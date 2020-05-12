Congresista Jesús “Chuy” García habla sobre el testimonio del Dr. Anthony Fauci Frente al Senado / Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García talks about the testimony of Dr. Anthony Fauci In front of the Senate

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– El Congresista Jesús “Chuy” García emitió la siguiente declaración sobre el testimonio del Dr. Anthony Fauci, miembro del Grupo de Trabajo sobre Coronavirus de la Casa Blanca, frente a un comité del Senado:

"Dr. Anthony Fauci es el principal experto en enfermedades infecciosas en nuestro país y sus recomendaciones se basan en la ciencia. Debemos escucharlo. Los pasos para reabrir nuestro país serán diferentes para cada lugar; pero debemos seguir a la ciencia para determinar cómo y cuándo volvemos a abrir. Cualquier plan de reapertura debe incluir planes para proteger a todos los trabajadores que no pueden trabajar de forma remota y proporcionar licencia por enfermedad remunerada. Mi comunidad en Chicago está siendo golpeada por el virus. Los propietarios de pequeñas empresas y las personas en mi vecindario quieren volver a trabajar, pero debemos ayudarlos a mantenerse seguros y saludables a sí mismos y a sus familias ".

Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García talks about the testimony of Dr. Anthony Fauci In front of the Senate

Chicago, Illinois (NED).– Congressman Jesús “Chuy” García issued the following statement regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony in front of a Senate committee today:

“Dr. Anthony Fauci is the leading expert on infectious diseases in our country and his recommendations are based on science. We must listen to him. The steps for reopening our country will be different for each location; but we must follow science to determine how and when we reopen. Any reopening plan must include plans to protect all workers who cannot work remotely and provide paid sick leave. My community in Chicago is being hit hard by the virus. The small business owners and people in my neighborhood want to get back to work but we must help them keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.”