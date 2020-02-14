CPS compensará a estudiantes de educación especial a quienes se les negó servicios ilegalmente/CPS finally offers to compensate special education students illegally denied services

Chicago, Illinois (NED).— Las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago anunciaron que destinarían millones de dólares para compensar a más de 10,500 estudiantes que el distrito negó ilegalmente y de manera inapropiada los servicios de educación especial.

Tal remedio es un gran paso adelante para corregir los errores que CPS y la Junta de Educación nombrada por el Alcalde infligieron a nuestros estudiantes con discapacidades. Esta acción sin precedentes de CPS es el resultado de años de defensa por parte del Sindicato de Maestros de Chicago y otros activistas de educación especial.

"Desde el principio, pedimos a CPS que finalice su campaña para ahorrar dinero a expensas de algunos de los miembros más vulnerables de nuestras comunidades escolares", dijo el presidente de la CTU, Jesse Sharkey. "Estamos contentos de que CPS finalmente haya reconocido que es hora de corregir estos errores".

Este avance no habría sido posible sin el trabajo incansable de una coalición de padres, defensores, grupos de derechos de los discapacitados y organizaciones comunitarias, en conjunción con maestros, asistentes a maestros, SECA (asistentes de aula de educación especial), administradores de casos y clínicos, educadores que son CTU y Miembros de SEIU. Estas organizaciones e individuos realizaron entrenamientos como “conozca sus derechos de educación especial” en toda la ciudad, hablaron mensualmente en las reuniones de la Junta de Educación y testificaron en las audiencias de investigación realizadas por la Junta de Educación del Estado de Illinois.

La huelga de la CTU en octubre de 2019 también fue una palanca crucial para ganar esta demanda. "Esta victoria también se debió a la huelga de 11 días de la CTU y nuestra insistencia en un artículo de contrato que establece que ningún miembro de la CTU puede tener trabajo adicional debido a las acciones correctivas de ISBE", explicó la profesora de educación especial Sarah Chambers. “Ganamos este artículo durante las últimas horas de la huelga. Al final, este artículo obligó a CPS a proporcionar servicios compensatorios a los 10,000 estudiantes ".

A pesar de que este anuncio debe celebrarse, es importante reconocer que muchos padres y educadores creen que más de 10,500 estudiantes con IEP no recibieron los servicios a los que tenían derecho entre 2016 y 2018, y a algunos estudiantes todavía se les niega y servicios retrasados, ​​incluso ahora.

CPS finally offers to compensate special education students illegally denied services

Chicago, Illinois (NED).—Today, Chicago Public Schools announced that it would earmark millions of dollars to compensate more than 10,500 students illegally and improperly denied special education services by the district.

Such a remedy is a major step forward in correcting the wrongs that CPS and the mayor’s appointed Board of Education inflicted on our students with disabilities. This unprecedented action by CPS is the result of years of advocacy by the Chicago Teachers Union and other special education activists.

“From the beginning, we called on CPS to end its drive to save money at the expense of some of the most vulnerable members of our school communities,” said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. “We are relieved that CPS has finally acknowledged that it’s time to right these wrongs.”

This breakthrough would not have happened without the tireless work of a coalition of parents, advocates, disability rights groups and community organizations, in concert with teachers, paraprofessionals, SECAs (special education classroom assistants), case managers and clinicians—educators who are CTU and SEIU members. These organizations and individuals held “know your special ed rights” trainings across the city, spoke monthly at Board of Education meetings, and testified at the inquiry hearings held by the Illinois State Board of Education.

The CTU’s strike in October 2019 was also a crucial lever for winning this demand. “This victory was also due to the CTU’s 11-day strike and our insistence on a contract article stating that no CTU members can have extra work due to the ISBE Corrective Actions,” explained special education teacher Sarah Chambers. “We won this article during the last hours of the strike. In the end, this article forced CPS to provide compensatory services to all 10,000 students.”

Even though this announcement should be celebrated, it’s important to acknowledge that many parents and educators believe that far more than 10,500 students with IEPs were not provided with the services to which they were entitled between 2016 and 2018, and some students are still being denied and delayed services even now.