Cicero aplaude la decisión judicial que extiende las protecciones de TRO a los residentes de City View/Cicero applauds court decision extending TRO protections to City View residents

Cicero, IL - El presidente de la ciudad, Larry Dominick, elogió la decisión de la jueza de la corte de circuito, Alison Conlon, de extender una orden para obligar al City View Multicare Center, el Departamento de Salud Pública de Illinois (IDPH) y al gobernador Pritzker a aplicar restricciones de coronavirus para proteger las vidas de más de 300 residentes del centro.

En la demanda, la ciudad de Cicero le pidió al juez que trasladara a los residentes con coronavirus a otro hospital, o que forzara la orden ejecutiva de emergencia del estado que requería una estricta adherencia a las protecciones del paciente (usar máscaras faciales, imponer distanciamiento social de seis pies y ordenar al personal usar equipo de protección personal (PPE).

En la Orden de restricción temporal (TRO, por sus siglas en inglés), la jueza Conlon ordenó a City View que se adhiriera a los procedimientos de emergencia del estado, y dio un paso más al otorgarle al pueblo su demanda de realizar inspecciones no anunciadas para garantizar que se sigan esas protecciones.

"Cicero está preocupado por la salud y la vida de los residentes de City View y estaba claro que como resultado de una inspección exhaustiva del centro por parte del Departamento de Salud y el Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia, esto no se estaba haciendo", dijo el presidente Dominick. dijo.

"Todo lo que pedimos fue que City View aplicara los procedimientos ordenados por el Gobernador para combatir la propagación del coronavirus".

Mientras el juez dictaba su fallo, los abogados de City View y el IDPH lucharon para bloquear, otro residente en el centro de atención murió por COVID-19.

"Estaba claro que tanto City View como IDPH parecían más preocupados por proteger lo que consideraban su autoridad y supervisión que por la vida de los residentes y el personal", dijo el portavoz de Cicero, Ray Hanania, quien supervisó las cuatro audiencias judiciales.

"Incredulamente, City View argumentó, sin una protesta del IDPH, que las políticas ordenadas por el gobernador Pritzker no eran 'órdenes' sino más bien, para usar su palabra, 'pautas'. Parecía como si el IDPH estuviera más preocupado por proteger City View, que supervisan legalmente, que con la protección de los residentes allí ".

Los datos publicados el viernes mostraron que 1,532 residentes de Cicero han dado positivo por el Coronavirus, y que 31 residentes han muerto. De ese número, City View representó a 167 pacientes residentes que dieron positivo para el coronavirus con 30 más cuyas pruebas no fueron concluyentes y no se pudo descartar el coronavirus.

De los 31 residentes que murieron a causa del Coronavirus, casi un tercio o 10, son residentes de City View. Además, un miembro del personal de City View también murió a causa de que el virus llenó a 11 de City Views.

Hanania dijo que la jueza tampoco descartaría más de 10 citas emitidas por los inspectores de salud y de EOC de Cicero, citando violaciones de las prácticas antivirus de Illinois, que incluyen el uso de máscaras faciales, el distanciamiento social de al menos seis pies y el uso de Equipo de Protección Personal (PPE) que eran obligatorios bajo la Orden Ejecutiva del Gobernador.

Durante la audiencia, Conlon dijo que las inspecciones no anunciadas de Cicero estaban justificadas porque "debido a las serias preocupaciones que se han planteado". También dijo que el IDPH no pudo "resolver los problemas que se han planteado" en el pasado, refiriéndose a las 10 citas y las múltiples quejas de los "denunciantes" preocupados por sus familiares en el centro.

El abogado de Cicero, Michael Del Galdo, cuyo equipo solicitó al tribunal la orden de restricción temporal que se le otorgó, elogió a la jueza Conlon.

“La jueza Conlon fue justa y juiciosa. Antepuso la preocupación por la salud y el bienestar de los residentes por encima de las preocupaciones de jurisdicción y autoridad del IPDH ", dijo Del Galdo después de la audiencia.

"El juez estuvo de acuerdo con nuestro argumento de que es necesario realizar inspecciones para garantizar que se cumplan las órdenes de emergencia del estado".

Cicero applauds court decision extending TRO protections to City View residents

Cicero, IL – Town President Larry Dominick praised the decision by Circuit Court Judge Alison Conlon to extend an order to force the City View Multicare Center, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor Pritzker to enforce coronavirus restrictions to protect the lives of the center’s more than 300 residents.

In the lawsuit, the Town of Cicero asked the judge to either move the residents with coronavirus to another hospital, or force the state’s emergency executive order requiring strict adherence to patient protections (wearing face masks, enforcing social distancing of six feet, and ordering staff to wear personal protection equipment (PPE).

In the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), Judge Conlon directed City View to adhere to the state’s emergency procedures, and went one step further granting the Town their demand to conduct unannounced inspections to ensure those protections are being followed.

“Cicero is concerned about the health and the lives of the residents at City View and it was clear that as a result of a comprehensive inspection of the center by the Health Department and the Emergency Operations Committee, this was not being done,” President Dominick said.

“All we asked was that City View enforce the procedures ordered by the Governor to combat the spread of the coronavirus.”

As the judge was making her ruling, that attorneys for both City View and the IDPH fought to block, another resident at the care center died from COVID-19.

“It was clear that both City View and the IDPH seemed more concerned about protecting what they viewed as their authority and oversight than with the lives of the residents and the staff,” said Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania who monitored all four court hearings.

“Incredulously, City View argued, without a protest from the IDPH, that policies ordered by Gov. Pritzker were not ‘orders’ but were rather, to use their word, ‘guidelines.’ It seemed as if the IDPH was more concerned about protecting City View, which they oversee legally, than with protecting the residents there.”

Data released on Friday showed that 1,532 Cicero residents have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and that 31 residents have died. Of that number, City View represented 167 patient-residents who tested positive for coronavirus with 30 more whose tests were inconclusive and coronavirus could not be ruled out.

Of the 31 residents who have died because of the Coronavirus, nearly one-third or 10, are residents of City View. Additionally, one City View staff member also died from the virus brining City Views total to 11.

Hanania said the judge also would not brush aside more than 10 citations that had been issued by Cicero health and EOC inspectors citing violations of Illinois’ anti-virus practices which include wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing of at least six feet, and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which were mandatory under the Governor’s Executive Order.

During the hearing, Conlon said that Cicero’s unannounced inspections were justified because “due to the serious concerns that have been raised.” She also said that the IDPH failed to “put to bed issues that have been raised” in the past, referring to the 10 citations and multiple complaints from “whistleblowers” concerned about their relatives at the center.

Cicero Attorney Michael Del Galdo, whose team petitioned the court for the Temporary Restraining Order that was granted, praised Judge Conlon.

“Judge Conlon was both fair and judicious. She put the concern for the health and well-being of the residents above the IPDH’s concerns of jurisdiction and authority,” Del Galdo said after the hearing.

“The Judge agreed with our argument that there is a need for inspections to ensure that the state’s emergency orders are being enforced.”