Moreno’s Shoe Repair en nueva localidad para servir a su clientela/ Moreno’s Shoe Repair in new location to serve customers

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– Moreno’s Shoe Repair, ubicada en 3142 S Oak Park Ave, recientemente abrió sus puertas en Berwyn’s Depot District. Este negocio ha estado en Berwyn por más de 20 años. En 2019, transfirieron la propiedad a la segunda generación de la familia y trasladaron la ubicación del distrito comercial de Cermak al distrito Historic Depot. Con todo este cambio emocionante, el concepto seguirá siendo el mismo, que es ofrecer cuidado y reparación de calidad para los artículos más preciados como carteras, artículos de cuero y chaquetas, hasta los más resistentes y esenciales como botas de trabajo, zapatos de tacón y más . La última incorporación al Depot District fue conmemorada con un corte de cinta realizado en asociación con la Ciudad de Berwyn y la Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) el 19 de diciembre de 2019.

Moreno’s Shoe Repair in new location to serve customers

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– Moreno’s Shoe Repair, located at 3142 S Oak Park Ave, recently opened its doors in Berwyn’s Depot District. This business has been in Berwyn for over 20 years. In 2019, they transitioned ownership to the second generation in the family and moved location from Cermak’s business district to the Historic Depot District. With all this exciting change, the concept will remain the same, which is to offer quality care and repair for the most precious items like purses, leather goods, and jackets, to the most rugged and essential like work boots, heels dress shoes and more. The newest addition to the Depot District was commemorated with a ribbon cutting held in partnership with the City of Berwyn and the Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) on December 19, 2019.