Posible discriminación en Oficinas Postales a contribuyentes/ Possible discrimination to taxpayers at Post Offices

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– Salen a la luz las quejas de los contribuyentes a los Servidores de la oficina postal. Esta semana ocupa titulares un trabajador de la Oficina Postal del vecindario de Pilsen.

El congresista Jesús “Chuy” García envió una expresiva carta a la Sandra Ferguson, gerente de servicio al consumidor e industria, del Distrito de Chicago.

De acuerdo al alegato, residentes de Pilsen se quejan de discriminación a la comunidad de habla castellana que no dominan o hablan inglés. En la carta se menciona un incidente ocurrido el pasado 4 de febrero en el que un empleado se reusó a atender a varias personas por que no hablaban inglés. No solo eso sino que también se molestó con otras personas que trataron de ayudar a quienes no hablaban inglés. El empleado postal amenazo con llamar a la policía, aparentemente llamó a la policía, sin embargo nunca llegó ningún oficial.

Este problema no es el único que ocurre en la oficina Postal de Pilsen en Chicago. En suburbios como Cicero y Berwyn ocurren situaciones similares, algunos empleados de origen afroamericano ofrecen buen servicio y hasta cortesía a residentes de su misma raza o blancos, pero ponen cara a los Hispanos o de otras razas. No solo eso, son déspotas o ni siquiera contestan el saludo.

Cabe mencionar que quien escribe esta nota y otros representantes de esta publicación, periódico EL DIA, semanalmente envían correo postal, periódicos, invoices y cartas en general. Semana a semana, sea la oficina postal de Cicero o de Berwyn hay uno que otro empleado que además de ser descortés, se molestan al ver no uno ni dos sino más de 15 sobres grandes, no quieren ni tomarse el tiempo de pesar cada sobre, uno mismo tiene que ponerlo en la báscula, mientras el servidor postal va sumando el costo de cada carta y pone la estampilla. Varias veces nos han querido vender los paquetes de estampa postal de varios precios para que nosotros mismos pongamos el montón de estampillas.

Realmente es intolerante, molesto y traumatizante acudir a la oficina postal y lidiar con ese tipo de personas que no pueden entender que su trabajo es ese. Ahora si no le gusta su trabajo que busquen otro, pero los contribuyentes de origen Hispano o cualquier otra etnia bilingües o no, no merecemos ese trato. Finalmente, estamos dando economía a esta oficina y con parte de nuestros impuestos los empleados postales tienen trabajo y sueldo.

Esperamos que la carta que envió nuestro Congresista García, que también abarca parte de suburbios como Cicero y Berwyn tenga respuesta adecuada y comencemos a tener buen servicio en las oficinas postales mencionadas. Y sino, sugerimos creen un sistema de correo que no tengamos que tratar con personal humano grosero, déspota o discriminativo. Con tecnología moderna tendríamos buen servicio y estas personas se irían a casa sin trabajo y sin dinero. Lea la carta del Congresista García al calce.

Possible discrimination to taxpayers at Post Offices

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– Complaints from taxpayers to Post Office Servers are coming to light. A Pilsen Neighborhood Post Office worker makes headlines this week.

Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia sent an expressive letter to Sandra Ferguson, manager of consumer service and industry for the District of Chicago.

According to the allegation, Pilsen residents complained of discrimination against the Spanish-speaking community who are not fluent in or speak English. The letter mentions an incident on Feb. 4th in which an employee refused to serve several people because they did not speak English. Not only that, but he also became upset when another person tried to help those who did not speak English. The postal worker threatened to call the police, apparently called the police, but no officers ever arrived.

This problem is not the only one at the Pilsen Post Office in Chicago. Similar situations occurred in different suburbs, where some employees of African-American origin offer good service and even courteous to residents of the same race or whites, but put a face to Hispanics or other Hispanic races. Not only that, they are disrespectful.

It is worth mentioning that the writer of this article and other representatives of this publication, EL DIA newspaper, send weekly postal mail, newspapers, invoices and letters in general. Week after week, whether it is the Cicero or Berwyn post office, there are some employees who, besides being rude, get annoyed when they see not one or two but more than 15 large envelopes, they don't even want to take the time to weigh each envelope, one has to put it on the scale, while the postal server adds up the cost of each envelope and place the stamp. Several times they have wanted to sell us the packages of postal stamps of various prices so that we put the pile of stamps ourselves.

It is really intolerant, annoying to go to the post office and deal with those kind of people who cannot understand that that is their job. Now if you don't like your job you should look for another one, but taxpayers of Hispanic origin or any other ethnicity, bilingual or not, don't deserve this treatment. Finally, we are giving money to the post office and with part of our taxes the postal employees have a job and a salary.

We hope that the letter sent by our Congressman Garcia, who also covers part of suburbs like Cicero and Berwyn, will have an adequate response and that we will begin to have good service in the above mentioned post offices. And if not, we suggest creating a mail system that we don't have to deal with rude, and discriminatory people. With modern technology we would have a better service and these people would go home without work and without money. Read Congressman Garcia's letter below.

February 10, 2020

Ms. Sandra Ferguson

Manager, Consumer & Industry Contact

Chicago District

United States Postal Service

Re: Alleged Discrimination at USPS Location 1859 S. Ashland Ave. Chicago, IL 60608

Dear Ms. Ferguson,

I write to ask for your immediate and thorough review of a recent incident and broader issue reported by constituents and community leaders in my district. On Tuesday, February 4, my district office was contacted by a local state representative concerned about the alleged discrimination of a constituent by a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee at the Pilsen post office located at 1859 S. Ashland Ave.

Community members and local officials claim that the USPS employee refused to assist several customers because they could not speak English. Other customers subsequently attempted to translate for the Spanish-speaking customers. The USPS employee then threatened to call the police and ban the other customers from the facility for assisting the Spanish-speaking customers. The employee followed through with contacting the police, but the police did not arrive on the scene. If these reports are true, I am very concerned about the operations at the Pilsen post office.

Like many neighborhoods in my district, Pilsen is a multiethnic community home to many immigrants who have made a life for themselves while navigating bicultural and bilingual spaces. Government offices and agencies, including post offices, should accommodate and be responsive to the communities they serve.

I value the everyday services USPS provides to my constituents across the district. However, this recent incident fits into a broader pattern of complaints about the Pilsen post office raised by stakeholders in my district. Given these allegations, I request a prompt response to the following questions:

What type of diversity and cultural sensitivity training do employees receive upon hiring? Do these trainings recur throughout an employee’s tenure with the USPS?

What practices or policies guide the hiring process to ensure a diverse and inclusive environment and workforce?

What process is in place for customers to file a complaint?

How does USPS plan to address the repeated complaints of discrimination by staff at the Pilsen post office?

What policies determine how USPS serves non-English speaking customers? Do certain locations provide bilingual services? If so, does this location provide these services? If not, why?

I respectfully request that your agency provide timely responses to these questions, and that representatives from USPS be available for meetings with community residents and me to address these concerns.

Thank you for your consideration. Please contact my Constituency Services Liaison, David Garcia, at David.Garcia@mail.house.gov with any questions regarding this matter.

Sincerely,

Jesús G. “Chuy” García

Member of Congress

Illinois’ 4th Congressional District

CC: Julian Johnson

Government Relations Representative

United States Postal Service

February 10, 2020

Ms. Sandra Ferguson

Manager, Consumer & Industry Contact

Chicago District

United States Postal Service

Re: Presunta discriminación en la ubicación de USPS 1859 S. Ashland Ave. Chicago, IL 60608

Querida Sra. Ferguson:

Escribo para solicitar su revisión inmediata y exhaustiva de un incidente reciente y un problema más amplio reportado por los constituyentes y líderes comunitarios en mi distrito. El martes 4 de febrero, un empleado del Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos (USPS) contactó a la oficina de distrito de un representante estatal local preocupado por la supuesta discriminación de un constituyente en la oficina de correos de Pilsen ubicada en 1859 S. Ashland Ave.

Los miembros de la comunidad y los funcionarios locales afirman que el empleado de USPS se negó a ayudar a varios clientes porque no podían hablar inglés. Posteriormente, otros clientes intentaron traducir para los clientes de habla hispana. El empleado de USPS luego amenazó con llamar a la policía y prohibir a los otros clientes de las instalaciones ayudar a los clientes de habla hispana. El empleado siguió contactando a la policía, pero la policía no llegó a la escena. Si estos informes son ciertos, estoy muy preocupado por las operaciones en la oficina de correos de Pilsen.

Al igual que muchos vecindarios de mi distrito, Pilsen es una comunidad multiétnica donde viven muchos inmigrantes que se han ganado la vida mientras navegan por espacios biculturales y bilingües. Las oficinas y agencias gubernamentales, incluidas las oficinas de correos, deben acomodar y responder a las comunidades a las que sirven.

Valoro los servicios cotidianos que USPS brinda a mis electores en todo el distrito. Sin embargo, este incidente reciente se ajusta a un patrón más amplio de quejas sobre la oficina de correos de Pilsen planteadas por las partes interesadas en mi distrito. Ante estas alegaciones, solicito una pronta respuesta a las siguientes preguntas:

¿Qué tipo de capacitación sobre diversidad y sensibilidad cultural reciben los empleados después de la contratación? ¿Estos entrenamientos se repiten a lo largo de la tenencia de un empleado con el USPS?

¿Qué prácticas o políticas guían el proceso de contratación para garantizar un entorno y una fuerza laboral diversos e inclusivos?

¿Qué proceso existe para que los clientes presenten una queja?

¿Cómo planea USPS abordar las quejas reiteradas de discriminación por parte del personal de la oficina de correos de Pilsen?

¿Qué políticas determinan cómo USPS sirve a los clientes que no hablan inglés? ¿Ciertos lugares brindan servicios bilingües? Si es así, ¿esta ubicación proporciona estos servicios? Si no, ¿por qué?

Respetuosamente solicito que su agencia brinde respuestas oportunas a estas preguntas, y que representantes de USPS estén disponibles para reuniones con los residentes de la comunidad y para abordar estas inquietudes.

Gracias por su consideración. Póngase en contacto con mi enlace de servicios de circunscripción, David García, en David.Garcia@mail.house.gov si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este asunto.

Sinceramente,

Jesús G. “Chuy” García

Member of Congress

Illinois’ 4th Congressional District

CC: Julian Johnson

Government Relations Representative

United States Postal Service