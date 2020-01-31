Iniciativa de Arte Público de Berwyn otorgada Concesión a Filantropica de BDC/BERWYN PUBLIC ART INITIATIVE AWARDED BDC PHILANTHROPIC GRANT

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– Se otorgó una subvención filantrópica de la Corporación de Desarrollo de Berwyn (BDC) a la Iniciativa de Arte Público de Berwyn (BPAI) para ayudar a financiar instalaciones murales y escultóricas en 2019 para su proyecto Art on Track a lo largo del Distrito Depósito de Berwyn (Berwyn Depot District).

BERWYN PUBLIC ART INITIATIVE AWARDED BDC PHILANTHROPIC GRANT

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– A Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) philanthropic grant was awarded to the Berwyn Public Art Initiative (BPAI) to help fund mural and sculptural installations in 2019 for their Art on Track project along Berwyn’s Depot District.

The BPAI curatorial committee selected 15 artists for free-standing murals and 3 for sculptures that were installed along the BNSF Railway. Their long-term goal of the project is to permanently install 30 free-standing murals and 3 outdoor sculptures along the BNSF Railway, stretching from Harlem Ave to Ridgeland Ave along Windsor Ave and Stanley Ave.

These new installations will complement the 7 murals that already exist in this area. BPAI is a community-driven initiative that aims to revitalize the Depot District through the public display of large art installations. The goal of the initiative is to use murals, sculptural objects, pop-up galleries, sidewalk planters, and artist live/workspaces to increase foot traffic, community pride, tourism, and business development in Berwyn’s Depot District. They hope to expand beyond the Depot to all of Berwyn.

BDC Board President Andy Sotiropoulos said, “On behalf of the BDC Philanthropic Committee, congratulations to the Berwyn Public Art Initiative and their Art on Track Project along Berwyn’s Depot District. We are amazed at the progress you have made in bringing more life into the Depot through large scale art, highlighting Berwyn’s many talented local artists and makers and promoting economic development. Berwyn is proud to have an initiative like BPAI that brings the community together through art, and we look forward to many more wonderful projects that expand throughout our community.”

For more information on the Berwyn Public Art Initiative Art on Track philanthropic grant check presentation or the BDC’s Philanthropic Grant Program, contact the BDC at (708) 788-8100 or email info@berwyn.net.

The Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) presented a philanthropic grant to the Berwyn Public Art Initiative (BPAI) on Friday, January 24 at Karasek Park located at 6844 W Windsor Ave. Pictured left to right: BPAI Board Member and local artist, Joel Gonzalez of WeOurStory; BDC Board Vice President, Anthony Belcaster; BPAI Board President, Norman Alexandroff; BPAI Board Member and local artist, Sabine Krauss; BPAI Board Member and local artist, Adam Mackintosh; BPAI Vice President, Melissa Kowalski; BDC Board President, Andy Sotiropoulos; and BPAI Secretary, Robert Kowalski.