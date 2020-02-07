La administración Pritzker dará oportunidad para que las empresas /Pritzker Administration to Provide Opportunity for Minority-Owned Businesses

La administración Pritzker dará oportunidad para que las empresas de minorías se conviertan en vendedores estatales

Springfield, Illinois (NED).– El Departamento de Innovación y Tecnología de Illinois (DoIT) anunció hoy que brindará una oportunidad para que las empresas de propiedad minoritaria tradicionalmente subrepresentadas en la industria de TI / Telecomunicaciones se conviertan en proveedores para el estado. El departamento emitirá una solicitud de Proyecto / Mercado Protegido de Recursos (PRSM) en las próximas semanas. El programa PRSM ofrece a las empresas pertenecientes a minorías, mujeres y personas con discapacidad en la industria de TI / Telecomunicaciones la oportunidad hacer ofertas en proyectos estatales, con el objetivo de aumentar la diversidad de proveedores en Illinois. Las empresas interesadas en responder a la solicitud deben estar certificadas por el Programa de Empresa Comercial (BEP) para poder participar.

"Bajo el liderazgo del gobernador Pritzker, estamos haciendo reformas para garantizar que las minorías, las mujeres y las personas con discapacidad puedan competir y ganar contratos estatales", dijo Janel L. Forde, directora interina del Departamento de Servicios de Administración Central de Illinois y presidenta del Consejo Empresarial. "Esta iniciativa demuestra nuestro compromiso con la inclusión y brinda a las empresas BEP una oportunidad en la industria de TI / Telecomunicaciones".

El próximo PRSM será la tercera solicitud desarrollada en respuesta al Informe de Mercado Protegido realizado por el Consejo Empresarial en 2013. El informe encontró disparidades significativas en la contratación del Estado de Illinois con empresas comerciales minoritarias y de mujeres en la industria de TI / Telecomunicaciones. La participación en solicitudes de mercado protegido se limita a las entidades certificadas por el programa BEP del Departamento de Administración Central de Illinois (CMS).

"PRSM complementará nuestros recursos tecnológicos estatales actuales proporcionando conjuntos de habilidades específicas a corto plazo de un grupo diverso de proveedores", dijo Ron Guerrier, CIO de Illinois y secretario interino de DoIT. "Esta iniciativa ofrece a las empresas propiedad de minorías, mujeres y personas con discapacidad la capacidad de hacer crecer sus negocios y les brindará oportunidades para convertirse en contratistas principales".

PRSM está dirigido a proveedores certificados por BEP cuando se necesita un recurso para un proyecto específico y bien definido. Se emitirá una Invitación para presentar oferta (IFB) a los proveedores PRSM precalificados, que pueden ofertar por proyectos que se encuentran en las siguientes categorías de habilidades de TI:

• Servicios de planificación de TI

• Servicios de seguridad de la información

• Servicios de desarrollo de software / aplicaciones

• Servicios de enseñanza y aprendizaje

• Servicios de tecnología móvil

• Servicios de desarrollo y contenido web

• Servicios de escritorio

• Servicios de red

• Servicios de infraestructura

• Servicios de atención al cliente

Los proveedores minoritarios de TI / Telecomunicaciones que deseen trabajar con el Estado de Illinois a través de PRSM, que actualmente no están certificados BEP, deben comunicarse con la oficina BEP de CMS al 312-814-4190 o por correo electrónico a BEP.CMS@illinois.gov para obtener información sobre Certificación.

DoIT anticipa que PRSM se publicará en las próximas semanas. DoIT está alentando a los proveedores que tengan la intención de presentar ofertas para la próxima solicitud a registrarse ahora en el Portal de Adquisiciones de Illinois (https://ipg.vendorreg.com/) y el Boletín de Adquisiciones de Illinois (BidBuy) (https: //www.bidbuy. illinois.gov/bso/login.sdo). Para presentar ofertas, los proveedores también deben tener un número de elegibilidad del empleador del Departamento de Derechos Humanos actual. Tomar estos pasos ayudará a garantizar que los proveedores estén listos y hayan completado parte de la documentación requerida antes de la publicación de la solicitud.

Pritzker Administration to Provide Opportunity for Minority-Owned Businesses to become State Vendors

Springfield, Illinois (NED).– The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) announced today it will be providing an opportunity for traditionally underrepresented minority-owned businesses in the IT/Telecom industry to become vendors for the state. The department will issue a Project/Resource Sheltered Market (PRSM) solicitation in the coming weeks. The PRSM program offers minority, women and persons with disabilities owned businesses in the IT/Telecom industry the opportunity to bid on State projects, with the goal of increasing supplier diversity in Illinois. Businesses interested in responding to the solicitation must be Business Enterprise Program (BEP) certified in order to participate.

“Under the leadership of Governor Pritzker, we are making reforms to ensure minority, women-owned, and persons with disabilities can compete for and win State contracts,” said Janel L. Forde, Acting Director of Illinois Department of Central Management Services and Chairwoman of the Business Enterprise Council. “This initiative demonstrates our commitment towards inclusion and provides BEP firms an opportunity in the IT/Telecom industry.”

The upcoming PRSM will be the third solicitation developed in response to the Sheltered Market Report conducted by the Business Enterprise Council in 2013. The report found significant disparities in the State of Illinois’ contracting with minority and women business enterprises in the IT/Telecom industry. Participation in sheltered market solicitations is limited to entities certified by the Illinois Department of Central Management’s (CMS) BEP program.

“PRSM will supplement our current state technology resources by providing short-term and specific skill sets from a diverse group of suppliers,” said Ron Guerrier, Illinois CIO and Acting Secretary for DoIT. “This initiative offers businesses owned by minorities, women and persons with disabilities the ability to grow their business and will provide them with opportunities to become prime contractors.”



PRSM is targeted toward BEP-certified vendors when there is a resource needed for a specific and well-defined project. An Invitation for Bid (IFB) will be issued to prequalified PRSM vendors, who are able to bid for projects that fall into the following IT skills categories:

• IT Planning Services

• Information Security Services

• Software/Application Development Services

• Teaching and Learning Services

• Mobile Technology Services

• Web Content and Development Services

• Desktop Services

• Networking Services

• Infrastructure Services

• Customer Support Services



Minority IT/Telecom suppliers wanting to work with the State of Illinois through PRSM, who are not currently BEP certified, should contact CMS’ BEP office at 312-814-4190 or via email at BEP.CMS@illinois.gov to obtain information on certification.

DoIT anticipates PRSM will be published in the coming weeks. DoIT is encouraging vendors who intend to submit offers for the upcoming solicitation to register now in the Illinois Procurement Gateway (https://ipg.vendorreg.com/) and the Illinois Procurement Bulletin (BidBuy) (https://www.bidbuy.illinois.gov/bso/login.sdo). To submit bids, vendors must also have a current Department of Human Rights Employer Eligibility Number. Taking these steps will help to ensure that vendors are ready and have completed some of the required paperwork in advance of the solicitation posting.