El Secretario de Estado de Illinois se disculpa por los problemas de registro automático de votantes/Illinois Secretary of State apologizes for automatic voter registration problems

El secretario de Estado Jesse White, Deneen Taylor, que representa a 98 empleados de TI en la oficina de White, el representante estatal Tim Butler, R-Springfield y el gobernador J.B. Pritzker hablan sobre problemas AVR.

El secretario de Estado de Illinois, Jesse White, dijo el miércoles que notificó a sus empleados sobre problemas con el programa de registro automático de votantes del estado después de que se revelara que más de 570 personas que dijeron que no eran ciudadanos estadounidenses estaban inscritas incorrectamente para votar.

Una de esas 570 personas votó, dijeron funcionarios en una audiencia el miércoles en Springfield.

En sus primeros comentarios públicos sobre el tema el miércoles en el capitolio estatal, White se disculpó y dijo que su oficina había corregido el problema.

"Estoy muy molesto con lo que sucedió", dijo. "Puse a mi personal en aviso. La tolerancia cero estará a la orden del día en la oficina del Secretario de Estado en adelante ".

La oficina de White está a cargo de implementar no solo el programa de registro automático de votantes del estado, sino también de emitir tarjetas de identificación REAL que cumplan con los requisitos federales y una nueva base de datos para hacer referencias cruzadas de registro de cabilderos y donaciones políticas.

Un sindicato que representaba a los empleados del Secretario de Estado hizo un piquete afuera del capitolio el martes. Deneen Taylor, que representa a 98 empleados de TI en la oficina de White, dijo que la administración estaba fallando.

"Esta tecnología y las demandas están aumentando, pero el número de empleados para ocupar esos puestos y asegurarse de que todo esté actualizado y funcione correctamente no está ahí y eso depende del Secretario de Estado y su contratación", dijo Taylor.

Taylor dijo que los miembros estaban listos para hacer huelga por más dinero y mejorar las prácticas de contratación. White dijo que su oficina se reunirá con representantes sindicales el próximo viernes.

White también dijo que podría estar pidiendo a los legisladores más dinero.

"Existe la posibilidad de que podamos hacer eso", dijo.

Otros asuntos planteados con la oficina del Secretario de Estado incluyeron el envío de más de 4,700 jóvenes de 16 años a la Junta Electoral del Estado de Illinois, algo que la oficina ha suspendido desde entonces. También hubo varias instancias de personas que optaron por no participar en el programa de registro automático de votantes que aún se reenviaban para registrarse para votar.

Pero no solo la oficina de White debe operar el programa automático de registro de votantes. La ley estatal requiere que cuatro agencias estatales ejecutivas bajo el control del gobernador implementen el programa, el Departamento de Servicios Humanos de Illinois, el Departamento de Recursos Naturales de Illinois, el Departamento de Regulación Financiera y Profesional de Illinois y el Departamento de Seguridad de Empleo de Illinois.

La Junta Electoral del Estado de Illinois dijo que desde que comenzó el programa, ha habido un total de 315 solicitudes a través de DNR, de las cuales casi 250 han completado el registro. Para DHS, la junta electoral dice que ha habido 345 solicitudes y 238 registros. Esos números son eclipsados ​​por las solicitudes totales del Secretario de Estado de 757,240, con casi 700,000 de los que están registrados.

La diferencia entre el total de solicitudes y registros se atribuyó a información incompleta, información duplicada y personas que no calificaron para registrarse para votar.

"No hemos tenido ningún problema con las otras agencias [DNR y DHS]", dijo el portavoz de ISBE Matt Dietrich.

Funcionarios del Departamento de Recursos Naturales de Illinois explicaron cómo la agencia estaba utilizando el programa automático de registro de votantes.

“Organizamos el registro automático de votantes proporcionando un enlace al sitio web de ISBE; dado eso, no tenemos datos sobre la información que está solicitando ", dijo la subdirectora del Departamento de Recursos Naturales Rachel Torbert.

De las dos agencias que no han implementado el proceso automático de registro de votantes, Pritzker dijo que fue un "proceso muy cuidadoso".

"Por supuesto, ya que cada una de estas cosas se ha revelado donde puede haber habido un desafío, cada una de esas agencias está buscando asegurarse de que no les afecte y si es que lo están abordando", dijo el gobernador el miércoles.

El representante estatal Tim Butler, republicano de Springfield, dijo que las agencias estaban violando la ley estatal.

"No hay duda de eso", dijo. "Se suponía que debían implementarse previamente, para 2019. Eso no está sucediendo. Y me parece que las dos agencias que no tienen AVR funcionando, hasta donde yo sé, no tienen planes establecidos para hacerlo ".

Los mensajes en busca de comentarios de IDFPR e IDES no fueron devueltos.

En cuanto al Departamento de Recursos Naturales, que reenvía a las personas a un portal de registro de votantes en línea a través de la Junta Electoral del Estado, Butler dijo que eso no era suficiente.

"Simplemente decirle a alguien que vaya al sitio web para completar un formulario no es un registro automático de votantes y creo que necesitamos cambiar eso", dijo.

Con la votación anticipada para las primarias de marzo que comienza el jueves, Butler dijo que el programa debería suspenderse hasta que esté completamente listo para comenzar.

Tanto Pritzker como el secretario de Estado Jesse White han dicho que no suspenderán el programa.

Illinois Secretary of State apologizes for automatic voter registration problems

Secretary of State Jesse White, Deneen Taylor, representing 98 IT employees in White’s office, state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield and Gov. J.B. Pritzker talk about AVR problems.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said Wednesday he put his employees on notice over problems with the state's automatic voter registration program after it was revealed that more than 570 people who said they weren't U.S. citizens were improperly registered to vote.

One of those 570 people actually voted, officials said at a hearing Wednesday in Springfield.

In his first public comments on the issue Wednesday at the state capitol, White apologized and said his office had corrected the issue.

“I’m angry at what happened,” he said. “I’ve put my staff on notice. Zero tolerance will be the order of the day with the Secretary of State’s office going forward.”

White’s office is in charge of implementing not only the state's automatic voter registration program, but also issuing federally-compliant REAL ID cards and a new database to cross-reference lobbyist registration and political donations.

A union representing Secretary of State Employees picketed outside the capitol Tuesday. Deneen Taylor, representing 98 IT employees in White’s office, said management was failing.

“This technology and the demands are increasing yet the number of employees to hold those positions and make sure everything is up to date and working properly aren't there and that rests on the Secretary of State and their hiring,” Taylor said.

Taylor said members were ready to strike for more money and improved hiring practices. White said his office is set to meet with union representatives next Friday.

White also said he may be asking lawmakers for more money.

“There’s a possibility that we may do that,” he said.

Other issues raised with the Secretary of State’s office included the forwarding over 4,700 16-year-olds to the Illinois State Board of Elections, something the office has since stopped. There were also several instances of people who opted out of the automatic voter registration program still being forwarded along to register to vote.

But it’s not just White’s office that’s supposed to be operating the automatic voter registration program. State law requires four executive state agencies under the control of the governor to implement the program, the Illinois Department of Human Services, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The Illinois State Board of Elections said that since the program started, there have been 315 total applications through DNR, of which nearly 250 have completed registration. For DHS, the elections board says there have been 345 applications and 238 registrations. Those numbers are dwarfed by the Secretary of State’s total applications of 757,240, with nearly 700,000 of those being registered.

The difference between total applications and registrations was attributed to incomplete information, duplicate information, and people who didn’t qualify to register to vote.

“We haven’t had any issues with the other agencies [DNR and DHS],” ISBE spokesman Matt Dietrich said.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials explained how the agency was utilizing the automatic voter registration program.

“We arrange for automatic voter registration by providing a link to the ISBE website; given that, we don’t have data on the information you’re requesting,” Department of Natural Resources Deputy Director Rachel Torbert said.

Of the two agencies that have not implemented the automatic voter registration process, Pritzker said it was a “very careful process.”

“Of course as each of these things have been revealed where there may have been a challenge, each of those agencies is looking to make sure that’s not affecting them and if it is that they’re addressing it,” the governor said Wednesday.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said the agencies were violating state law.

“There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “They were supposed to be implemented previously, by 2019. That’s not happening. And it seems to me the two agencies that don’t have AVR up and going, as far as I know, don’t have plans in place to do it.”

Messages seeking comment from IDFPR and IDES were not returned.

As for the Department of Natural Resources, which forwards people to an online voter registration portal through the State Board of Elections, Butler said that wasn't enough.

“Just telling someone to go the website to fill out a form isn’t automatic voter registration and I think we need to change that,” he said.

With early voting for the March primary beginning Thursday, Butler said the program should be suspended until it’s fully ready to go.

Both Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White have said they won’t suspend the program.