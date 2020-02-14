Mantenga sus flores de San Valentín con el mejor aspecto /Keep Your Valentine Flowers Looking Their Best

No hay nada quede más felicidad en el Día de San Valentín como un fresco ramo de flores. Asegúrese de que su regalo brinde muchos días de diversión seleccionando las flores más frescas y brindando la mejor atención posible.

Tómese un tiempo para evaluar la calidad de las flores cortadas que planea comprar. Seleccione flores frescas con flores verticales y alegres y muchos brotes firmes que recién comienzan a abrirse. Evite las flores que se sientan en el agua con mal olor con hojas caídas y tallos viscosos y decolorados.

Considere el color y la fragancia, así como la frescura. Mucha gente ama la dulce fragancia de rosas, claveles y lirios. Algunas variedades son más fragantes que otras, por lo que deberá realizar la prueba de nariz. Otras personas prefieren mirar y no oler su hermoso arreglo. Para ellos, seleccione variedades no fragantes y otras flores como hortensias, alstroemeria, gerberas y lisianthus que carecen de una fragancia fuerte.

Seleccione su color favorito o quizás uno que envíe un mensaje. El rojo se usa a menudo para representar el amor y la pasión, el rosa para la felicidad y, a veces, el amor, el amarillo para la amistad y la alegría y el melocotón para la gratitud. Incluya una tarjeta para asegurarse de recibir el mensaje y los sentimientos.

Las rosas son un favorito de San Valentín, pero una docena puede estar fuera del alcance de su presupuesto. Una sola rosa en un florero o una flor grande que flota en un florero poco profundo puede brindarle un poco de belleza y mucho disfrute a usted o al destinatario. O agregue algunas rosas a su ramo de otras flores coloridas.

Una vez que haga su selección, pídale al florista que incluya un paquete de conservante floral y envuelva sus flores. Esto los protege de temperaturas extremas y empujones durante el viaje a casa.

Extienda la vida de su regalo floral con unos pocos pasos clave antes de colocar las flores en un florero.

Retire las hojas inferiores, de modo que solo los tallos sin hojas estén sentados en el agua. Esto minimiza el crecimiento bacteriano que puede acortar la vida en florero de las flores cortadas. Corta los tallos y organiza tus flores en un florero limpio lleno de agua fresca y conservante floral. Cortar los tallos en ángulo aumenta la cantidad de superficie expuesta para absorber agua.

Cambie el agua, limpie el florero si es necesario, vuelva a cortar los tallos y agregue conservante floral cada dos o tres días. Elimine las flores que se hayan desvanecido para que su arreglo se vea lo mejor posible. Hacer esto puede duplicar la vida de sus flores cortadas.

Extienda aún más la vida en florero de flores cortadas mostrándolas en un lugar fresco y sin corrientes de aire. O muévalos a un lugar más fresco por la noche y regrese a un lugar destacado durante el día.

Incluso si haces todo bien, las rosas a veces se doblan o se inclinan en el cuello y decepcionan. Esto puede suceder si no han recibido suficiente agua en algún momento entre la cosecha y su florero.

Afortunadamente, hay una manera de revivir las rosas. Retira las rosas del florero. Vuelva a cortar los tallos y sumerja toda la rosa (tallo, hojas, flores y todo) en un fregadero o tina de agua tibia. Deja las rosas sumergidas por 30 minutos.

Limpie y vuelva a llenar el florero con agua fresca y un poco de conservante floral. Corta los tallos de forma inclinada, bajo el agua si es posible, y coloca las rosas nuevamente en el florero. Tendrás rosas frescas para disfrutar durante una semana o más.

Y recoge un ramo adicional para ti. Las flores frescas son una excelente manera de alegrar tu hogar y levantar el ánimo.

Keep Your Valentine Flowers Looking Their Best



Nothing says Happy Valentine’s Day like a fresh bouquet of flowers. Make sure your gift provides many days of enjoyment by selecting the freshest flowers and providing the best possible care.

Take some time to evaluate the quality of the cut flowers you plan to purchase. Select fresh flowers with upright and perky flowers and lots of firm buds that are just starting to open. Avoid flowers sitting in foul smelling water with drooping leaves and discolored slimy stems.

Consider color and fragrance as well as freshness. Many people love the sweet fragrance of roses, carnations and lilies. Some varieties are more fragrant than others, so you’ll need to do the nose test. Other individuals prefer to look at and not smell their beautiful arrangement. For them, select non-fragrant varieties and other flowers like hydrangea, alstroemeria, gerbera daisies and lisianthus that lack a strong fragrance.

Select their favorite color or perhaps one that sends a message. Red is often used to represent love and passion, pink for happiness and sometimes love, yellow for friendship and cheer, and peach for gratitude. Include a card to make sure the message and sentiments are received.

Roses are a Valentine favorite, but a dozen may be out of reach for your budget. A single rose in a bud vase or large bloom floating in a shallow vase can bring a bit of beauty and lots of enjoyment to you or the recipient. Or add a few roses to your bouquet of other colorful flowers.

Once you make your selection, ask the florist to include a packet of floral preservative and wrap your flowers. This protects them from extreme temperatures and jostling during the ride home.

Extend the life of your floral gift with a few key steps before placing the flowers in a vase.

Remove the lower leaves, so just the leafless stems are sitting in the water. This minimizes bacterial growth that can shorten the vase life of cut flowers. Recut the stems and arrange your blossoms in a clean vase filled with fresh water and floral preservative. Cutting the stems on an angle increases the amount of exposed surface area to absorb water.

Change the water, clean the vase if needed, recut the stems and add floral preservative every two to three days. Remove any flowers that have faded to keep your arrangement looking its best. Doing this can double the life of your cut flowers.

Further extend the vase life of cut flowers by displaying them in a cool, draft-free location. Or move them to a cooler spot at night and back in a prominent spot during the day.

Even if you do everything right, roses sometimes bend or droop at the neck and disappoint. This can happen if they have not received enough water at some point between harvest and your vase.

Fortunately, there is a way to revive roses. Remove the roses from the vase. Recut the stems and submerge the whole rose – stem, leaves, flowers and all – in a sink or tub of warm water. Leave the roses submerged for 30 minutes.

Clean and refill the vase with fresh water and a bit of floral preservative. Recut the stems on a slant, underwater if possible, and place the roses back in the vase. You will have perky fresh roses to enjoy for a week or more.

And pick up an additional bouquet for yourself. Fresh flowers are a great way to brighten your home and lift your spirits.