Nuevo Fondo de Periodismo apoya a 50 organizaciones de Medios locales/New Journalism Fund supports 50 local Media organizations

Fundaciones como McCormick, MacArthur, Chicago Community Trust, l Driehaus, Polk Bros y Field proporcionan más de $ 425,000 en subvenciones por difundir noticias de la pandemia del COVID-19

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– La Fundación Robert R. McCormick, en colaboración con la Fundación John D. y Catherine T. MacArthur, el Chicago Community Trust, la Fundación Richard H. Driehaus, la Fundación Polk Bros. y la Fundación Field , anunció hoy 48 subvenciones por un total de más de $ 425,000 de un Fondo de Periodismo colaborativo, que ofrece apoyo inmediato para las organizaciones de medios locales que trabajan para difundir información sobre COVID-19 a las comunidades de Chicago.

El Fondo de Periodismo está proporcionando a las organizaciones de medios locales que cubren la emergencia de salud pública con subvenciones de hasta $ 10,000 para continuar su cobertura.

"COVID-19 está afectando desproporcionadamente a las comunidades de color", dijo Andrés Torres, oficial del programa de Democracia de la Fundación McCormick. “Además del desafío, las comunidades que históricamente han sufrido desinversiones también se han quedado fuera de las narrativas de los medios prevalecientes, lo que dificulta que los residentes de la comunidad obtengan asesoramiento localizado relacionado con la pandemia para guiar su toma de decisiones. Esperamos que estas subvenciones mantengan viva la voz de la comunidad en los vecindarios de Chicago durante estos tiempos difíciles ".

Entre los beneficiarios se encuentran las siguientes organizaciones:

• The Triibe: Involucrando a los millennials negros en línea, en las redes sociales: según Pew Research, los adultos más jóvenes están mucho menos comprometidos que los adultos mayores con noticias sobre COVID-19 y su compromiso no ha aumentado a medida que la crisis ha empeorado, mientras que los adultos mayores han aumentado más comprometido Triibe está hablando directamente con los jóvenes y las personas de color, donde ha habido un mayor escepticismo sobre COVID-19 como una amenaza para la salud.

• Oficina de la ciudad: reducir la brecha digital al compartir información por teléfono y texto: una encuesta nacional de latinos descubrió que el 37% no tiene acceso regular a Internet en el hogar (17%) o solo puede acceder a Internet a través de su teléfono (20% , casi el doble de la cuota para los blancos). Por el contrario, el 79% de los blancos tiene banda ancha en el hogar. Esto hace que la distribución en línea de recursos, p. solicitudes de préstamos, solicitudes de subvenciones, programas de ayuda y otras noticias, exclusivas. La Oficina de la Ciudad está compilando recursos en una base de datos integral y haciéndola accesible a través de mensajes de texto.

• Cicero Independiente: capitalizando las redes sociales para involucrar a los hispanohablantes: el medio está utilizando Facebook para involucrar a los residentes de habla hispana en Berwyn y Cicero para proporcionar información sobre COVID-19 y recursos relacionados. La organización es el único medio bilingüe hiperlocal que sirve a estas comunidades.

• Bronzecomm: uso del boletín de correo electrónico para sintetizar e informar a la comunidad: el fundador Raynard Hall ha creado seguidores de confianza entre los vecinos del lado sur de Chicago que recurren a él para recibir noticias. Analiza las principales fuentes de noticias y selecciona piezas relevantes para su circunscripción, imbuyéndolas con una impronta de confianza. También complementa su contenido curado con historias originales sobre acontecimientos en su vecindario.

• South Side Drive Magazine: Complementando la narración de historias con acción: los periodistas son a menudo los primeros en escuchar qué es lo que, durante una crisis, ayudó a la fundadora Yvette Moyo a asegurar y distribuir 24,000 máscaras en su comunidad y convirtió las oficinas de su revista en una sede de logística para ayudar a mariscal y recursos directos en la comunidad South Shore particularmente afectada. Moyo es miembro de la Fuerza de Tarea COVID-19 de Respuesta Rápida de Equidad Racial del Alcalde.

El Fondo priorizó el apoyo a organizaciones con un presupuesto operativo de $ 2 millones o menos y con sede en los residentes de la región de Chicago y que prestan servicios principalmente a ellos, con preferencia a los puntos de venta que atienden a audiencias históricamente marginadas, principalmente personas de color e individuos que hablan otros idiomas además del inglés. Cada organización concesionaria debe hacer que la cobertura que producen con estos fondos esté disponible gratuitamente para el público.

"Los periodistas también están en la primera línea de esta pandemia, arriesgando su salud y seguridad para llevar noticias e información precisas al público", dijo Kathy Im, directora de periodismo y medios en MacArthur. “La filantropía local respondió rápidamente para satisfacer las necesidades humanas básicas de los residentes de Chicago. Este fondo reconoce que los medios de comunicación comunitarios y étnicos también brindan un servicio esencial para los residentes”.

Los beneficiarios de la subvención en cuatro categorías incluyen:

INFORMANDO A PERSONAS QUE NO HABLAN INGLES

1. Periódico EL DÍA

2. Contratiempo

3. La Raza Chicago, Inc

4. Editorial Nicado

5. Cicero Independiente (patrocinador fiscal: Oficina de la Ciudad)

6. Centro Cultural Puertorriqueño (La Voz del Paseo Boricua)

7. GMWDaily

8. VOC Media LLC

9. Noticias coreanas de Chicago Inc

10. News Magazine Chicago

11. Ako Radio

12. Legend Media Network Group Inc

13. Mediator Inc

14. Instituto de medios públicos

15. Tsahim Urtuu Norteamérica

16. Vía publicación de Times

INFORMAR A LOS RESIDENTES EN HOTSPOTS LOCALES DE COVID-19

17. Bronzecomm

18. Oficina de la ciudad

19. Local News LLC (McKinley Park News)

20. Herald Newspapers Inc (Hyde Park Herald)

21. Instituto invisible

22. South Side Weekly (patrocinador fiscal: Estación Experimental)

23. Real Men Charities, Inc. (Revista South Side Drive)

24. The Beverly Review

25. Shaw Media (The Herald-News, Joliet)

26. Growing Community Media (patrocinador fiscal: Oak Park - River Forest Community Fdn.)

27. Free Spirit Media NFP

28. Hoodoisie (patrocinador fiscal: Allied Media Projects Inc)

29. Servicios humanos estratégicos (North Lawndale Community News)

30. LA VOZ Periódicos

31. Village Free Press

32. Chicago Crusader Newspaper

33. Real Times Media (Defensor de Chicago)

34. Sociedad de renovación comunitaria (Chicago Reporter)

35. Hartman Publishing Group, Ltd (N’Digo)

36. MG Media (TBT News)

37. The Triibe

LLEGANDO A OTRAS COMUNIDADES VULNERABLES EN LA REGIÓN

38. Block Club Chicago

39. Chicago Reader L3C

40. Revista sin fronteras

41. Consejo de Organizaciones Islámicas del Gran Chicago

42. Rebelious Magazine for Women

43. Windy City Media Group (Windy City Times)

44. AirGo (patrocinador fiscal: Proyectos de medios aliados)

45. Chicago Parent Magazine

46. ​​Juneteenth Productions

47. StreetWise



APOYO A LA ALIANZA DE MEDIOS INDEPENDIENTES DE CHICAGO

48. Crossroads Fund



ACERCA DE LA FUNDACIÓN ROBERT R. McCORMICK

La Fundación Robert R. McCormick ayuda a las comunidades en Chicagoland y en todo Illinois a desarrollar ciudadanos educados, informados y comprometidos. A través de donaciones filantrópicas y Cantigny Park, la Fundación trabaja para fortalecer nuestra democracia y ayudar a garantizar que las personas, especialmente los niños, tengan acceso equitativo a las oportunidades que necesitan para prosperar. La Fundación McCormick, una de las fundaciones más grandes del país con más de $ 1.5 mil millones en activos, se estableció en 1955 tras la muerte del Coronel Robert R. McCormick, el editor y editor de toda la vida del Chicago Tribune. Obtenga más información en www.mccormickfoundation.org.



ACERCA DE LA FUNDACIÓN JOHN D. Y CATHERINE T. MACARTHUR

La Fundación John D. y Catherine T. MacArthur apoya a personas creativas, instituciones efectivas y redes influyentes que construyen un mundo más justo, verde y pacífico. MacArthur está haciendo algunas grandes apuestas para que sea posible un progreso realmente significativo en algunos de los desafíos sociales más apremiantes del mundo, incluido el sobrecarcelamiento, el cambio climático global, el riesgo nuclear y la corrupción en Nigeria. Además del Programa de Becarios MacArthur, la Fundación continúa con sus compromisos históricos con el papel del periodismo en una democracia responsable y receptiva, así como con la fortaleza y vitalidad de nuestra ciudad sede, Chicago. Más información está en www.macfound.org.

SOBRE LA FUNDACIÓN CHICAGO COMMUNITY TRUST

Chicago Community Trust es una fundación comunitaria dedicada a fortalecer la región de Chicago y mejorar la vida de las personas que lo llaman hogar. Durante más de 100 años, el Fideicomiso ha servido como un socio filantrópico confiable, conectando la generosidad de los donantes con las necesidades de la comunidad al otorgar subvenciones a organizaciones sin fines de lucro que trabajan para crear un cambio duradero. Después de la creación de un nuevo plan estratégico en 2019, el Trust se compromete a abordar el legado de inequidad sistémica de Chicago y a cerrar la brecha de riqueza racial y étnica, mientras continúa respondiendo a las necesidades críticas de nuestros residentes más vulnerables. El Trust administra más de $ 360 millones en donaciones anuales como parte de su compromiso con la equidad, las oportunidades y la prosperidad para la región de Chicago. Para obtener más información, visite www.cct.org.

SOBRE EL POLK BROS. FUNDACIÓN

La Fundación Polk Bros. es una fundación privada independiente dedicada a construir y fortalecer las familias y comunidades de Chicago, especialmente las más afectadas por la pobreza. La Fundación enfoca su trabajo en la intersección de los problemas más apremiantes de Chicago para abordar las raíces complejas y los efectos devastadores de la pobreza, desafiar la inequidad y garantizar que todos los habitantes de Chicago tengan la oportunidad de alcanzar su máximo potencial. Desde su fundación en 1988, la Fundación se ha asociado con más de 3,000 organizaciones sin fines de lucro de Chicago para construir comunidades y familias sólidas, aumentar el acceso a educación y artes de calidad, mejorar la salud y fortalecer las organizaciones y los sectores en los que trabajan. La Fundación Polk Bros. es uno de los mayores financiadores de organizaciones sin fines de lucro de Chicago, que otorga más de $ 25 millones a casi 400 socios sin fines de lucro cada año y administra activos de más de $ 400 millones. Obtenga más información en www.polkbrosfdn.org.

ACERCA DE LA FUNDACIÓN RICHARD H. DRIEHAUS

La Fundación Driehaus beneficia a individuos y comunidades al apoyar la preservación y mejora de los entornos construidos y naturales a través de la preservación histórica en vecindarios de Chicago, fomentando el diseño arquitectónico y paisajístico de calidad, y la conservación de espacios abiertos. La Fundación también apoya las artes y la cultura, los informes de investigación y la rendición de cuentas del gobierno, y las organizaciones que brindan oportunidades para los trabajadores pobres. Más información está disponible en www.driehausfoundation.org.

ACERCA DE LA FUNDACIÓN THE FIELD

Fundada en 1940 por Marshall Field III, la Field Foundation es una fundación privada e independiente que se ha dedicado a la promesa de Chicago por más de 80 años. The Field Foundation tiene como objetivo la concesión de subvenciones hacia el objetivo de Empoderamiento de la comunidad a través de la justicia, el arte, los medios y la narración y la inversión en liderazgo. Con la equidad racial en el centro de su donación, dirige dólares a organizaciones críticas que trabajan para abordar problemas sistémicos en Chicago y tiene como objetivo beneficiar directamente a algunas de las comunidades más dispersas de nuestra ciudad. Obtenga más información en www.fieldfoundation.org.



New Journalism Fund supports 50 local Media organizations

McCormick Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Chicago Community Trust, Driehaus Foundation, the Polk Bros Foundation, and the Field Foundation provide more than $425,000 in grants



Chicago, Illinois (NED).– The Robert R. McCormick Foundation, in collaboration with the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Chicago Community Trust, the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, the Polk Bros. Foundation, and the Field Foundation, today announced 48 grants totaling more than $425,000 from a collaborative Journalism Fund, offering immediate support for local media organizations working to disseminate information about COVID-19 to Chicagoland communities.



The Journalism Fund is providing local media organizations covering the public health emergency with grants up to $10,000 to continue their coverage.



“COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color,” said Andres Torres, Democracy program officer at the McCormick Foundation. “Adding to the challenge, the communities that have historically suffered disinvestment have also been left out of prevailing media narratives, making it harder for community residents to get localized advice related to the pandemic to guide their decision-making. We’re hopeful these grants will keep community voice alive in neighborhoods around Chicagoland during these difficult times.”



Among the grantees are the following organizations:



The Triibe: Engaging Black millennials online, on social media – According to Pew Research, younger adults are much less engaged than older adults with news on COVID-19 and their engagement has not increased as the crisis has worsened, while older adults have gotten more engaged. The Triibe is speaking directly to young people and people of color, where there has been greater skepticism of COVID-19 as a health threat.



City Bureau: Bridging the digital divide by sharing information by phone and text – A nationwide survey of Latinos found that 37% have no regular access to the internet at home (17%) or can only access the internet via their phone (20%, nearly double the share for white people). By contrast, 79% of white people have home broadband. This makes the online distribution of resources, e.g. loan applications, grant applications, relief programs, and other news, exclusionary. City Bureau is compiling resources into a comprehensive database and making it accessible via text messaging.



Cicero Independiente: Capitalizing on social media to engage Spanish-speakers – The outlet is using Facebook to engage Spanish-speaking residents in Berwyn and Cicero to provide information on COVID-19 and related resources. The organization is the only hyper-local, bilingual outlet serving these communities.



Bronzecomm: Using e-mail newsletter to synthesize and inform community – Founder Raynard Hall has built a trusted following among neighbors on Chicago’s South Side who turn to him for news. He scans major news sources and selects pieces relevant for his constituency, imbuing them with an imprimatur of trust. He also supplements his curated content with original stories about goings-on in his neighborhood.



South Side Drive Magazine: Supplementing storytelling with action – Journalists are often the first to hear what’s what, which during a crisis, helped founder Yvette Moyo secure and distribute 24,000 masks in her community and turned her magazine’s offices into a logistics headquarters to help marshal and direct resources in the particularly hard-hit South Shore Community. Moyo serves on the Mayor’s Racial Equity Rapid Response COVID-19 Task Force.



The Fund prioritized support for organizations with an operating budget of $2 million or less and based in and principally serving residents of the Chicago region, with preference provided to outlets serving historically marginalized audiences, primarily people of color, and individuals speaking languages other than English. Each grantee organization must make the coverage they produce with these funds freely available to the public.



“Reporters are also on the front lines of this pandemic, risking their health and safety to bring accurate news and information to audiences,” said Kathy Im, Director of Journalism and Media at MacArthur. “Local philanthropy responded quickly to meet the basic human needs of Chicago residents. This fund acknowledges that community and ethnic media outlets are also providing an essential service for residents.”



Grant recipients in four categories include:



INFORMING NON-ENGLISH SPEAKERS

1. EL DÍA Newspaper

2. Contratiempo

3. La Raza Chicago, Inc

4. Nicado Publishing Company

5. Cicero Independiente (fiscal sponsor: City Bureau)

6. Puerto Rican Cultural Center (La Voz del Paseo Boricua)

7. GMWDaily

8. VOC Media LLC

9. Korean News of Chicago Inc

10. News Magazine Chicago

11. Ako Radio

12. Legend Media Network Group Inc

13. Mediator Inc

14. Public Media Institute

15. Tsahim Urtuu North America

16. Via Times Publication



INFORMING RESIDENTS IN LOCAL COVID-19 HOTSPOTS

17. Bronzecomm

18. City Bureau

19. Local News LLC (McKinley Park News)

20. Herald Newspapers Inc (Hyde Park Herald)

21. Invisible Institute

22. South Side Weekly (fiscal sponsor: Experimental Station)

23. Real Men Charities, Inc. (South Side Drive Magazine)

24. The Beverly Review

25. Shaw Media (The Herald-News, Joliet)

26. Growing Community Media (fiscal sponsor: Oak Park - River Forest Community Fdn.)

27. Free Spirit Media NFP

28. Hoodoisie (fiscal sponsor: Allied Media Projects Inc)

29. Strategic Human Services (North Lawndale Community News)

30. THE VOICE Newspapers

31. Village Free Press

32. Chicago Crusader Newspaper

33. Real Times Media (Chicago Defender)

34. Community Renewal Society (Chicago Reporter)

35. Hartman Publishing Group, Ltd (N’Digo)

36. MG Media (TBT News)

37. The Triibe



REACHING OTHER VULNERABLE COMMUNITIES IN THE REGION

38. Block Club Chicago

39. Chicago Reader L3C

40. Borderless Magazine

41. Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago

42. Rebellious Magazine for Women

43. Windy City Media Group (Windy City Times)

44. AirGo (fiscal sponsor: Allied Media Projects)

45. Chicago Parent Magazine

46. Juneteenth Productions

47. StreetWise



SUPPORT FOR THE CHICAGO INDEPENDENT MEDIA ALLIANCE

48. Crossroads Fund



ABOUT THE ROBERT R. McCORMICK FOUNDATION

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation helps communities in Chicagoland and across Illinois develop educated, informed, and engaged citizens. Through philanthropic grantmaking and Cantigny Park, the Foundation works to strengthen our democracy, and to help ensure that people, especially children, have equitable access to the opportunities they need to flourish. The McCormick Foundation, among the nation's largest foundations with more than $1.5 billion in assets, was established in 1955 upon the death of Col. Robert R. McCormick, the longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune. Find out more at www.mccormickfoundation.org.



ABOUT THE JOHN D. AND CATHERINE T. MACARTHUR FOUNDATION

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation supports creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks building a more just, verdant, and peaceful world. MacArthur is placing a few big bets that truly significant progress is possible on some of the world’s most pressing social challenges, including over-incarceration, global climate change, nuclear risk, and corruption in Nigeria. In addition to the MacArthur Fellows Program, the Foundation continues its historic commitments to the role of journalism in a responsible and responsive democracy, as well as the strength and vitality of our headquarters city, Chicago. More information is at www.macfound.org.



ABOUT THE CHICAGO COMMUNITY TRUST

The Chicago Community Trust is a community foundation dedicated to strengthening the Chicago region and improving the lives of the people who call it home. For more than 100 years, the Trust has served as a trusted philanthropic partner, connecting the generosity of donors with community needs by making grants to nonprofit organizations working to create lasting change. Following the creation of a new strategic plan in 2019, the Trust stands committed to addressing Chicago’s legacy of systemic inequity and closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap, while continuing to respond to the critical needs of our most vulnerable residents. The Trust administers more than $360 million in annual grant making as part of its commitment to equity, opportunity and prosperity for the Chicago region. To learn more, visit www.cct.org.



ABOUT THE POLK BROS. FOUNDATION

Polk Bros. Foundation is a private independent foundation dedicated to building and strengthening Chicago's families and communities, especially those most affected by poverty. The Foundation focuses its work at the intersection of Chicago's most pressing issues to address the complex roots and devastating effects of poverty, challenge inequity, and ensure that all Chicagoans have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Since its founding in 1988, the Foundation has partnered with more than 3,000 Chicago nonprofits to build strong communities and families, increase access to quality education and the arts, improve health, and strengthen organizations and the sectors in which they work. Polk Bros. Foundation is one of the largest funders of Chicago nonprofits, granting more than $25 million to nearly 400 nonprofit partners every year, and managing assets greater than $400 million. Learn more at www.polkbrosfdn.org.



ABOUT THE RICHARD H. DRIEHAUS FOUNDATION

The Driehaus Foundation benefits individuals and communities by supporting the preservation and enhancement of the built and natural environments through historic preservation in neighborhoods throughout Chicago, encouragement of quality architectural and landscape design, and conservation of open space. The Foundation also supports arts and culture, investigative reporting and government accountability, and organizations that provide opportunities for working poor people. More information is available at www.driehausfoundation.org.



ABOUT THE FIELD FOUNDATION

Founded in 1940 by Marshall Field III, the Field Foundation is a private, independent foundation that has been dedicated to the promise of Chicago for more than 80 years. The Field Foundation aims its grantmaking toward the goal of Community Empowerment through Justice, Art, Media & Storytelling and Leadership Investment. With racial equity at the center of its giving, it directs dollars to critical organizations working to address systemic issues in Chicago and aims to directly benefit some of our city’s most divested communities. Learn more at www.fieldfoundation.org.