Pritzker sugiere abrir algunas áreas del estado más pronto/Pritzker hints at opening some downstate areas sooner

(The Center Square) - El gobernador J.B. Pritzker dijo que estaba "atento" a los planes para abrir el estado de Illinois antes del final de la orden de quedarse en casa.

Con estados vecinos como Missouri e Iowa que aflojan las restricciones esta semana, Pritzker planea emitir una orden modificada de quedarse en casa que se extenderá hasta el 30 de mayo. La última orden de permanencia en el hogar del gobernador incluye una serie de cambios que aflojan las restricciones en algunas actividades .

El miércoles, el gobernador ofreció un tono diferente, diciendo que las áreas del sur del país con un bajo número de casos de COVID-19 podrían abrirse antes.

"Estamos atentos a esas áreas, pero estoy 100 por ciento de acuerdo con la idea de que donde es seguro y hay más distancia para las personas y dónde podemos abrir negocios que no obliguen a las personas a reunirse en grupos más grandes que 10 en un tiempo, entonces queremos hacer eso ”, dijo Pritzker.

Pritzker dijo que recibió cartas y llamadas de alcaldes y funcionarios públicos del estado sobre la reapertura de las economías del estado.

"Diferentes grupos de alcaldes o áreas han ofrecido sus planes de reapertura", dijo. “Esos son extremadamente instructivos y tomaremos todas esas cartas en consideración. Así que espero con ansias la reapertura y sus ideas e incorporarlas en el plan gradual para que todos podamos volver a trabajar y volver a la escuela ”.

El Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois reportó 2,253 nuevos casos de COVID-19 con 92 muertes adicionales, de las cuales 10 ocurrieron en la parte baja del estado. En todo el estado, la agencia reportó un total de 50,355 casos, incluyendo 2,215 muertes relacionadas con COVID-19. Se han reportado casos en 96 de los 102 condados del estado.

Pritzker hints at opening some downstate areas sooner

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "keeping an eye" on plans for opening downstate Illinois before the end of the stay-at-home order.

With neighboring states like Missouri and Iowa loosening restrictions this week, Pritzker plans to issue a modified stay-at-home order that runs through May 30. The governor's latest stay-at-home order includes a number of changes that loosen restrictions on some activities.

On Wednesday, the governor offered a different tone, saying downstate areas with low numbers of COVID-19 cases may be able to open sooner.

“We are keeping an eye on those areas, but I 100 percent agree with the idea that where it is safe and there’s more distance for people and where we can open businesses that don’t force people to congregate together in larger groups than 10 at a time, then we want to do that,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he has received letters and calls from downstate mayors and public officials on the subject of reopening downstate economies.

“Different groups of mayors or areas have offered their plans for reopening,” he said. “Those are extremely instructive and we will be taking all those letters into consideration. So I look forward to the reopening and to their ideas and incorporating them into the phased-in plan so we can get everybody back to work and back to school.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,253 new COVID-19 cases with 92 additional deaths, with 10 of those occurring downstate. Statewide, the agency reported a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 COVID-19-related deaths. Cases have been reported in 96 of the state's 102 counties.