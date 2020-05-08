Los republicanos cuestionan el plan de reapertura de Pritzker /Republicans question Pritzker's reopening plan



Los republicanos cuestionan el plan de reapertura de Pritzker

Por/By Kevin Bessler

En la legislación de Illinois varios republicanos han planteado preguntas sobre el plan del gobernador J.B. Pritzker para reabrir el estado, incluido el calendario del gobernador para levantar las restricciones.

En el marco del plan de Pritzker, muchas empresas permanecerían cerradas hasta junio. El líder de la Cámara de Representantes, Jim Durkin, dijo que es probable que más empresas fracasen y no puedan reabrir.

El representante estatal Dan Brady, de Bloomington, dijo que la legislatura debe debatir el plan "Restaurar Illinois" de Pritzker.

"Creemos que deberíamos estar de vuelta en Springfield votando sobre cualquier plan que hable sobre el futuro y la reapertura", dijo Brady.

El presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, Michael Madigan, dijo en un comunicado el miércoles que la seguridad era la máxima prioridad.

"En primer lugar, debemos garantizar que la salud y la seguridad de los miembros, el personal y el público en general se tengan en cuenta en todo momento cuando se piensa en un regreso a Springfield", dijo. "Si bien las acciones del gobernador han reducido la curva y salvado vidas, está claro que Illinois no está fuera de peligro".

Pritzker también enfrentó preguntas sobre cómo y por qué el estado se dividió en cuatro regiones bajo su plan de reapertura.

Pritzker dijo que las regiones eran Regiones de Servicios Médicos de Emergencia que tradicionalmente han guiado el trabajo del Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois.

"No se basan en cuántas personas COVID positivas hay en su pueblo o ciudad en particular, sino en cuántas camas de hospital y trabajadores de la salud están disponibles", dijo el gobernador.

Brady dijo que las regiones eran demasiado amplias.

"Creo que deberíamos mirar más a nivel local, potencialmente en todo el condado", dijo.

Pritzker también dijo que las empresas que se abran antes de obtener una luz verde del Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois podrían arriesgarse a perder sus licencias.

"Podrían", dijo el gobernador.

"El estado a menudo otorga licencias a algunos de estos negocios, por lo que absolutamente podrían hacerlo, y analizaremos cada uno de esos negocios para determinar si tenemos la capacidad de hacer eso y cuándo podríamos hacerlo".

También el miércoles, el Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois reportó 2,270 nuevos casos de COVID-19, incluyendo 136 muertes adicionales. La mayoría de las muertes ocurrieron en el norte de Illinois, incluido el condado de Cook.

En todo el estado, el departamento ha reportado un total de 68,232 casos, incluyendo 2,974 muertes, en 97 de los 102 condados del estado. La edad de los casos varía de menos de uno a más de 100 años.

En las últimas 24 horas, los laboratorios han procesado 14,974 muestras para un total de 361,260.



Republicans question Pritzker's reopening plan

Republican lawmakers have raised questions about Gov. J.B. Pritzker's plan to reopen the state, including the governor's timetable for lifting restrictions.

Under the framework of Pritzker's plan, many businesses would remain closed until June. House GOP leader Jim Durkin said more businesses would likely fail and not be able to reopen.

State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington said Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan needs to be debated by the legislature.

“We believe we should be back in Springfield voting on any plan that talks about the future and the reopening,” Brady said.

House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement Wednesday that safety was the top priority.

"First and foremost, we need to ensure the health and safety of members, staff and the general public is considered at all times when thinking about a return to Springfield," he said. "While the governor’s actions have reduced the curve and save lives, it’s clear that Illinois is not out of the woods."

Pritzker also faced questions about how and why the state was divided into four regions under his reopening plan.

Pritzker said the regions were Emergency Medical Services Regions that have traditionally guided the Illinois Department of Public Health’s work.

“They are not based on how many COVID positive people are in your particular town or city, but rather how many hospital beds and health care workers are available,” the governor said.

Brady said the regions were too broad.

“I think we should look more on a local level, potentially countywide,” he said.

Pritzker also said that businesses that open up before getting a green light from the Illinois Department of Public Health could risk losing their licenses.

"They could," the governor said.

"The state often licenses some of these businesses, so they absolutely could, and we will be looking at each of those businesses to determine whether we have the ability to do that and when we could do that."

Also on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,270 new cases of COVID-19, including 136 additional deaths. Most of the deaths were in northern Illinois, including Cook County.

Statewide, the department has reported a total of 68,232 cases, including 2,974 deaths, in 97 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,974 specimens for a total of 361,260.