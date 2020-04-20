Nuevos recursos educativos en línea y seminarios web virtuales durante la Semana Nacional de Conciencia de Infertilidad/New Online Educational Resources and Virtual Webinars During National Infertility Awareness Week

Ewing, NJ- First Response ™ sigue comprometido en apoyar RESOLVER: La Semana Nacional de Conciencia de Infertilidad 2020 (NIAW) de la Asociación Nacional de Infertilidad (National Infertility Association), un movimiento de una semana del 19 al 25 de abril para cambiar la conversación sobre los desafíos que enfrentan 1 de cada 8 parejas en la construcción una familia. Con tantos eventos en vivo cancelados o pospuestos debido a Covid-19, First Response ™ y RESOLVE entienden que ahora se necesita apoyo para la comunidad de infertilidad, más que nunca; haciendo hincapié en el uso de nuevos recursos en línea: seminarios web digitales, grupos de apoyo en línea y un sorteo de kits de JourneyBox que intentan concebir.

"First Response ™ se mantiene firme en nuestro compromiso de proporcionar recursos esenciales, educación y productos que ayuden a las mujeres y las parejas en sus viajes de embarazo", dice Eileen Hsu, directora de marketing de First Response ™. "Nos sentimos honrados de seguir colaborando con RESOLVE a medida que NIAW capacita y une a quienes se enfrentan a la infertilidad, haciendo que se escuchen sus voces".

Durante NIAW, First Response ™ y RESOLVE utilizarán grupos de soporte de Instagram y virtuales como plataformas para involucrar a la comunidad. Comenzando el primer día de NIAW y continuando hasta que los grupos de apoyo en persona puedan reanudarse, RESOLVE proporciona dos grupos de apoyo virtuales cada semana para ayudar a los necesitados durante este momento difícil e incierto. Estos grupos de apoyo virtuales sirven para amplificar historias compartidas, conectarse con la comunidad y aumentar la conciencia sobre los desafíos para la construcción familiar y compartir métodos de resolución.

Quienes se registren para grupos de apoyo o se suscriban para recibir actualizaciones del boletín electrónico de RESOLVE durante el NIAW y durante el Día de la Madre tendrán la oportunidad de ser elegibles para recibir un kit gratuito de Journeybox (hasta agotar existencias y sujeto a términos). Se entregarán hasta un total máximo de 1,000 kits de Journeybox. ¡Asegúrese de seguir @FirstResponsePregnancy y @Resolveorg para obtener actualizaciones y más información!

Journeybox, creado por First Response ™, es un kit para el hogar especialmente seleccionado que brinda información y productos útiles para quienes planean formar una familia. La caja incluye una prueba de embarazo de respuesta temprana First Response ™, vitaminas para gomitas prenatales vitafusion ™, lubricante amigable para la fertilidad Pre-Seed ™ y el folleto ttc journeybox ™, escrito por expertos en el campo de la fertilidad que ofrece consejos útiles.

Además, RESOLVE organizará una serie de seminarios web sobre temas oportunos. Siga la página de recursos Covid-19 de RESOLVE durante NIAW para verlos:

Consejos para aprovechar al máximo su cita de telemedicina

Cómo manejar las noticias Se pospone su ciclo

Juntos, a seis pies de distancia



"Usemos NIAW para alzar nuestras voces, hablar sobre los problemas que enfrenta esta comunidad y asegurarnos de continuar apoyando a los más necesitados. Alentamos a todos los afectados por la infertilidad, ya sea usted o alguien que ama, a compartir sus historias. La narración de historias es una forma impactante de empoderar a otros y ayudar a cambiar la narrativa sobre la infertilidad ", dice Barbara Collura, Presidenta / CEO de RESOLVE." Y recuerde, no está solo en su viaje de infertilidad ".

New Online Educational Resources and Virtual Webinars During National Infertility Awareness Week

Ewing, NJ- First Response™ remains committed in supporting RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association’s 2020 National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW), a week-long movement from April 19-25 to change the conversation around the challenges 1 in 8 couples face in building a family. With so many live events cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19, First Response™ and RESOLVE understand that support for the infertility community is needed now, more than ever; emphasizing the use of new online resources – digital webinars, online support groups, and a giveaway of trying-to-conceive JourneyBox kits.

"First Response™ remains steadfast in our commitment to provide essential resources, education, and products that assist women and couples on their pregnancy journeys," says Eileen Hsu, Director of Marketing for First Response™. "We are honored to continue to partner with RESOLVE as NIAW empowers and unites those dealing with infertility - making their voices heard."

During NIAW, First Response™ and RESOLVE will utilize both Instagram and virtual support groups as platforms to engage the community. Beginning on the first day of NIAW and continuing until the in-person support groups can resume, RESOLVE is providing two virtual support groups each week to help those in need during this difficult and uncertain time. These virtual support groups serve to amplify shared stories, connect with the community, and increase awareness around challenges to family building and share resolution methods.

Those who register for support groups or sign up to receive updates from RESOLVE’s e-newsletter during NIAW and through Mother’s Day will have the opportunity to be eligible to receive a free Journeybox kit (while supplies last and subject to terms). Up to a maximum total of 1,000 Journeybox kits will be given away. Be sure to follow @FirstResponsePregnancy and @Resolveorg for updates and more information!

Journeybox, created by First Response™, is a specially curated at-home kit providing helpful information and products for those planning on starting a family. The box includes a First Response™ Early Result Pregnancy Test, vitafusion™ PreNatal gummy vitamins, Pre-Seed™ Fertility-Friendly Lubricant, and the ttc journeybox™ Booklet, written by experts in the fertility field offering helpful advice.

In addition, RESOLVE will be hosting a series of webinars on timely topics. Follow RESOLVE’s Covid-19 resource page during NIAW to view them:

Tips for Making the Most of your TeleMedicine Appointment

How to Handle the News Your Cycle is Postponed

Coming Together, Six Feet Apart

"Let’s use NIAW to raise our voices, talk about the issues facing this community and make sure we continue to support those most in need. We encourage all those impacted by infertility, whether it be you or someone you love, to share your stories. Storytelling is an impactful way to empower others and help shift the narrative around infertility,” says Barbara Collura, RESOLVE’s President/CEO. “And remember, you are not alone in your infertility journey.”