarse que todo se haga correcto

Por/By Greg Bishop

Los republicanos de Illinois quieren suspender el programa de registro automático de votantes del estado hasta que se investigue y corrija completamente un error de programación que agregó a más de 500 personas que no eran ciudadanos de EE. UU.

Los legisladores aprobaron la ley de registro automático de votantes en el año 2017. El programa registra automáticamente a las personas para votar cuando interactúan con ciertas agencias estatales.

"El mes pasado descubrimos un error de programación aislado que afectó a 574 personas de más de 600,000 de las personas registradas a través del programa de Registro Automático de Votantes (AVR)", dijo el secretario de Estado Jesse White en un comunicado este miércoles. "Si bien esto representa solo 1/10 del uno por ciento, todavía no es aceptable y nos disculpamos por el error".

Los funcionarios de la oficina de White han dicho que el problema se ha solucionado. Sin embargo, la Junta Electoral del Estado de Illinois dijo que se emitieron más de una docena de votos en las elecciones de los últimos 18 meses del grupo de personas que se registraron incorrectamente para votar.

El representante estatal Avery Bourne, republicano por Raymond, dijo que el programa debería suspenderse porque podría afectar a otras agencias estatales, no solo a la oficina del Secretario de Estado.

"Se suponía que esto se implementaría en julio pasado, por lo que sabemos que ha habido problemas con la implementación, pero no sabemos con certeza si están teniendo los mismos problemas que tuvieron en la Secretaría de Estado", dijo Bourne. "Y hasta que sepamos que esto se está implementando correctamente, tenemos que suspender AVR y obtener las respuestas".

Bourne dijo que quieren escuchar al Departamento de Servicios Humanos, el Departamento de Recursos Naturales, el Departamento de Regulación Financiera y Profesional y el Departamento de Seguridad de Empleo, las agencias estatales que también forman parte del programa automático de registro de votantes.

El representante estadounidense Rodney Davis, republicano por Taylorville, se unió a los republicanos estatales. Dijo que esto debería ser una llamada de atención para el Congreso.

"Tenemos que asegurarnos de que los protocolos estén vigentes en los estados que deberían usarse para programas como este para asegurarnos de que esté listo antes de lanzar algo que adopte un enfoque federal de arriba a abajo", dijo Davis.

El representante estatal Tim Butler, republicano de Springfield, dijo que el tema debe ser examinado por completo antes del inicio de la votación anticipada el 6 de febrero para las elecciones primarias del 17 de marzo.

"En cuanto a nuestra solicitud, los cinco miembros del Comité Ejecutivo [de la Cámara], para celebrar una audiencia con el Comité Ejecutivo, hicimos esa solicitud a las 8 a.m. del lunes por la mañana", dijo Butler. "Todavía tenemos que escuchar una respuesta de la oficina del orador cuando se trata de una solicitud de audiencia".

La oficina del presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, Michael Madigan, no respondió a los mensajes en busca de comentarios el miércoles.

El representante estatal Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch, presidente del Comité Ejecutivo de la Cámara de Representantes, dijo que los errores fueron graves y pidió a los funcionarios de la oficina del Secretario de Estado que respondan preguntas sobre lo sucedido.

“Como cualquier error que afecte el registro de votantes es muy grave, llamo a los representantes de la oficina del Secretario de Estado para que se presenten ante el Comité Ejecutivo de la Cámara de Representantes la próxima semana con el fin de proporcionar a los legisladores respuestas sobre cómo ocurrió esto y aclarar qué pasos se están tomando para garantizar nunca volverá a suceder", dijo Welch en un comunicado." La oficina del Secretario ha prometido una cooperación plena y transparente con los legisladores sobre este tema ".

El gobernador J.B. Pritzker dijo el miércoles en Chicago que no tiene la autoridad para suspender el sistema automático de registro de votantes como lo solicitaron los republicanos.

"Pero sí tengo la capacidad de asegurarme de que tenemos audiencias al respecto y de que toda la información sobre lo que sucedió aquí, los problemas técnicos que tuvieron lugar y por qué ocurrieron, se ponen de manifiesto para que todos lo sepan y podamos hacer seguro de que nunca vuelva a suceder ", dijo Pritzker.

Los funcionarios de la Oficina del Secretario de Estado de Illinois dijeron que están abiertos a participar en una audiencia legislativa, pero el programa no necesita ser suspendido porque el problema se ha corregido.

"No es necesario detener el programa de Registro Automático de Votantes", dijo el portavoz del Secretario de Estado Henry Haupt. "Se solucionó el error de programación aislado y el programa está funcionando".

La Junta Electoral del Estado dijo que las únicas agencias estatales que han implementado el programa automático de registro de votantes fuera de la oficina del Secretario de Estado fueron el Departamento de Recursos Naturales y el Departamento de Servicios Humanos.



Illinois Republicans seek suspension of state's automatic voter registration program while Pritzker pushes for hearing into improper registration

Illinois Republicans want to suspend the state's automatic voter registration program until a programming error that added more than 500 people who indicated they weren't U.S. citizens to vote rolls is fully investigated and corrected.

Lawmakers passed the automatic voter registration law in 2017. The program automatically registers people to vote when they interact with certain state agencies.

“Last month we discovered an isolated programming error that impacted 574 people out of more than 600,000 of those registered through the Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) program,” Secretary of State Jesse White said in a statement Wednesday. “While this represents only 1/10 of one percent, it is still not acceptable and we apologize for the error.”

Officials with White's office have said the problem has been fixed. However, the Illinois State Board of Elections said more than a dozen votes were cast in elections over the past 18 months from the pool of people who were improperly registered to vote.

State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Raymond, said the program should be suspended because it could affect other state agencies, not just the Secretary of State’s office.

“This was supposed to be implemented last July, so we know that there have been issues with implementation, but we don’t know for certain if they’re having the same issues that they’ve had at the Secretary of State,” Bourne said. “And so until we know that this is being implemented correctly, we need to suspend AVR and get the answers.”

Bourne said they want to hear from the Department of Human Services, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Department of Employment Security, the state agencies that are also part of the automatic voter registration program.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, joined the statehouse Republicans. He said this should be a wakeup call for Congress.

“We’ve got to make sure that protocols are in place in states that should be used to programs like this to ensure that it’s ready to go before we roll something out that’s gonna take a federal top-down approach,” Davis said.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said the issue must be fully vetted ahead of the start of early voting on Feb. 6 for the March 17 primary election.

“As for our request, the five members of the [House] Executive Committee, to hold a hearing with the Executive Committee, we made that request at 8 a.m. Monday morning,” Butler said. “We have yet to hear a response from the Speaker’s office when it comes to a request for a hearing.”

House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

State Rep. Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch, chairman of the House Executive Committee, said the mistakes were serious and called on officials with the Secretary of State's office to answer questions about what happened.

“As any mistakes affecting voter registration are very serious, I am calling representatives from the Secretary of State’s office to come before the House Executive Committee next week in order to provide legislators with answers on how this occurred and clarify what steps are being taken to ensure it will never happen again," Welch said in a statement. "The Secretary’s office has pledged full and transparent cooperation with lawmakers on this issue."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday in Chicago that he doesn’t have the authority to suspend the automatic voter registration system as Republicans requested.

“But I do have the ability to make sure that we have hearings about it and that all of the information about what happened here, the glitches that took place and why they happened, are brought to the fore so everybody knows and so we can make sure that it never happens again,” Pritzker said.

Illinois Secretary of State’s Office officials said they’re open to taking part in a legislative hearing, but the program doesn’t need to be suspended because the issue had been corrected.

“It is unnecessary to put a hold on the Automatic Voter Registration program,” Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt said. “The isolated programming error was fixed and the program is working.”

The State Board of Elections said the only state agencies that have implemented the automatic voter registration program outside of the Secretary of State's office were the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Human Services.