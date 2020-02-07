Niño de Champaign-Urbana 'bajo investigación' por tener coronavirus/Champaign-Urbana child deemed 'person under investigation' of having coronavirus

Después de que los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de EE. UU. Ampliaron los parámetros de lo que se califica como una "persona bajo investigación", o PUI, durante el fin de semana, se sospecha que una persona en el área de Champaign-Urbana tiene el virus respiratorio.

El residente del condado de Champaign es un niño, dijo el Dr. Robert Parker, director del Centro de Salud McKinley en el campus Urbana-Champaign de la Universidad de Illinois.

"Hubo un niño identificado ayer que está vinculado a la comunidad que ahora es realmente el primer PUI dentro del área de captación del Departamento de Salud Pública de Champaign-Urbana", dijo.

El departamento no responderá de inmediato para confirmar la información o detallar la condición del niño. Parker dijo que la información de PUI ha sido enviada al Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois, quien la envió a los CDC. Son la única organización capaz de confirmar la presencia del virus, dijo Parker, así como designar un PUI para más pruebas.

La designación de PUI no significa que el niño tenga coronavirus, sino que los funcionarios de salud han determinado que la persona ha sido aprueba para realizarse más pruebas.

Hasta el viernes pasado, el Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois informó dos casos confirmados del nuevo coronavirus, unos esposos, hombre y mujer del área de Chicago. El estado tiene un total de 41 PUI, 13 de los cuales han resultado negativos para el virus y otros 26 aún esperan resultados.

Parker contactó personalmente a todos los estudiantes chinos con una conexión con la provincia donde se está propagando el nuevo coronavirus.

En este punto, Parker dijo que el virus de la influenza ha demostrado ser un problema más urgente en el área.

"El virus de la gripe es mucho más preocupante en esta época del año que el problema actual en torno al nuevo coronavirus", dijo.

Hizo hincapié en lavarse las manos, cubrirse la boca al toser o estornudar, y la buena higiene general es clave para combatir cualquier virus.

Con más de 5.800 estudiantes chinos y los parámetros más amplios, dijo que solo dos estudiantes enviaron su información a la cadena de mando. IDPH determinó que ninguno de los dos tenía el virus y no envió su información a los CDC.

Champaign-Urbana child deemed 'person under investigation' of having coronavirus

After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention broadened the parameters for what qualifies as a “person under investigation,” or PUI, over the weekend, one person in the Champaign-Urbana area is suspected of having the respiratory virus.

The Champaign County resident is a child, said Dr. Robert Parker, director of the McKinley Health Center at the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus.

“There was one child identified yesterday that is attached to the community that is now really the first PUI within the catchment area of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department,” he said.

The department wouldn’t immediately respond to confirm the information or elaborate on the child’s condition. Parker said the PUI has had their information submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health, who submitted it to the CDC. They’re the only organization able to confirm the presence of the virus, Parker said, as well as designate a PUI for further testing.

The PUI designation doesn’t mean that the child has coronavirus, rather that health officials have determined the person could and approve of more testing.

As of last Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a husband and wife in the Chicago area. The state has a total of 41 PUIs, 13 of whom have tested negative for the virus and another 26 are still awaiting results.

Parker had personally contacted every Chinese student with a connection to the province where the novel coronavirus is spreading.

At this point, Parker said the influenza virus has proven to be a more pressing issue in the area.

“The influenza virus is far more of concern at this time of the year than the current issue around the novel coronavirus,” he said.

He stressed hand washing, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and general good hygiene being key to fight any virus.

With more than 5,800 Chinese students and the broader parameters, he said only two students had their information forwarded up the chain of command. IDPH determined that neither were thought to have the virus and didn’t forward their information to the CDC.