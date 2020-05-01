Representantes Latinos afirman que no dejaran  que Trump extorsione a nuestras comunidades/Latino representatives say they will not let Trump extort our Communities

Springfield, Illinois.– El Comité Legislativo Latino de Illinois da respuesta a las recientes amenazas del presidente Donald Trump de que retendrá el alivio económico relacionado con COVID-19 a los estados que no cumplen con su agenda extrema contra los inmigrantes diciendo: “Es desmesurado que el presidente explote una crisis de salud pública para hacer juegos políticos demagógicos con las vidas de familias trabajadoras y personas mayores que sufren física y financieramente durante esta pandemia”. Sus amenazas de retener la ayuda económica necesaria para los estados que dan la bienvenida a los inmigrantes es simplemente otro capítulo de su libro de jugadas inmorales, escrito para distraerse de sus fracasos encubriéndolos en su retórica racista y xenófoba.

Condenamos enérgicamente los intentos malvados del presidente de volvernos contra nuestras familias, amigos y vecinos inmigrantes extorsionándonos en nuestro momento de necesidad. El Caucus Latino no permitirá que nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes se queden atrás y cualquier intento de alienarlas fracasará porque los inmigrantes son una parte arraigada y necesaria en nuestras comunidades ".

Latino representatives say they will not let Trump extort our Communities

Springfield, Illinois.– The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s recent threats that he will withhold COVID-19 related economic relief from states that do not comply with his extreme anti-immigrant agenda:

“It is unconscionable that the president would exploit a public health crisis to play demagogic political games with the lives of working families and seniors who are physically and financially suffering during this pandemic.”

His threats to withhold needed economic aid to states that are welcoming to immigrants is simply another chapter is his amoral playbook, written to distract from his failures by cloaking them in his racist, xenophobic rhetoric.

We strongly condemn the president’s villainous attempts to turn us against our immigrant families, friends and neighbors by extorting us in our time of need. The Latino Caucus will not allow our immigrant communities to be left behind and any attempts made to alienate them will fail because immigrants are sewn into the fiber of our communities.