LifePort anuncia acuerdo de distribución con EpiGuard/LifePort announces Distributor Agreement with EpiGuard

LifePort anuncia acuerdo de distribución con EpiGuard

WOODLAND, WA.– LifePort anuncia que han firmado un acuerdo con EpiGuard (Fredrikstad, Noruega) para distribuir el EpiShuttle en los Estados Unidos y Canadá.

LifePort aprovechará la experiencia y la penetración en el mercado dentro de la ambulancia aérea y el sector aeroespacial en general mientras se asocia con la solución probada de aislamiento de pacientes de EpiGuard para apoyar la lucha contra Covid-19.

LifePort diseñará, diseñará y fabricará componentes que permitan asegurar el EpiShuttle en una amplia variedad de vehículos de transporte. Las aplicaciones de aviación o terrestres están diseñadas para permitir una interfaz perfecta y al mismo tiempo proporcionar un método seguro para conectar el EpiShuttle en el vehículo. A través de LifePort, el EpiShuttle está actualmente registrado con la FDA y Health Canada, y estará acompañado de un informe de ingeniería estructural para los soportes de interfaz.

El EpiShuttle de EpiGuard es un sistema de aislamiento y transporte para un solo paciente, diseñado para proporcionar la máxima seguridad y comodidad del paciente al tiempo que permite la atención y el tratamiento críticos. El EpiShuttle está diseñado para proteger tanto el medio ambiente como al paciente de la contaminación.

“Tanto la tripulación como la aeronave están protegidas contra la contaminación con el paciente colocado en un EpiShuttle. Al mismo tiempo, el paciente puede recibir un tratamiento que salva vidas. Una ambulancia generalmente requiere de 2 a 4 horas de desinfección entre cada transporte contagioso, y con un helicóptero completo, lleva casi un día. Debido a que el EpiShuttle está subpresurizado y sellado, reduce la necesidad de desinfección, ahorrando tiempo y recursos valiosos. Salvando a uno y protegiendo a todos, el EpiShuttle está listo para desplegarse en América del Norte ”, dice la CEO de EpiGuard, Ellen Cathrine Andersen.

“Estoy muy emocionado de llegar a un acuerdo que aprovecha las capacidades de ventas, técnicas y de fabricación de EpiGuard y LifePort; lo que dará como resultado una mayor disponibilidad de productos para los mercados de EE. UU. y Canadá ", dice Jason Darley, CEO de LifePort. "No tengo dudas de que nuestra asociación aumentará la seguridad y la funcionalidad de nuestros productos en el transporte de pacientes infectados o potencialmente infectados".

“Elegimos distribuir el EpiShuttle en los EE. UU. Y Canadá a través de LifePort debido a su fuerte presencia en el mercado, la confianza comprobada de los usuarios relevantes y, sobre todo, por la profundidad del conocimiento y la experiencia que encontramos en LifePort. Estamos seguros de que la comprensión de LifePorts de las funcionalidades y los beneficios de EpiShuttle, combinada con su conocimiento del mercado norteamericano, constituye una gran asociación. El EpiShuttle ya está en servicio con la Real Fuerza Aérea Británica, la Real Fuerza Aérea Noruega y la Real Fuerza Aérea Danesa, y con LifePort a bordo, confío en que el EpiShuttle también salvará y protegerá a los norteamericanos ", dice el CEO de EpiGuard, Ellen Cathrine Andersen.

LifePort announces Distributor Agreement with EpiGuard

WOODLAND, WA.– LifePort announced that they have signed an agreement with EpiGuard (Fredrikstad, Norway) to distribute the EpiShuttle in the United States and Canada.

LifePort will be leveraging expertise and market penetration within air ambulance and broader aerospace while partnering with EpiGuard’ s proven patient isolation solution to support the fight against Covid-19.

LifePort will design, engineer, and manufacture components that allow the EpiShuttle to be secured in a wide variety of transportation vehicles. Aviation or ground applications are designed to enable a seamless interface while providing a secure method of attaching the EpiShuttle in the vehicle. Through LifePort, the EpiShuttle is currently registered with both the FDA and Health Canada, and will be accompanied by a structural engineering report for the interface brackets.

The EpiShuttle by EpiGuard is a single-patient isolation and transport system, designed to provide maximum patient safety and comfort while allowing critical care and treatment to be performed. The EpiShuttle is designed to protect both the environment and patient from contamination.

“Both crew and aircraft are protected against contamination with the patient placed in an EpiShuttle. At the same time, the patient can receive lifesaving treatment. An ambulance usually requires 2-4 hours of disinfection between every contagious transport, and with an entire helicopter, it takes almost a day. Because the EpiShuttle is underpressurized and sealed it reduces the need for disinfection, saving valuable time and resources. Saving one and protecting everyone, the EpiShuttle is ready to deploy in North-America” says CEO of EpiGuard, Ellen Cathrine Andersen.

“I am very excited to reach an agreement that leverages the sales, technical and manufacturing capabilities of EpiGuard and LifePort; which will result in increased product availability to the US and Canadian markets” says Jason Darley, CEO of LifePort. “I have no doubt that our partnership will increase the safety and functionality of our products in the transport of infected or potentially infected patients”.

“We chose to distribute the EpiShuttle in the US and Canada through LifePort because of their strong market presence, relevant users’ proven confidence and most of all because of the depth of knowledge and expertise we find at LifePort. We are certain that LifePorts’ understanding of the functionalities and benefits of the EpiShuttle, combined with their knowledge of the North-American market, makes for a great partnership. The EpiShuttle is already in service with the Royal British Air Force, the Royal Norwegian Air Force and the Royal Danish Air Force, and with LifePort on board, I am confident that the EpiShuttle will save and protect North-Americans as well” says CEO of EpiGuard, Ellen Cathrine Andersen.