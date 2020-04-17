Obligatorio el uso de máscaras en varios suburbios/Masks mandatory in various suburbs

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– En la contingencia actual por el Coronanavirus o Covid-19, varios suburbios de Illinois han instituido el uso de máscaras faciales cuando las personas anden por la calle o acudan al súper, clínica o cualquier lugar fuera de su casa, por lo que ahora es obligatorio su uso.

Esto es con el fin de protegerse y proteger a los demás de contagio de la epidemia que tenemos a nivel mundial. El uso de máscaras faciales es de vital necesidad para evitar contagios masivo. Los habitantes de Illinois deben entender que es hasta ahora la mejor forma de mantenerse a salvo, aunque aún no se tiene la certeza de cómo, dónde o cuándo podemos adquirirlo por ahora es la mejor opción.

Varios suburbios entre otros Cicero han informado que se ha dado una orden ejecutiva para que cualquier persona que entre a los edificios de gobierno o trabajen ahí deberán usar máscaras faciales, de otra forma no se les permitirá estar ahí. Al igual que Oak Park, Schaumburg y otras comunidades se ha ordenado que las personas que anden fuera de sus casas, negocios y autos deberán utilizar máscaras, quien no lo haga podría recibir una multa o hasta cárcel en su momento dado.

También se ha dado una orden de que los dueños negocios y empleados de servicios básicos deben utilizar máscaras al atender al público.

El propósito de esto es detener esta pandemia que está dejando miles de infectados y cientos de muertos en Illinois. No olvide usar guantes, lavarse continuamente las manos con agua y jabón y utilizar desinfectante de manos.



Masks mandatory in various suburbs

Berwyn, Illinois (NED).– In the current Coronavirus or Covid-19 contingency, several suburbs of Illinois have instituted mandatory use of face masks when people walk down the street or go to the grocery store, clinic or anywhere outside their home.

This is in order to protect themselves and others from the epidemic that we have worldwide. The use of face masks is of vital necessity to avoid massive contagion. The people of Illinois must understand that it is the best way to stay safe so far, although it is not yet certain how, where or when we can acquire this virus but for now is the best option.

Several suburbs, including Cicero, have reported that an executive order has been given that anyone entering government buildings or working must wear a face mask, otherwise they will not be allowed in the building. Like Oak Park, Schaumburg and other communities have been ordered that people walking out of their homes, businesses and cars must wear masks, and anyone who does not may be fined or even jailed at some point.

There is also an order that business owners and utility employees must wear masks when serving the public.

The purpose of this is to stop this pandemic that is leaving thousands infected and hundreds dead in Illinois. Don't forget to wear gloves, continuously wash your hands with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer.

