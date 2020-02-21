Votación anticipada y registro en persona/Early Voting and In-Person Registration

Solo disponible en el nuevo Loop Super Site en Clark & ​​Lake - 191 N Clark

Chicago, Illinois (NED) .– Los votantes de Chicago pueden comenzar a usar la votación anticipada en persona el miércoles 19 de febrero solo en el nuevo Loop Super Site para votación temprana y registro en Clark & ​​Lake - 191 N. Clark St.

El sitio del Loop Super Site estará abierto de lunes a sábado de 9 a.m. a 5 p.m. y domingos de 10 a.m. a 4 p.m.

El 2 de marzo, la votación anticipada para las elecciones primarias del 17 de marzo se expandirá para incluir 50 sitios de barrio en toda la ciudad.

Los votantes no necesitan una razón o excusa para usar la votación anticipada. Los votantes de Chicago pueden usar el Loop Super Site y, a partir del 2 de marzo, cualquier otra ubicación de la ciudad, independientemente de dónde vivan.

Los votantes que necesiten presentar un cambio de nombre o dirección, o que necesiten registrarse por primera vez, deberán presentar dos formas de identificación, al menos una de las cuales muestra la dirección actual del votante. Los votantes que se registren o presenten un cambio de nombre o dirección deben estar listos para votar durante esa misma visita.

Los votantes de Chicago pueden obtener más información visitando chicagoelections.gov o llamando al 312-269-7900 (312-269-0027 para personas con problemas de audición). Las boletas de muestra ahora también están disponibles en este sitio web.

Early Voting and In-Person Registration

Only available at new Loop Super Site at Clark & Lake – 191 N Clark

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– Chicago Voters may begin using in-person Early Voting on Wed., Feb. 19 only at the new Loop Super Site for Early Voting & Registration at Clark & Lake – 191 N. Clark St.

The Loop Super Site site will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On March 2, Early Voting for the March 17 Primary Election will expand to include 50 ward sites throughout the city.

Voters don’t need a reason or excuse to use Early Voting. Chicago voters may use the Loop Super Site, and starting March 2, any other city location, regardless of where they live.

Voters who need to file a name or address change, or who need to register for the first time, will need to present two forms of ID, at least one of which shows the voter’s current address. Voters who register or file a name or address change must be ready to vote during that same visit.

Chicago voters may learn more by visiting chicagoelections.gov or by calling 312-269-7900 (312-269-0027 for the hearing impaired). Sample ballots also are now available at this web site.