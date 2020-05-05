Cicero files lawsuit against City View, Illinois Dept of Public Health and Pritzker

Town President Larry Dominick urges in lawsuit Friday (May 1, 2020) that City View Multicare Center be closed and that all of its residents be transferred to alternate care facilities including McCormick Place, Westlake and other hospitals

Town President Larry Dominick filed a lawsuit Friday accusing City View Multicare Center of “negligent failures” to enforce directives to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 and called on the courts to order the transfer the center’s residents to McCormick Place and other hospitals to ensure they receive proper care and end the spread of the virus at that location.

The lawsuit also demands that City View immediately isolate all residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 and order all staff and employees to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The lawsuit also names the Illinois Department of Public Health, the State of Illinois and Gov. J.B. Pritzker with failing to enforce policies to prevent the spread of the virus at the Cermak Road facility with has more than 325 residents and 300 staff.

“The Town of Cicero has been on this center to get its act together, to follow the directives to minimize the spread of the virus including requiring staff to wear full PPE protections,” Dominick said.

“Instead of doing so, when a staff member reported he had been infected by the coronavirus, he was ordered to report to work or be fired. Clearly, City View should transfer all of its patients to a facility that can better address the virus infections and reduce the spread and fatalities that have occurred.”

Since reporting its first two COVID-19 infections on April 1, the virus has spread to more than 164 residents and to more than 41 staff members at the care center located at 5825 W. Cermak Road. Another 39 staff members are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Dominick said the Town of Cicero blames Governor Pritzker, and the Illinois Department of Public Health for failing to take any action to prevent what quickly became a dramatic rise in coronavirus infections at the center among residents and staff.

In the lawsuit, Cicero’s lawyers assert that City View has refused “to strictly follow these regulations represents an ongoing threat to the health and safety of Town residents, creating a controversy and public nuisance.”

The Cicero Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) which monitors the spread of COVID-19 has reported that of the 24 Coronavirus fatalities in Cicero, nine are City View residents and one was a staff member there.

Dominick issued an emergency “Stay at Home” order on March 16. Gov. Pritzker issued a statewide “Stay at Home” order on March 20.

On March 24, City View officials informed the Town that they were following all guidelines and requirements. But days later, Cicero became aware of an increase in coronavirus infections at City View during inspections of the center by the EOC and has since issued at least 10 citations for failure to adhere to Town, County and State coronavirus restrictions.

On March 30, Cicero EOC paramedics during an inspection of the center observed staff members congregating in the cafeteria without PPEs. The staff reported they were told that they did not need to wear PPEs because they worked on the “dementia” floor and the requirement was not being enforced.

Cicero delivered a letter notifying the center of the numerous violations including “failure to quarantine patients, failure of staff to wear PPE, failure to monitor the temperature of individuals entering the facility, and failure to provide masks for patients with respiratory illnesses to wear.” The letter, delivered by the Cicero Fire Chief Dominick Buscemi, a member of the EOC committee, also warned the facility that failure to comply with anti-COVID-19 procedures that the center could be shut down under President Dominick’s Emergency Orders.

Responding to a Call to Service at City View on April 18, 2020 for a resident reporting difficulty breathing, Cicero Paramedics observed a patient “in no apparent distress, wearing an oxygen mask which was not hooked up, with staff recommending the patient be transported to a hospital for blood work. Staff were not wearing PPE or donned PPE only upon paramedics’ arrival.”

On April 21, 2020, responding to an emergency call for a cardiac arrest patient, paramedics found “multiple staff members and bystanders congregating in the City View lobby, as well as five staff members present in the patient’s room where the medical event was occurring, despite that not all five were engaged in or necessary to medical response.”

The lawsuit was filed by Cicero Town Attorney Michael Del Galdo and the Del Galdo Law Group LLC.

TIMELINE OF DRAMATIC INCREASE IN COVID-19 AT CITY VIEW MULTIECARE CENTER

· On April 1, 2020, City View reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

· On April 4, 2020, there were five positive test results;

· On April 5, 2020, City View reported its first COVID-19 death;

· On April 7, 2020, there were 15 positive test results including eight staff members

· By April 9, 2020 there were 18 total positives;

· By April 10, 2020—there were 23

· By April 11, 2020—25

· By April 12, 2020—27

· By April 13, 2020—33

· On April 14, 2020, a staff member from the facility called to allege that COVID-19 reached the facility in the first place because a staff member off of work due to illness was ordered to return.