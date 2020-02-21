Día de Acción Contra la Financiación de los Combustibles Fósiles /“Stop the Money Pipeline” Announces Nationwide Day of Action

Chase, Liberty Mutual y BlackRock son los principales objetivos de la campaña

Washington, DC — Stop the Money Pipeline (Paren el Río de Dinero), una coalición de decenas de grupos dedicados a acabar con la financiación de la destrucción climática, anuncia un gran Día de Acción para el 23 de abril, como parte de tres jornadas de huelgas climáticas de jóvenes durante el 50 aniversario del Día de la Tierra.

Los organizadores de la campaña planean cientos de eventos el 23 de abril para dirigir la atención hacia las instituciones financieras que más contribuyen a la destrucción del clima del planeta. Habrá protestas, actividades instructivas y la entrega de peticiones en sucursales bancarias; protestas fuera de las sedes corporativas; actos en campus universitarios, entre otros.

El primero de la lista de objetivos es JP Morgan Chase, el mayor banco financiero de combustibles fósiles. En los tres años tras el Acuerdo Climático de París, Chase invirtió $196.000 millones en proyectos de combustibles fósiles, según Rainforest Action Network. Otros objetivos del Día de Acción el 23 de abril incluyen a los siguientes: Liberty Mutual, una de las mayores aseguradoras de los combustibles fósiles; BlackRock, el mayor gestor de activos del mundo, quien pese a sus recientes anuncios, continua invirtiendo miles de millones de dólares en combustibles fósiles y deforestación; y universidades y fondos de pensiones que siguen sin desinvertir en estos combustibles.

“Las voces del movimiento internacional a favor de la desinversión de los sucios combustibles fósiles se hacen cada vez más altas y claras, y las instituciones financieras debería hacer caso”, dijo Lena Moffitt, directora de rango de la campaña Nuestra América Silvestre del Sierra Club. “Ya es hora de que dejen de verter dinero en proyectos que avivan la crisis climática y se comprometan a invertir en un futuro que beneficie a las comunidades, las economías y la salud de nuestro planeta”.

El primer día de huelgas, el Día de la Tierra, la movilización comenzará con actos diseñados para demostrar la magnitud del movimiento climático, centrándose en el liderazgo de pueblos indígenas, comunidades en el frente de la contaminación y personas de color. El segundo día, 23 de abril, será el Día de Parar el Río de Dinero, centrado en acabar con la financiación de la destrucción climática. Y el tercero, el 24 de abril, se dirigirá a funcionarios electos e incluirá una campaña masiva de inscripción de votantes.

Según los organizadores, esto es solo el principio. Ahora que el movimiento climático se centra en la financiación, no cesará hasta que ni un solo centavo se invierta en la destrucción climática.





“Stop the Money Pipeline” Announces Nationwide Day of Action to Protest the Financing of Climate Destruction



Chase, Liberty Mutual, and BlackRock Among the Top Targets for Climate Campaigners

Washington, D.C.– Stop the Money Pipeline, a coalition of dozens of groups dedicated to ending the financing of climate destruction, is announcing a major Day of Action for this April 23, 2020, as part of three days of youth-led Climate Strikes around the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

Stop the Money Pipeline organizers are expecting hundreds of events to take place on April 23rd targeting the financial institutions who are doing the most to wreck the climate. There will be sit-ins, teach-ins, and petition deliveries at bank branches; protests outside of company headquarters; actions on university campuses; and more.

At the top of its target list is JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank financier of fossil fuels. In the three years following the Paris Climate Agreement, Chase poured over $196 billion into new fossil fuel projects, according to the Banking on Climate Change fossil fuel finance report card released by the Rainforest Action Network.

"The international movement calling for divestment from dirty fossil fuels is only growing louder and stronger, and major financial institutions should take note," said Lena Moffitt, Senior Director of the Sierra Club's Our Wild America campaign. "It's time for them to stop pouring money into the projects that are driving the climate crisis and commit to investing in a future that benefits our communities, our economies, our health, and our planet.”

Other targets for the April 23rd day of action include: Liberty Mutual, a leading insurer of fossil fuel projects; BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, who despite its recent announcements, continues to pump billions of dollars into fossil fuels and deforestation; and universities and pension funds who have failed to divest from fossil fuels.

On Day 1 of the strikes, Earth Day, the mobilization will begin with actions designed to show the breadth and depth of the climate movement, centering the leadership of Indigenous people, frontline communities, and people of color. Day 2, Thursday, April 23, will be Stop the Money Pipeline Day, focused on ending the financing of climate destruction. Day 3, Friday, April 24, will target elected officials and include a massive voter registration push.

According to the organizers at Stop the Money Pipeline, this is just the beginning. Now that the climate movement is following the money, it won’t let up until not a penny more is invested in climate destruction.