El congresista García vota por el último paquete de alivio de coronavirus/Congressman García Votes for Latest Coronavirus Relief Package

Washington, D.C. - El congresista Jesús "Chuy" García (IL-04) emitió la siguiente declaración después de votar para aprobar H.R. 266, el Programa de protección de cheques de pago y la Ley de mejora de la atención médica:

“Voté, con gran vacilación, para apoyar este paquete que proporcionará fondos para hospitales, mayores pruebas de virus y apoyo para pequeñas empresas en todo el país. También apoyo la disposición de informar datos demográficos COVID-19 por raza, sexo, etnia, género y geografía.

Aunque necesitamos urgentemente abordar los efectos de COVID-19, esta legislación es lamentablemente corta para la mayoría de las pequeñas empresas y familias en mi distrito”.

El Programa de Protección de Cheques de Pago (PPP) prometió mantener a flote a miles de empresas y a millones de trabajadores empleados. Sin embargo, el programa se quedó sin fondos, dejando de lado a la mayoría de las pequeñas empresas que mantienen viva a mi comunidad. Escuché innumerables historias de propietarios de pequeñas empresas y cámaras de comercio locales sobre el rechazo, mientras que las empresas más grandes y bien conectadas obtuvieron acceso a fondos. Abogué firmemente por que el proyecto de ley actual incluyera fondos dedicados a pequeñas empresas pertenecientes a minorías e inmigrantes, pero solo se tomaron medidas modestas para garantizar la ayuda de estas empresas.

Estoy profundamente decepcionado de que este paquete no haga más por los inmigrantes, especialmente porque han sido injustamente excluidos de la legislación anterior aprobada por el Congreso. Por ejemplo, los hijos de padres indocumentados nacidos en los Estados Unidos no son elegibles para controles de ayuda financiera pandémica; los trabajadores que contribuyen a nuestra economía están excluidos de los cheques de asistencia y el seguro de desempleo simplemente porque son indocumentados y, sin embargo, pagan impuestos.

Los trabajadores de primera línea que manejan nuestros autobuses, recogen vegetales en los campos, extraen sangre en el hospital y abastecen los estantes de las tiendas de comestibles necesitan más que palabras de aliento: necesitan apoyo financiero.

En los términos más enérgicos posibles, insto a mis colegas a hacer todo lo que esté a nuestro alcance para garantizar que las familias trabajadoras y las empresas pertenecientes a minorías e inmigrantes estén completamente incluidas en la próxima legislación. Debemos financiar un programa de protección de cheques de pago que llegue a todas las pequeñas empresas, amplíe el apoyo para alimentos de emergencia para familias y niños, brinde asistencia financiera para cubrir los pagos de alquileres e hipotecas, y brinde a los gobiernos estatales y locales la financiación que necesitan para proteger a nuestros bomberos, paramédicos, y socorristas durante esta pandemia de salud.

“Este paquete, aunque importante, se queda corto. Se debe hacer más en las próximas semanas y el Congreso debe actuar rápidamente, con urgencia, para garantizar que todas las familias reciban la asistencia que necesitan y merecen ”.

Congressman García Votes for Latest Coronavirus Relief Package

Washington, D.C. - Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04) released the following statement today after voting to pass H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act:

“I voted, with great hesitation, to support this package that will provide funding for hospitals, increased virus testing, and support for small businesses throughout the country. I also support the provision to report COVID-19 demographic data by race, sex, ethnicity, gender and geography.

Though we urgently need to address the effects of COVID-19, this legislation falls woefully short for the majority of small businesses and families in my district.”

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) promised to keep thousands of businesses afloat and millions of workers employed. Yet the program ran out of funds -- leaving out the majority of small businesses that keep my community vibrant. I heard countless stories from small business owners and local Chambers of Commerce about being turned away while larger, well-connected businesses gained access to funding. I advocated strongly for the current bill to include funds dedicated to small, minority-owned and immigrant-owned businesses, but only modest steps were taken to ensure help for these businesses.

I am deeply disappointed this package does not do more for immigrants, especially since they have been unfairly excluded from the prior legislation passed by the Congress. For example, U.S.-born children of undocumented parents remain ineligible for pandemic financial relief checks; workers who contribute to our economy are excluded from assistance checks and unemployment insurance simply because they are undocumented -- yet they pay taxes.

The frontline workers who drive our buses, pick vegetables in the fields, draw blood at the hospital and stock the grocery store shelves need more than words of encouragement -- they need financial support.

In the strongest possible terms, I urge my colleagues to do everything in our power to ensure that working families, and minority and immigrant owned businesses are fully included in upcoming legislation. We must fund a paycheck protection program that reaches all small businesses, expands support for emergency food for families and children, provides financial assistance to cover rent and mortgage payments, and gives state and local governments the funding they need to protect our firefighters, paramedics, and first responders during this health pandemic.

“This package, while important, falls short. More must be done in the coming weeks and the Congress must act swiftly, with urgency, to ensure all families receive the assistance they need and deserve.”