Hombre de 19 años recibe un disparo por amenazar con un rifle de municiones a policías/19 year old man shot threatening police

Riverside, Illinois (NED).– La policía de Riverside y policías de suburbios cercanos acudieron al parque Harrington este miércoles 6 de febrero por la noche, respondiendo al informe de que había un hombre en el lugar, en la cuadra 3500 de la Harlem Ave., en el suburbio de Riverside, deambulando con un arma.

El sujeto era un joven que caminaba por el parque con un rifle al llegar la policía el hombre apuntaba con el rifle a los agentes policiacos. Los representantes de la ley se pusieron en contacto él. El hombre comenzó a caminar hacia la policía con el rifle apuntando hacia ellos después de aproximadamente una hora de negociaciones y no lograr nada, un oficial le disparó, según dio a conocer a los medios de comunicación la policía.

La policía inmediatamente administró ayuda y llamó a los paramédicos para que fuera atendido. El hombre fue transportado al Centro Médico de la Universidad Loyola en Maywood, consciente, dijo la policía.

La policía de Riverside está llevando a cabo una investigación independiente del incidente, pero los investigadores de la Unidad de Integridad Pública de la Policía del Estado de Illinois tomaron la delantera en la investigación central. La policía no identificó al hombre que recibió el disparo, citando la investigación en curso. El oficial que le disparó al hombre no era un oficial de Riverside, pero tampoco fue identificado.

"Aunque en las primeras etapas de nuestra investigación, podemos confirmar que la persona, que estaba armada, apuntó el arma directamente a un oficial de policía después de que varias veces le dijeron que soltara el arma", dijo la policía.

El arma que sostenía el hombre al parecer era un rifle de municiones y el hombre tiene problemas mentales, él quería suicidarse, de acuerdo a la información proporcionada por la policía.

19 year old man shot threatening police

Riverside, Illinois (NED) - Riverside police and police from nearby suburbs went to Harrington Park on Wednesday evening, Feb. 6, responding to a report that a man was on the scene at 3500 block of Harlem Ave. in the Riverside suburb, wandering around with a gun.

The subject was a young man walking through the park with a rifle. When police arrived, the man was pointing his rifle at the police officers. The man began walking toward the police with the rifle pointed at them after approximately one hour of negotiations and achieving nothing, an officer shot him, as reported.

Police immediately administered aid and called paramedics to assist him. The man was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, conscious, police said.

Riverside police are conducting an independent investigation of the incident, but investigators from the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit took the lead in the central investigation. Police did not identify the man who was shot, citing the ongoing investigation. The officer who shot the man was not a Riverside officer and was not identified either.

"Although in the early stages of our investigation, we can confirm that the person, who was armed, pointed the gun directly at a police officer after being told to drop the weapon several times," police said.

The weapon the man was holding was apparently an ammunition rifle and the man is mentally ill and wanted to commit suicide, according to information provided.