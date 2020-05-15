El 2020 podría ser el invierno más oscuro de la historia Moderna/2020 could have the darkest winter in modern history

Bright afirmó que la administración omitió las "señales de alerta temprana"

(CNN) Rick Bright, el director derrocado de una oficina federal crucial encargada de desarrollar contramedidas para enfermedades infecciosas, testificó ante el Congreso el jueves que Estados Unidos enfrentará una crisis aún peor sin preparativos adicionales para frenar la pandemia de coronavirus.

"Nuestra ventana de oportunidad se está cerrando", dijo Bright. "Sin una mejor planificación, 2020 podría ser el invierno más oscuro de la historia moderna".

Bright criticó a la administración Trump por no implementar un "plan estándar, centralizado y coordinado" para combatir el virus y cuestionó su calendario para una vacuna. Su testimonio llegó una semana después de presentar una denuncia de denuncia de irregularidades alegando que fue despedido de su trabajo al frente de la Autoridad de Investigación y Desarrollo Avanzado Biomédico por oponerse al uso de un medicamento frecuentemente promocionado por el presidente Donald Trump como un posible tratamiento de coronavirus.

Aproximadamente una hora antes de la audiencia de Bright, Trump tuiteó que "nunca se había conocido" o "incluso había oído hablar de" Bright, pero considera que el asesor principal de los NIH es un "empleado descontento, no le agradan ni respetan las personas con las que hablé y con quienes, con su actitud , ya no debería estar trabajando para nuestro gobierno! "

Ante el subcomité de salud del Comité de Energía y Comercio de la Cámara de Representantes, Bright instó a la administración Trump a considerar una serie de acciones, incluido el aumento de la producción de equipos esenciales y el establecimiento de una estrategia de prueba nacional y un estándar nacional de adquisición de suministros. Hace un llamado a los altos funcionarios para que "lideren" con el ejemplo y usen coberturas faciales y distancia social.

Bright afirmó que la administración omitió las "señales de alerta temprana" para evitar la propagación del virus. Dijo que "nunca olvidaría" un correo electrónico de Mike Bowen, el otro testigo de la audiencia y el vicepresidente de la compañía de suministros médicos Prestige Ameritech, indicando que el suministro de N95 en Estados Unidos, las máscaras de respiración utilizadas por profesionales de la salud, estaba en Un nivel peligroso.

"Dijo: 'Estamos en una mierda profunda'", testificó Bright. "'El mundo es.'"

Bright dijo que "empujó" esa advertencia "a los niveles más altos" que pudo en Salud y Servicios Humanos, pero no recibió "ninguna respuesta".

"Desde ese momento, supe que íbamos a tener una crisis para los trabajadores de la salud porque no estábamos tomando medidas", dijo Bright. "Ya estábamos detrás de la pelota".

En su declaración escrita, Bright culpó al liderazgo de HHS por ser "despectivo" de sus "predicciones nefastas". Bright escribió que sabía que Estados Unidos tenía una "escasez crítica de suministros necesarios" y equipo de protección personal durante los primeros tres meses del año y estimuló al HHS para aumentar la producción de máscaras, respiradores, jeringas e hisopos sin éxito. Alegó que enfrentó "hostilidad y marginación" por parte de funcionarios del HHS luego de informar al asesor comercial de la Casa Blanca, Peter Navarro, y a miembros del Congreso "que entendieron mejor la urgencia de actuar".

Y acusó que fue removido de su puesto en BARDA y transferido a "una posición más limitada y menos impactante" en NIH después de que "resistió los esfuerzos para promover" la cloroquina "no comprobada".

Un portavoz del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos respondió que se trataba de "un asunto de personal que se encuentra actualmente en revisión", pero dijo que "está en total desacuerdo con las denuncias y caracterizaciones".

Bright busca ser reincorporado a su puesto como jefe de BARDA. La Oficina del Asesor Especial, que está revisando la queja de Bright, determinó que era una "probabilidad sustancial de irregularidades" al sacarlo de su puesto, según los abogados de Bright.

La representante Anna Eshoo, demócrata de California y presidenta del panel, dijo que Bright "era la persona correcta, con el juicio correcto, en el momento correcto".

"No podemos tener un sistema en el que el gobierno despida a quienes lo hacen bien y recompense a quienes lo hacen completamente mal", agregó Eshoo.

En su testimonio, Bright también arrojó dudas sobre el objetivo de la administración Trump de fabricar una vacuna en 12 a 18 meses como demasiado optimista, calificándolo de "un calendario agresivo" y señalando que generalmente toma hasta 10 años fabricar una vacuna.

"Mi preocupación es que si nos apuramos demasiado rápido y consideramos eliminar los pasos críticos, es posible que no tengamos una evaluación completa de la seguridad de esa vacuna", dijo Bright. "Entonces, todavía va a tomar algo de tiempo".

Algunos republicanos en el subcomité dijeron que la audiencia no debería haberse celebrado en absoluto.

El representante Michael Burgess de Texas, el principal republicano en el panel, dijo que "todos los denunciantes deben ser escuchados", pero agregó que la audiencia fue "prematura" y un "flaco favor" a la investigación del Asesor Especial ya que la denuncia de Bright se presentó solo una semana hace.

Y el representante republicano Richard Hudson, de Carolina del Norte, afirmó que la audiencia no se refería a la denuncia de denunciantes, sino que "socavaba a la Administración durante una crisis nacional y mundial".

La reunión del subcomité del jueves se produce dos días después de una audiencia exitosa en el Senado que contó con el Dr. Anthony Fauci, quien dirige el Instituto Nacional de Alergias y Enfermedades Infecciosas. Fauci dijo que el acceso a una vacuna a tiempo para el año escolar de otoño sería "un puente demasiado lejos" y advirtió sobre la apertura de algunas escuelas demasiado pronto, lo que Trump luego calificó como "una respuesta no aceptable".

Fauci testificó de su cuarentena modificada en su casa ya que se había puesto en contacto con un miembro del personal de la Casa Blanca que dio positivo. Pero Bright parecía enmascarado y en persona para su audiencia en Capitol Hill, al igual que los legisladores que lo interrogaron. Muchos miembros de la Cámara se han alejado del Capitolio desde el inicio del brote, aunque se espera que regresen el viernes para votar sobre un proyecto de ley demócrata multimillonario en respuesta a la crisis.

2020 could have the darkest winter in modern history

Bright claimed the administration omitted "early warning signs"

(CNN) Rick Bright, the ousted director of a crucial federal office charged with developing countermeasures to infectious diseases, testified before Congress on Thursday that the US will face an even worse crisis without additional preparations to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our window of opportunity is closing," Bright said. "Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history."

Bright criticized the Trump administration for failing to implement a "standard, centralized, coordinated plan" to combat the virus and questioned its timeline for a vaccine. His testimony came a week after filing a whistleblower complaint alleging he was fired from his job leading the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for opposing the use of a drug frequently touted by President Donald Trump as a potential coronavirus treatment.

About an hour before Bright's hearing, Trump tweeted that he had "never met" or "even heard of" Bright, but considers the NIH senior adviser a "disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!"

Before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's health subcommittee, Bright urged the Trump administration to consider a number of actions, including increasing production of essential equipment and establishing both a national test strategy and a national standard of procurement of supplies. He calls on top officials to "lead" through example and wear face coverings and social distance.

Bright claimed that the administration missed "early warning signals" to prevent the spread of the virus. He said that he would "never forget" an email from Mike Bowen, the hearing's other witness and the vice president of the medical supply company Prestige Ameritech, indicating that the US supply of N95, the respirator masks used by health care professionals, was at a perilous level.

"He said, 'We're in deep shit,'" testified Bright. "'The world is.'"

Bright said he "pushed" that warning "to the highest levels" he could at Health and Human Services but received "no response."

"From that moment, I knew that we were going to have a crisis for health care workers because we were not taking action," said Bright. "We were already behind the ball."

In his written statement, Bright blamed the leadership of HHS for being "dismissive" of his "dire predictions." Bright wrote that he knew the US had a "critical shortage of necessary supplies" and personal protective equipment during the first three months of the year and prodded HHS to boost production of masks, respirators, syringes and swabs to no avail. He alleged that he faced "hostility and marginalization" from HHS officials after he briefed White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and members of Congress "who better understood the urgency to act."

And he charged that he was removed from his post at BARDA and transferred to "a more limited and less impactful position" at NIH after he "resisted efforts to promote" the "unproven" drug chloroquine.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson responded that it was "a personnel matter that is currently under review" but said it "strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations."

Bright is seeking to be reinstated to his position as the head of BARDA. The Office of Special Counsel, which is reviewing Bright's complaint, has determined that was a "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing" in removing him from his post, according to Bright's attorneys.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, a California Democrat and the panel's chairwoman, said Bright "was the right person, with the right judgment, at the right time."

"We can't have a system where the government fires those who get it right and reward those who get it completely wrong," added Eshoo.

In his testimony, Bright also cast doubt on the Trump administration's goal of manufacturing a vaccine in 12 to 18 months as overly optimistic, calling it "an aggressive schedule" and noting that it usually takes up to 10 years to make a vaccine.

"My concern is if we rush too quickly, and consider cutting out critical steps, we may not have a full assessment of the safety of that vaccine," Bright said. "So, it's still going to take some time."

Some Republicans on the subcommittee said that the hearing shouldn't have been held at all.

Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas, the top Republican on the panel, said "every whistleblower needs to be heard," but added the hearing was "premature" and a "disservice" to the Special Counsel's investigation since Bright's complaint was filed only a week ago.

And Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina claimed that the hearing was not about the whistleblower complaint but "undermining the Administration during a national and global crisis."

Thursday's subcommittee meeting comes two days after a blockbuster hearing in the Senate that featured Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci said that access to a vaccine in time for the fall school year would be "a bit of a bridge too far" and warning against some schools opening too soon, which Trump later called "not an acceptable answer."

Fauci testified from his modified quarantine at home since he had made contact with a White House staffer who tested positive. But Bright appeared masked and in-person for his hearing on Capitol Hill, as did the lawmakers who questioned him. Many members of the House have steered clear of Capitol Hill since the onset of the outbreak, although they are expected to return on Friday to vote on a multi-trillion dollar Democratic bill responding to the crisis.